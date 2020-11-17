Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) recently launched its IPO raising a total of $172.5 million at an offering price of $7.00 per share. The company with a current market cap of $405 million operates a mining facility and ore processing site in the Chihuahua region of Mexico. Its property with 103k hectares is recognized as the second-largest producing silver district in Mexico with a high ore grade and significant exploration potential.

With production already started and expected to ramp up going forward, the annual silver output growth through 2022 is expected to be among the highest in a peer group of major silver miners. We see Gatos Silver as an exciting new player among pure-play silver mining stocks, well-positioned to benefit from rising silver prices with overall solid fundamentals.

GATO Background

Gatos Silver is incorporated in the United States currently operating the 'Cerro Los Gatos Mine' with production having started in September 2019 capable of processing upwards of 2,500 tons per day "tpd." While the company reached that level of output in February of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary suspension of activities given government restrictions limited production in recent months. Nevertheless, the company expects to ramp back up to the design rate by Q1 2021.

Favorably, the project is engineered to eventually expand capacity to 3,000 tpd and has already proven to generate strong recovery rates. Data for Q3 shows 164,510 tons were mined and 172,229 tons were processed with recovery average grades of 269 grams per ton for silver, 0.43 g/t gold, 2.51% lead, and 4.00% zinc. Overall, the entire operation recovered approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver, 1.5 thousand ounces of gold, 8.3 million pounds of lead, and 11.2 million pounds of zinc in the last quarter.

To be clear, the company's business focus is to sell the processed concentrate to industry smelting facilities. In the current pricing environment, approximately 60% of revenues are related to silver concentrate while 38% is between the base metals of zinc and lead, with a remaining marginal 2% of gold.

An important point here is that while the company only controlled a 51.5% ownership in the joint venture during the last quarter, the recent IPO proceeds now allow the company to increase that ownership to 70%, which the company intends to do immediately. Investors here can look forward to not only higher production from the Cerro Los Gatos facility, but also significant exploration potential in the broader Los Gatos district property. The property includes 14 known zones of mineralization.

Strong Production Growth Outlook

What's exciting are the comments from management suggesting not only climbing revenues but significant free cash flow potential. With estimates considering a silver pricing environment of $18.99/oz based on a 100% ownership basis, Gatos Silver expects production to climb from 4.3 million silver equivalent ounces this year to 13.3 million in 2021 and 15.5 million in 2022. The all-in sustaining cost "AISC" of $17.00/oz this year is expected to drop to $13.92 in 2021 and $10.92 in 2022.

Through the combination of a high-grade and low-cost profile of the operation, free cash flow of the mine is forecast to reach $122 million by 2022. From that figure, a 70% ownership basis implies $85 million in free cash flow attributable to GATO in 2022. It's worth noting that the current price of silver at over $24.50/oz suggests there is a significant upside to these cash flow estimates.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The emergence of Gatos Silver as a new production stage player in the industry is an encouraging development for precious metals investors. Over the next couple of quarters, execution on the company milestones like completing the increase in the company's ownership stake along with news of a ramp-up in production will likely be positive for the stock.

We're bullish on silver as both a precious metal and for its industrial properties. On one hand, themes like continued macro uncertainty, record low-interest rates, and a weaker US Dollar represent tailwinds for silver to climb alongside gold as a safe-haven and store of value.

That being said, the latest development in the market is an expectation for a potential COVID-19 vaccine with candidates from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) announcing positive clinical trial data suggesting a pending emergency use authorization by the FDA. The implication here is that global economic activity can accelerate going forward as the risk of the virus is minimized and conditions normalize. As it relates to silver, broader industrial activity should recover globally with a boost in demand for silver from various segments including high-tech applications.

Overall, we see the price of silver climbing over the next year which can support positive sentiment among mining stocks and Gatos Silver. Fundamentally, the higher pricing can drive higher revenues, cash flows, and help to improve fundamentals.

Another aspect we are considering is that it's likely Gatos Silver will become eligible for inclusion in several industry indexes. Taking a look at the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), GATO's current market value of $400 million compares to Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) and Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) with $573 million and $347 million market value each respectively. By this measure, using the current weightings in the SIL ETF for EXK and AXU as a reference, GATO could represent upwards of 0.75% in the benchmark silver miners index once included representing an upside catalyst as related mining funds need to acquire shares for tracking purposes.

While there are larger and smaller silver miners that already generate significant earnings, the attraction in GATO is the outlook through 2022 based on management guidance for production. Gatos Silver highlights that among a peer group that includes Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), Hochschild Mining plc (OTCPK:HCHDF), First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), Endeavour Silver Corp., Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), and Hecla Mining (HL). The company has the highest silver equivalent production growth estimate through 2022 at 192% over the period. The company's estimated EBITDA margin in 2021 at 51% is also above the group average.

Within that same peer group, Gatos Silver is also estimated to have the highest grade of recoverable proven and probable "P&P" silver equivalent at 641 grams per ton, along with the lowest estimated co-product AISC at $11.77 per oz of silver equivalent. In summary, the figures here are positive for a new IPO.

According to company estimates, the Cerro Los Gatos Mine's net present value is $894 million at a spot price of silver of $25.00 on a 100% basis. At the expected 70% ownership stake of the company, the value implies approximately $715 million, or 79% upside relative to the current market value of the stock. By this measure, we believe the stock has upside at the current level as it converges to the NPV of the mining operation and begins to develop the rest of the Los Gatos district property.

Final Thoughts

Gatos Silver is a high-quality junior miner with a world-class asset and several positive tailwinds. We believe that Gatos Silver can gain market awareness over the coming quarters and benefit as the market typically rewards high production growth. Overall, we rate shares of GATO as a buy with a price target of $9.00 per share representing about 33% upside from the current level. The question here is how fast Gatos Silver will be able to reach its ramp-up to its target and how that will translate to realized sales and revenues.

Risks here beyond potential downside in the commodity price of silver include the possibility that the company underperforms expectations. Weaker production results or poor cash flow conversion would likely be seen as negative forcing a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. The stock could face downside pressure if liquidity conditions deteriorate or there are any operational setbacks at its mining facility.

