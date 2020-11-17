A Big Run-Up, Then A Big Retreat

After almost an entire year of widespread skepticism, retail investors have seemingly begun to embrace the bull. Optimism over the U.S. equity market outlook, as measured by investor sentiment polls, has shown a dramatic increase in bullishness since the early November elections while good news all across the financial front seems to abound.

But while there are enough indications to support higher prices for stocks across the board, there are also a growing number of signs that suggest an important intermediate-term top could be established within the next few weeks. Here we’ll discuss these signs and the increased likelihood that early 2021 will witness another sharp decline in the major indices.

The big financial news to start this week was that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) just established its quickest recovery from bear market territory in almost 30 years. According to Dow Jones Market Data, the Dow spent 193 days recovering from this year’s March bear market low. The previous record was made in 1991, when the Dow spent 190 days recovering from a bear market. (For perspective, the long-term average length of time it takes the Dow to recover from a bear market is 1,483 days.)

Supporting the Dow Industrials’ move to record highs is the corresponding strength in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). Proponents of classical Dow Theory maintain that for a bull market to be sustainable, the Industrials should be confirmed by strength in the Transports. As the following graph shows, that has certainly been the case recently. And as long as both indices are moving higher in unison, the bull certainly has a leg to stand on.

Even more supportive of the bull’s latest move higher is the dramatic improvement in the number of actively traded stocks making new 52-week highs and lows on both major exchanges. Since the election, new highs on the NYSE and the Nasdaq have steadily increased, while new lows have significantly shrunk. This tells us that the internal selling pressure that was evident in some areas of the healthcare and financial sectors have abated and are no longer serving as a negative undercurrent for the overall stock market.

In particular, the health of the tech sector has notably improved lately. This can be seen in the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows (which I use this indicator to gauge the near-term path of least resistance for tech stocks in the aggregate). As you can see here, it’s establishing an upward trend again, which should make it easier for buyers to control the major tech stocks in the near term.

All things considered, the weight of technical evidence that we’ve reviewed here points to continued equity market strength in the coming weeks. Plus, the fact that we’re in an historically bullish seasonal period of stocks (namely November-December) should also help the bulls’ case. Not everything is sunshine and roses, though.

For instance, while the market’s short-term outlook is positive, there are signs that it could witness another wave of selling pressure as we get closer to the New Year. Take, for instance, the latest investor sentiment survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), which revealed that 56% of respondents were bullish on the intermediate-term stock market outlook (compared with just 25% bearish).

This marks the first time since January 2018 that the AAII bullish percentage was this high. From a contrarian’s perspective, it suggests that the market could be approaching another short-term top (historically, anything above 50% bullish is considered to be frothy sentiment).

Moreover, whenever the AAII poll has hit or exceeded 55% in recent years, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) normally establishes a top within 3-6 weeks of this signal. The last time the AAII poll was this high was at the early January 2018 sentiment peak (60% bullish); the SPX then rallied for about three more weeks before topping, followed by an 11% drop into February.

Then there’s the testimony of the Insider Transactions Ratio, based on data collected by Thomson Reuters and published each week in Barron’s. This indicator has hit its most bearish reading in over a year, as corporate insiders have reportedly been heavy sellers of their company’s shares lately. As with the AAII sentiment indicator, the Insider Transactions Ratio tends to send leading bearish signals like this around 3-6 weeks or so before the market confirms a major top has been made.

Extrapolating this evidence, it’s not unreasonable to conclude that we could have a major top confirmed in the major averages by the end of 2020 - just ahead of the transition to the new U.S. presidential administration (when market weakness is historically often seen). If my assessment is correct, then the recent SPX rally will likely hit the proverbial wall by late December, and then be followed by a sharp correction in early 2021.

That said, there’s enough forward momentum in the market right now to suggest stocks can move higher for a few more weeks until the New Year. A bullish stance is still justified for now, but with market optimism as elevated as it has become lately, investors should use fairly tight stops on open long positions, proceed with caution and pick individual stocks very carefully until the sentiment and insider buying backdrops show substantial improvement.

