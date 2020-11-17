The Market - A Big Year-End Rally Is Underway

All evidence indicates that the US economy is in a strong V-shaped recovery.

Too much attention has been put into the 2020 US presidential election recently and all the major media ignored the US economy.

The US economy made a V-shaped recovery. Q3 GDP grew at a record of 33.10% annualized rate after Q2's 31.40% slump, the biggest q/q gain in history. It came in roughly double the next-biggest q/q jump in 1952.

Also, the US has recovered 11.4 million jobs since May. The unemployment rate fell to 6.90%. US ISM manufacturing PMI was 59.3 vs. 55.8 est.

This super V-shaped recovery is even stronger than the headline figures suggest. The economy is firing on all cylinders: consumption rose 41 percent last quarter, housing was up 59 percent, and private business investment soared 83 percent. If that was not enough, automobile output increased by nearly 1,200 percent. That is not a typo.

The non-farm employment added an additional 638k in October.

COVID-19 Will Be Contained By Early Next Year

COVID-19 situation became serious. New cases spiked to over 100K each day recently.

But the market is forward-looking. Wall Street believes that COVID-19 can be contained quickly.

The breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine trials confirmed it:

11/09 – Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that their vaccine candidate against CODIV-19 was found to be more than 90% effective from Phase III study.

11/16 - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) reported its first interim analysis, which was based on 95 cases, of which 90 cases were observed in the placebo group vs. 5 cases in the mRNA-1273 group, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 94.5%. The company currently enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the US.

In addition, from the company's announcement, Moderna expects to have ~20M doses of mRNA-1273 ready to ship in the US by the end of 2020. The company remains on track to manufacture 500M to 1B doses globally in 2021.

Wall Street is now forecasting the US economy will fully recover in Q4 2020 and see accelerated growth in 2021.

Technicals Also Confirmed Our Bullish View on The Market

All the major indexes made big breakout moves and gained big in the last two weeks: Dow +12.26%; SPX +9.64%; Nasdaq +8.41%.

Both Dow and SPX made new all-time highs and Nasdaq was a laggard and nearing its all-time highs.

But Nasdaq has to be this year’s best performer: up 31.84%; while SPX is up 10.94% and Dow only gained 4.24%. That is, Dow has a lot of room to make further gains.

Let us take a look at the SPX daily chart: SPX - $3,585.15.

After two months of ups/downs, SPX finally made another double-bottom breakout move last week and closed with a new all-time high. The chart is very similar to its June-August pattern: double bottom followed by a true breakout move and gained 350 points after the breakout.

If the current breakout is for real, as I believe it is, the breakout move will bring SPX to another 350 higher or 3,900 by year-end.

Last week’s breakout moves further confirmed my recent prediction:

The end-year rally will send S&P 500 to 3,800-4,000 range.

That will be an additional 9% gain in the next one and a half months. Based on the market's current momentum, it is doable. I may be conservative and we may even see 4,000 points by year-end.

Be prepared for all the possibilities.

Portfolio Update

Core Portfolio

Our portfolio’s chart also confirmed that a real rally will be coming.

After four months of base building, our Core Portfolio finally made a breakout move this month, up 9.38% in the first two weeks in November and up 54.53% this year so far. It closed at $736,581 last Friday.

Our recent picks are all focused on the stocks which were beaten-down hard but may make huge moves once the US economy recovers.

The strategy worked well. Our portfolio produced 14 multi-baggers before November and one more double this month and we are trying to make at least 10 more multi-baggers in 2021.

When we ran the portfolio, we set our goal: to grow our portfolio from $300,000 to the $1,000,000 mark in 4 years. It looks like that we can achieve our goal in less than 3 years.

Momentum Portfolio

The portfolio gained 9.36% two weeks into November and up 188.62% so far this year. Our target is to grow the portfolio from $30,000 to $300,000 in two years.

It closed at $86,545 last week and is on track to achieve our goal. We will give a detailed discussion about this portfolio later.

Conclusion

Our two model Portfolios - Core Portfolio & Momentum Portfolio performed extremely well in 2019-2020. But we want to do better in 2021. Our target for 2021: Produce at least 10 additional Multi-Bagger Picks for our Core Portfolio (we produced 13 so far in 2020) and make at least 300% return for our Momentum Portfolio.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.