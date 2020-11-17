While management has been claiming a mean reversion in EBIT margins during the last few years, it never materializes (Guidance: >3% for 2020, 4% for 2019, 1.5-2.5% for 2018).

Introduction

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCPK:TNISF) (OTC:TNISY) belongs to the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) industry, which is well known for its low physical asset base, extremely low margins, and long collection cycle.

Whether applying IFRS or US GAAP accounting, revenue recognition is tied to the degree of project completion, so it is subject to management's judgment. If we consider also the long collection cycle, accounting can be misleading, showing a picture different from reality. Management may have an incentive to delay problem recognition in a project until there is no other option left.

Moreover, poorly managed projects can quickly lead to a huge liability. This was recently the case in 2016 when the company suffered a 100M loss in the Horizon project in Canada, due to the cost overruns and the impact of delays of its subcontractors in the country.

The business has changed. The times of huge investments in the Oil & Gas sector, especially in the Middle East, will never return. The pain related to this long period of low oil prices has left a wound impossible to ignore, even if the market reaches again to $60-80 per barrel, which I am moderately optimistic about.

In addition, there is a lot more competition to be awarded with these projects, from every part of the world but especially coming from Korea and China. Thus, it is really difficult to return to historical margins. Keep in mind that around 90% of its revenues are related to Oil & Gas.

The long thesis held by several fund managers has been based on return to historical average margins, around 4% on EBIT. My point of view is that mean reversion will not occur in this case because of the reasons stated above.

The profitability of the Company

The company's communication strategy has always been focused on revenues and backlog growth (see FY presentations), but where is the interest of increasing revenues if the company is not profitable?

The following graph compares revenues with EBIT for the period 2017-2019.

See, for example, in 2016 full year results.

From all accounting metrics, the most representative for me is cash generation. Even if changes in working capital can distort the short-term picture, if we take a look at a long enough period of time, there is no doubt about the cash generation capabilities of a business, especially in asset-light businesses, where no investment in hard assets is required to grow.

To unveil the real cash generation capacity of the company, we added the dividends paid in a cumulative way to the net cash position. It can be seen easily that the company was able to generate cash during the 2007-2014 period, but from 2014 has virtually not generated any cash.

The net cash position at the beginning of 2014 (FY 2013 in the graph) was €651M and at the end of 2019 was €328M, having paid €357M in dividends during this period. Consequently, the company has generated only €34M during the Q1 2014-Q4 2019 period.

To appreciate the real magnitude of this, Técnicas has needed total revenues of €26.293M to generate this €34M of cash.

The most important thing is that we have voluntarily excluded 2020 from this calculation because the company has burnt €257M during the first 9 months of the year.

At least, Técnicas Reunidas has succeeded to reduce the speed of cash burning during this last quarter, but it is hard to assure if this is related to slower execution and project reprogramming due to the COVID environment or is a true inflection point.

Taking a look at returns on equity and capital employed supports this negative view of the company.

Outlook and Guidance

From Q3 2020 results:

"Still, even at this time of the year, it is difficult to provide a firm guidance for the 2020 year-end results, as the pandemic continues to spread with intensity across the world. Técnicas Reunidas most updated forecast for 2020 indicates that sales could be above €3.5 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin around 3.0%. Nonetheless, this budget assumes the maintenance of current conditions, with no further worsening of the environment for the rest of the year."

The implications of this guidance, if fulfilled, are the following:

25% decline YoY in revenues.

Around €30M in net profit for the year, i.e., EPS of €0.54 (55.9M shares outstanding).

According to its guidance on the backlog execution schedule, we can expect a similar year in 2021. With respect to margins, the company has not obtained the guided margins for the last two years. Management even claims they have been criticized by analysts and investors in the earnings call.

"So when I said we've been working, management has been working proactively and very diligently and very silently, because we've been criticized by some of the analysts and investors."

However, not everything is negative. The company has enough liquidity to face its financial obligations.

The other positive point is that they are focusing on an efficiency plan and a cost-saving initiative to adapt to COVID. They claim that they have already reached more than €102M in cost reductions during the first 9 months of the year and that that figure will escalate to €178M in annualized terms. As €119M of this amount comes from a workforce reduction of 20%, thus tied to the revenue decrease (25% YoY), I personally think that the impact of these savings will not be significant.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that I have held a negative view of the company since 2016, I had never started a short position because a short-term rebound in margins is always possible. And now that the stock is at its historical lows, I definitely do not see any interest to be invested in such a subpar business unless one can be confident on a short-term rebound, because as it has been seen in this article, the secular trend is negative.

