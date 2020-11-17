Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) primarily develops and operates gaming facilities in a few different countries. Although the company makes most of its money from slot machines and tables, the company also benefits from other sources of revenue such as horse racing and entertainment facilities. The stock took a tumble during March lows but has quintupled since the bottom.

Although Century Casinos has surpassed pre-COVID revenue figures and is trading below book value, we express a neutral position given the macroeconomic uncertainties in the short term. Moreover, we are well aware of the company's debt and liability figures and are not optimistic about its sports gambling business. Overall market sentiment could swing the stock either way.

(CNTY Google Market Chart, 2020)

With the exceptions of ‘Century Downs Racetrack and ‘Casinos Poland’, all other units are owned and operated by the company’s subsidiaries.

(Century Casinos 10-Q, 2020)

Century Casinos has bounced back nicely from COVID-19

(Century Casinos 10-Q, 2020)

Century Casinos saw an 86.3% increase in quarterly revenues compared to the previous year, and their total operating costs and expenses only increased by 63.2%. Despite COVID-19 worries, hotel revenue figures also performed quite well and saw an increase of 252%. The increase in revenues can be mainly attributed to the success of gaming revenue from American facilities, and U.S. operations account for 65% of all revenues by geographic segment.

(Koyfin, 2020)

There is no doubt that Century Casinos’ demand has recovered to Pre-COVID levels, and the company actually outperformed their previous best quarter by 9%. This can be attributed to the fact that many of the company’s casinos have re-opened gaming floors to some degree. Currently, in Cripple Creek, slots are open but table games will be closed for the rest of the year, and in Central City, the casino is operating at around 65% while some table games also remained closed until the end of the year. Canadian operations are affected by hourly restrictions and a 60% gaming machine limit. It is a positive sign that the company was able to post impressive figures even with all these restrictions, and the company could see explosive growth should restrictions be lifted permanently.

We believe that short-term performance is hard to estimate given that there may be potential shutdowns again. On one hand, an unsuccessful vaccine could force social distancing rules to linger for many years, but a successful one can cause life to go back to normal. COVID-19 complications also create complexities for Century Casino’s cruise ship operations, as cruise ship sailings have been on halt for an extended period of time, and renewal of partnerships is dependent on several outside factors.

Don’t bank on sports gambling partnerships and revenues to drive growth

In February, the company announced a partnership with Circa Sports to offer internet sports betting in Colorado. The company gets a share of total gaming revenue as well as a minimum guarantee every year; one of the apps has already launched in the state. The excitement around sports betting has caused a rally in many gaming and casino stocks, but we would be cautious on banking on stellar performances from this particular segment given that the competition around sports betting is absurdly high, not to mention that Century Casinos only gets a specific portion of sports betting revenues.

There were already 7 major operators in Colorado in June, and this included giants such as DraftKings, Fanduel, and BetMGM. As of late, Barstool has also entered the picture. This leaves very little room for Century Casinos and Circa let alone any other competitors.

An interesting market to study is the sports betting operations in Pennsylvania, which legalized sports betting just a few years ago. As of August 2020, 80% of handle went through either Fanduel, DraftKings, and Rush Street. These figures are well deserved in our eyes, especially Fanduel and Draftkings, as these two companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on marketing alone. In the third quarter, DraftKings spent $191M on marketing, compared to $133M in revenue.

(Colorado Sharp, 2020)

Since most of Colorado’s sports bets come in through an app, there is very little hope going forward that owning casino operations will greatly boost the popularity of sports betting offerings and vice versa. Century Casinos offers no competitive advantage in both the sports gaming and casino industry, thus competes in areas where company market share will be the key to growth.

Century Casinos has significant interest expenses and long-term liabilities

(Century Casinos 10-Q, 2020)

These payments are related to future payments for its master lease financing obligation with the company’s landlord. The more COVID-19 impacts short-term operations, the higher likelihood Century may need to issue debt in order to oblige to these payments. We believe that both the length of the contract and the amount owed per year are material items.

(Century Casinos 10-Q, 2020)

Century Casinos has a significant amount of long-term debt, most notably the credit agreement with Macquarie that totals $168M. Interest expenses for each of the past 3 quarters have totalled over $10M, which is concerning because operating income for the past quarter was only $15M. Apart from this past quarter, the highest operating income in the last 2 years was $7.1M.

(Koyfin, 2020)

Although it’s a good sign that net income has returned positive again, Century Casinos had poor net income figures before COVID-19 and the current net income margin is 3.9%. Interest expense will continue to eat away at operating income.

Century Casinos is trading well below book value

Century Casino’s current market capitalization is only $160M compared to its enterprise value of $604M. This could be an attractive buying opportunity considering that their balance sheet is not significantly overleveraged, and they are not in immediate bankruptcy danger, as its Altman Z-Score is 1.1. Moreover, for a company that is experiencing rapid revenue growth, a P/S ratio of 0.4x and 18.2x PE NTM ratio are very attractive figures.

In summation, short-term COVID-19 risks could disrupt Century Casino’s rapid recovery and new excitement about the company’s sports betting ventures may be overhyped given the competitive landscape. However, the company is trading at a discount, and there is potential opportunity for short and long-term gains given growth patterns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.