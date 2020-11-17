Hon Hai Precision's future growth prospects will be dependent on the company's diversification into new growth areas such as electric vehicles, digital health and robotics.

Hon Hai Precision is Apple's iPhone contract manufacturer, and Apple accounts for 50% of its revenue; a new entrant in the iPhone supply chain could lead to market share loss.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Apple (AAPL) iPhone contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:HNHAF) [2317:TT].

Apple accounts for 50% of Hon Hai Precision's total revenue, implying significant customer concentration risks, and a new entrant in the iPhone supply chain could potentially lead to market share loss and gross margin compression for the company in 2021 and beyond. Looking ahead, Hon Hai Precision's future growth prospects in the medium to long term will be dependent on the success of the company's diversification into new growth areas such as electric vehicles, digital health and robotics.

Hon Hai Precision trades at 9.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.94 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.4%. The stock's forward P/E and P/B multiples are below historical averages, suggesting that negatives associated with the entry of a new competitor in the iPhone supply chain has been priced in its share price to some extent, but there is still uncertainty over Hon Hai Precision's ability to successfully diversify into these new growth areas and earn a decent return on capital for the new businesses.

Readers have the option of trading in Hon Hai Precision shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker HNHAF, or on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with the ticker 2317 TT. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Taiwan, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Taiwan Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $80 million, and market capitalization is above $40 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Hon Hai Precision shares listed in Taiwan include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Schroder Investment Management, BlackRock, and Lazard Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

New Entrant In iPhone Supply Chain

Started in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Precision is the largest electronics manufacturer globally based on 2019 sales numbers. The company is best known for being Apple's key iPhone contract manufacturer, and Apple accounts for about 50% of its total revenue, implying significant customer concentration risks.

In July 2020, it was reported that Chinese electronic manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry [002475:CH] [3231:TT] will partner with its parent Luxshare Group to purchase a iPhone assembly plant in Kunshan, China, via the acquisition of two subsidiaries of Wistron Corporation (OTC:WICOF) for approximately RMB3.3 billion. Hon Hai Precision, Wistron Corporation and Pegatron Corporation (OTC:PGTRF) [4938:TT] are the three key iPhone contract manufacturers, while Luxshare Precision is involved in contract manufacturing for AirPods and the Apple Watch. This marks the entry of a new competitor in the iPhone supply chain, which could potentially result in market share loss and gross margin compression for Hon Hai Precision in 2021 and beyond.

Luxshare Precision always had ambitions to expand the company's presence in the Apple supply chain. Prior to the deal with Wistron Corporation, it was rumored that Luxshare Precision wanted to acquire Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. [2474:TT], a supplier of metal frames for the iPhone, but the proposed acquisition fell through due to differences over pricing. Earlier in 2016, Luxshare Precision bought a 51% stake in one of Merry Electronics' [2439:TT] subsidiary, and the partnership with Merry Electronics helped the company to gain a foothold in the acoustic components segment with Apple.

More importantly, Luxshare Precision's expansion in the Apple supply chain seems to have Apple's blessings. An August 14, 2020 Nikkei Asia article titled "Luxshare grows into China's iPhone champion with help from Apple" quoted an unnamed industry executive who highlights that "Apple is fully aware of Luxshare's negotiations with the other Apple suppliers and all these moves are with the biggest U.S. client's consent."

However, there are a number of mitigating factors which could work in Hon Hai Precision's favor. Firstly, Luxshare Precision could potentially take a longer-than-expected time to move up the learning curve, as manufacturing of the iPhone is expected to be more complex as compared to AirPods or the Apple Watch. Secondly, Hon Hai Precision has the benefit of scale with a revenue base almost 20 times as large as that of Luxshare Precision, and Luxshare Precision is also partly reliant on government grants and subsidies to fund its growth which might not be sustainable. Thirdly, being a Chinese company (as opposed to Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision), there is always a risk that Luxshare Precision could be a victim of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and be subject to potential restriction and penalties in the future.

Diversifying Into New Growth Areas

As mentioned above, Hon Hai Precision's customer concentration risks with respect to Apple have always been a concern, and the new entrant in the iPhone supply chain suggests that Hon Hai Precision could potentially see slower revenue growth and gross margin compression in the next few years. This makes it even more important for Hon Hai Precision to seek new growth areas to reduce its reliance on Apple and consumer product contract manufacturing.

Notably, Hon Hai Precision highlights on its company website that it has entered into the "development of electric vehicles, digital health and robotics" by leveraging on its capabilities in "Cloud Computing, Mobile Devices, IoT, Big Data, AI, Smart Networks, and Robotics/Automation." The company has set a target of generating half of its ICT (Information and Communications Technology) revenue from these three new areas (electric vehicles, digital health and robotics) by 2025.

In October 2020, Hon Hai Precision announced that the company has launched its software and hardware open platform for electric vehicles referred to as MIH, which it claims will address "the current development pain points of EVs through being software-defined" and create "an open ecosystem via "creating software and hardware separation." The company also revealed in the announcement that it aims to develop a "commercialized solid-state battery by 2024." Previously, Hon Hai Precision noted in its March 2020 investor call that it has entered into alliances with automotive companies Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and Yulon Motor Co. Ltd. [2201:TT].

At the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020, Hon Hai Precision also disclosed that it has entered into a collaboration with a global consulting firm to work on digital health projects like "medical imaging, AI (Artificial Intelligence)-related products, the DNA sequencing products and some advanced X-ray equipment." In the area of robotics, Hon Hai Precision had earlier mentioned in 2018 that the company could potentially replace 80% of its workers with robots in five to 10 years' time. In June 2020, the company formed a joint venture with Adlink Technology [6166:TT] to develop autonomous mobile robots.

Going forward, Hon Hai Precision's future growth prospects in the medium to long term will be heavily dependent on the success of its diversification into these new growth areas.

Valuation And Dividends

Hon Hai Precision trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 11.0 times and 9.0 times, respectively, based on its share price of NT$82.60 as of November 16, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.2 times and 10.3 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.94 times P/B, versus its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.23 times and 1.45 times, respectively.

Hon Hai Precision offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Market consensus expects Hon Hai Precision's full-year dividends per share to decrease by -5% YoY from NT$4.20 in FY 2019 to NT$3.97 in FY 2020, prior to increasing by +11% YoY to NT$4.43 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hon Hai Precision are weaker-than-expected iPhone sales, loss of market share to new entrant in the iPhone supply chain, a failure to diversify into new growth areas successfully, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hon Hai Precision shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Taiwan) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

