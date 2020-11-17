Despite this, the company has not reinstituted the dividend yet - this alone makes the company, at current valuation, a "HOLD." Other factors also mean the company should be carefully considered.

Despite this, recent quarters have begun showing an uptick again, and with data out of Asia, Autoliv is expecting a very busy 4Q20.

Autoliv has had a rocky 2020, with COVID-19 and the thereto-related effects in the automotive industry pushing the stock down.

Autoliv (ALV) has long been one of my larger positions. Prior to the pandemic, it was over 2%, and the company holds a very similar portfolio stake today. The fact that this company has elected to withhold its dividend on the basis of year-over-year sales figures during the pandemic, is a testament to how Swedish companies choose to do business, reward shareholders, and what we can expect from them in times like these.

Unfortunately, for Autoliv, on a comparative basis, this makes their appeal somewhat questionable. While the company is as solid as things get, with the production of airbags and similar technology, shareholder reward policies need to be considered. When a company chooses not to reward shareholders, that decision needs to be scrutinized - and a closer look under the hood of Autoliv leaves a bitter taste here.

In this article, I'll show you how, and update you with regards to 3Q20 trends.

Autoliv - How has the company been doing?

3Q20 was, for the first time in 2020, a success on a quarterly basis. The company reported nearly $2B worth of net sales, positive, if small organic net growth in sales, decent operating margins, a $0.14 increase in GAAP EPS. At the same time, FY20 indications are looking very COVID-19 impacted, with a 14.5% net sales decline compared to 2019, and around 6% lower operating margin.

Geographically, China in particular reported impressive sales growth, but even on an overall basis, company sales grew 4% more than global change in global light vehicle production, which is one of the major indicators for the company. The company's order intake activity supports the thesis of a strong 4Q20, and decent expectations going into 2021.

On the cash and liquidity side, the company improved its OCF and FCF both, and Autoliv also improved its net debt, coming to around 2.4X to EBITDA, which is higher than 4Q19, though not higher than earlier during that year. In terms of credit rating, Autoliv retains its investment-grade credit rating of BBB with an impressively low overall cost of capital.

A big part of the reason for the company's good numbers is of course owing to its cost-saving measures during the pandemic, though I would go ahead and argue that the major effects of the pandemic, at this point, are over for Autoliv. Adjusted operating margins beat 10-year records, the company beat worldwide car sales numbers, and FCF is at record high levels. It leaves one wondering what else the company wants to see - but management communication remains fairly clear. The pandemic and its effects, as Autoliv sees it, are not yet over.

It is however far enough over that the company feels comfortable at this point to provide us with full-year guidance.

A more granular breakdown of sales growth further shows us the specific weak areas the company is currently seeing, with Japan and Europe being the most heavily-affected. This is very directly tied to LVP production development, though as I mentioned, the company actually outperformed global LVP trends by over 4%.

New car launches remain active, which supports the company's sales of airbags. The new Ford F-150 and the Ford Bronco are expected to be exciting vehicles in the US. For myself, the new S-class is very interesting to look at, as the VW iD.3 seems to have been a bit of a failure due to software issues at launch.

It's important to remember that Autoliv maintains its sales, and/or gains new ones, as long as new cars keep being built. It doesn't matter whether they're fossil fuel, EV, hybrid, or hydrogen as long as they use the same conventional airbag technology - which nearly all cars today do, barring models that don't have airbags.

While the company may argue that COVID-19 is not over, the company's headcount doesn't reflect this assertion. As of 3Q20, the company has increased its headcount even above year-over-year levels due to recovery in LVP production and increased demand. So while some effects of the pandemic may linger, the company's demand and sales have certainly recovered, which is also why the company forecasts a strong 4Q20.

Full-year estimates for Autoliv differ somewhat. FactSet analysts estimate a GAAP EPS of around $2.73, compared to $5.72 in 2019. S&P analysts expect somewhere around $2.20. Both analyst houses expect the company's earnings to spike back up during 2021, $6.27-$6.28 or so.

So, 3Q20 was a decent quarter by itself, but it also marks the return to normalcy for Autoliv, confirmed by its reinstatement of the guidance. This really brings us to one of the issues with the company as of right now.

The Dividend

Part of the reason for owning conservative companies that pay a relatively low dividend - and prior to the pandemic, the company's yield was below 2.9% and trended below 45% in terms of EPS P/O, is the company's stated intention to maintain the dividend even during down cycles. This is especially crucial for a somewhat cyclical company like Autoliv. Granted, Autoliv isn't as cyclical as some automotive companies, given that they produce only parts, but it's still part of that industry and results show some cyclicality.

Had you posed the question to management prior to the pandemic, I'm pretty convinced they would have stated their unwavering commitment to the dividend even during a 1-year downcycle - and let's be perfectly clear. COVID-19 for Autoliv, at least seems to turn out to be less than a 1-year downcycle, going by quarterly earnings.

However, the company has proven that despite reinstated guidance, despite raising headcount back up, and despite even the most negative EPS forecasts showing merely a payout ratio trending towards 100% of annual EPS, their commitment to the dividend is tentative at best. They clearly view it as perfectly acceptable to not reward or pay shareholders for their investment, even when, as in their own words, visibility has improved and they feel comfortable reinstating positive guidance and expect a strong next quarter.

Frankly, if this sort of management tendency was something I was looking for, then I could get twice the yield from most Swedish companies, some of which have even reinstated dividends. During the quarterly earnings call, the company failed to even given basic guidance to what trends they were looking for prior to reinstating the dividend, despite being given that specific question. While management shouldn't, and can't break laws regarding earnings calls, their answer seems intentionally unclear with perhaps the goal of withholding the dividend in favor of reaching an arbitrary leverage number which, frankly, the company under its current capital structure, doesn't need to operate as it currently does.

In short, while I consider Autoliv to be an excellent company with appealing production, I find its poor record of dividend stability to start hurting its appeal on a comparative basis - because let's be clear. An appealing, decently growing, safe 3% yield isn't hard to find even in today's market. It's available across multiple sectors.

I perhaps shouldn't be surprised the company did this given they did exactly the same during the last financial crisis of '08. Their dividend growth rate is permeated by this, so the company's average above-16% annual dividend growth rate is heavily affected by the initial going to 0%. It's good, but it's still something to be considered.

Anyone considering Autoliv needs to be clear on:

There is currently no dividend.

There is no guidance as to when the dividend will be reinstated.

The company has a very poor track record of managing its dividend during heavy downcycles, though it typically raises it back to normal very quickly once downcycles are over - though again, with poor guidance.

Let's look at valuation under these circumstances.

Autoliv - What is the valuation?

The company's valuation, following the downtrend during COVID-19, has recovered to the levels of my last article. Different compared to then, however, my stance has changed slightly due to the poor dividend management.

Autoliv trades cyclically - and these trends become clearer the larger time period we look at. Prior to the crisis, I might have allowed the company some small premium due to its market position and quality, but following the uncertainty here, I consider any sort of market premium moot. A 15X P/E fair valuation is what you should pay for the company and no more than this.

At the same time, a 15X FY20 market valuation would obviously be wrong, given the relatively non-recurring nature of these depressed earnings. Even I would buy the company hand-over-fist at $40/share, which is the current 2020E 15X P/E valuation

An average fair-value is the best way to go here, I believe. Given the relative uncertainty of forecasts, around 36% on a 2-year basis with a 10% margin of error, I don't see the company's 2021-2022 EPS forecasts as certain enough to include here, however, so I choose to look back and including 2018-2019. Not including 2020, but also not including positive forecasts, this comes to an average EPS of around $5.4. A 15X fair value here would indicate a price of around $81/share.

Again, I'm not including any sort of premium here. Given where the company has gone as of late, I'm comfortable lowering my price target on Autoliv here - it no longer deserves the premium, despite its market position and industry. A premium for dividend investing indicates a dividend safety above the sort of cyclical tendencies we're seeing from management here. Given the company's international profile, I'm also unaware of any governmental regulations or demands that prevent the company from reinstating the shareholder payout at this time.

In this calculation, I've allowed the company an EPS reversal to the averaged EPS. This is below the currently forecasted EPS. I've also muted the EPS growth following 2021, allowing for an average of 6-7% per year, which I believe better reflects the long-term average trend of the company, even if the push into EV could generate higher returns.

But on this admittedly very conservative basis, the company is set to deliver no more than 6.5% annual rates of return for the next 4-5 years. These could be higher - let's say nearly twice as much, but would still come below what other companies provide in terms of upside. Companies that, all things being fair, haven't cut their dividend.

I admittedly have a bit of an axe to grind with Autoliv here due to the company's decision regarding dividends. Still, I try to objectively view investments like this, and the fact of the matter is that Autoliv doesn't present that appealing a picture of an investment at this time.

Based on the current valuation, I would go so far as to call Autoliv around 4-5% overvalued.

Thesis

When constructing my portfolio, Autoliv was a natural part of the bedrock. The research and manufacturing of airbags will be crucial for as long as people drive automotive vehicles and as long as the technology for the protection stays as it is. And, to be frank, when it does change, I believe that Autoliv has a good chance to be one of the primary players in the new technology as well, given its current manufacturing base and customer relations.

Based on this, a 1-2% exposure to Autoliv seemed very natural. I underestimated, however, how Autoliv would react during circumstances such as these, and how lacking in clarity guidance and management communication would be. Based on this, the company's comparative appeal has taken a serious hit. Autoliv's appeal was based on the safety of its dividend due to the low payout ratio and the company's fundamentals, which should have protected us from a dividend freeze. Autoliv certainly isn't unique in pausing its dividend, but it's unique doing it in such a way as it is. We're talking about a situation where banks are resuming dividend payments despite higher payout ratios, but a company like Autoliv can't decide or communicate regarding its intentions.

While this doesn't make Autoliv a bad company it at least potentially makes it a bad investment, as part of the returns we want is a safe dividend payout, which Autoliv, despite the ability to do so, doesn't give us at this time.

When Autoliv climbed back above my cost basis, I divested around 0.4% of my position and reinvested it in safer healthcare stocks, providing nearly 1.5X the dividend and a safer dividend tradition. I currently have 1.8% of my portfolio in Autoliv. I won't be selling more at this time, but I mention it to exemplify that I try to balance my exposure, in particular when it concerns a company that should be paying a dividend but does not.

At the current valuation, I don't see Autoliv as a particularly appealing investment. It could be considered appealing if the company had provided clearer dividend guidance, but these factors combined mean that I don't view Autoliv as an option compared to what's available on the broader market today.

Based on the company's current valuation, its current trends, I consider a price target of around $81/share to be a good target, and the company, therefore, is a "HOLD" at around 4-5% overvaluation.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.