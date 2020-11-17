As often is the case for small cap stocks, the lack of adequate coverage can be an advantage as well as a disadvantage for investors. On the positive side, patient investors can take advantage of overlooked hidden gems. On the negative side, small caps have often been prone to market overreaction due to earnings confusion. At the headline level, Sohu.com's (SOHU) third-quarter earnings appeared to have missed Wall Street average revenue estimates by a wide margin. However, after factoring out discontinued operations, Sohu posted results at or above its previous guidance and gave extremely positive guidance for the current fourth quarter. The initial post earnings selloff in Sohu shares could thus be an excellent buying opportunity given the company's improving earnings outlook and extreme discount to intrinsic value.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

For the third quarter of 2020, Sohu posted revenues of $158 million and an adjusted non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.17. While non-GAAP EPS easily beat analysts' average estimates calling for a -$0.41 loss, negative headlines of a massive revenue miss contributed to an intraday post earnings selloff of nearly 6%. It is actually surprising missing quarterly revenue estimates of $418 million by a staggering $260 million did not cause more of a selloff.

What actually happened was Sohu removed quarterly financial contribution from its minority owned Sogou (SOGO) subsidiary. Had Sogou posted third-quarter revenues that matched Wall Street estimates of $307 million and were included in Sohu's consolidated financials, Sohu's Q3 2020 revenues would have been $465 million which is significantly higher than analysts' $418 million average estimate. Since Sogou entered into a definitive agreement to be purchased by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Sohu excluded its subsidiary's earnings to give investors more clarity into its ongoing businesses.

Relative to previous guidance issued in its second-quarter earnings report, Sohu outperformed its guidance as the table below shows. Sohu's previous guidance excluded contribution from Sogou which should have foreshadowed how third-quarter earnings would have been presented.

Q3 2020 Guidance Q3 2020 Actual Brand Advertising Revenues $37 to $42 $41 Online Gaming Revenues $85 to $95 $101 GAAP Net Income -$25 to -$15 loss -$15 loss Non-GAAP Net Income -$20 to -$10 loss -$7 loss

(Data compiled from SOHU's Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Forward Earnings Prospects

Sohu's brand advertising business may never return to its former glory a decade ago due to market trends away from web portals. Sohu's online video business has only piled on losses since inception. Even though these segments may continue to be cash sinkholes on the company's consolidated results, business could still improve to pre-COVID-19 conditions. As I noted in a previous article, Sohu's video segment, which has lost hundreds of millions in recent years, has been slowly improving to near operating break-even. As long as management keeps corporate costs under control, these negative contributing segments will only have a small impact on Sohu's main profit driver – online gaming.

Although some on Wall Street have criticized Sohu's inability to grow its online gaming revenues, this segment has been a steady source of earnings and cash flow. In fiscal 2019, online gaming earnings reached $144 million after averaging $104 million in each of the three previous fiscal years. Free cash flow also averaged $200 million in the last three fiscal years. With net income surging by 70% in 2019 over 2018, it is likely last year's free cash flow for the gaming segment increased further.

There have been times when quarterly gaming revenues dipped below $100 million and sparked fears that a downward spiral was imminent due to the age of Sohu's key games. Despite its aging library and through constant refreshes, Sohu's online gaming segment has been able to maintain steady quarterly revenues that averaged slightly above $105 million during the past five years. While it is too early to predict a new growth trend, the company's fourth quarter 2020 midpoint guidance of $145 million in online gaming revenues would mark the highest quarterly level in five years.

At 80% gross margin and relatively fixed corporate level expenses, any incremental increase in gaming revenues would fall almost directly to the bottom line. Due to this leverage, Sohu expects non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter to reverse from a loss of $7 million in the third quarter to a profit of $15-25 million. The top end of Sohu's guidance would equate to a $32 million swing in net income and would closely mirror the $35 million incremental gross profit generated from an extra $44 million in gaming revenues at 80% gross margin. At the midpoint guidance, Sohu could post $0.38 in GAAP EPS which far exceeds the current -$0.27 EPS loss estimate. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth-quarter EPS could be as high as $0.68.

Technical Outlook

From a short-term technical standpoint, Sohu has been treading water and moving sideways for almost three months after breaking out in early August from a multi-year bear cycle. The stock is above both its 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages which are both trending up, so the recent rally is still intact. There may also be some support near $18 from an uptrending support line started from the stock's June lows. Volatility has also narrowed as the stock has been converging within a symmetrical triangle shown in the chart below.

(Daily chart for SOHU with 50- and 200-day EMAs shown in green and red, respectively. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

With Sohu near the convergence of the triangle pattern shown above, a breakout in either direction could occur within the next 1-2 weeks. Traders playing this triangle breakout should wait for a clear confirmation with at least a couple trading closes outside on either side of the triangle with above average volume. Since Sohu has mostly held its 50-day EMA in recent weeks and has potential support at the uptrending line near $18 with further support at the 200-day EMA above $15, the bias should be to the upside. As a thinly traded small cap, low volume dips towards these support levels would be excellent buying opportunities for bulls looking for an entry.

Final Thoughts

As I mentioned in an article at the start of this year prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sohu appeared to be on the path to profitability. I explained that Sohu had the ability to post over $2.00 in annual EPS. If Sohu achieves the midpoint of its current guidance, the company could post non-GAAP quarterly EPS exceeding $0.50. Annualizing fourth-quarter results could thus potentially generate over $2.00 in annual non-GAAP EPS.

Of course, the bear argument is the current quarter is an anomaly. To an extent, this argument is valid but a counter argument could be made earnings would still be far from normalized levels due to negative COVID-19 impact. The same level of earnings could be generated with a return to pre-COVID-19 levels of brand advertising revenues and at an average level of gaming revenues. While it may be premature to recognize Sohu's fourth-quarter gaming revenue guidance as the new norm, it should also be noted Sohu has historically been very conservative with its guidance. As the chart below shows, Sohu has beaten the midpoint of its guidance range 90% of the time. This is what makes the company's fourth-quarter guidance so bullish but may have been overlooked by the headline revenue confusion.

(Data compiled from SOHU's quarterly reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Whether Sohu's normalized EPS is $1.00 or $2.00 should not be the main focal point. In the current inflated market, 10x or even 20x earnings would be considered undervalued when broad market indexes average above 20x forward earnings. Fair value earnings multiple can change quickly with sentiment. Thus, putting a fair multiple on Sohu's potential normalized earnings could be rationally debated from both bull and bear perspective.

What cannot be argued is that Sohu is deeply discounted to its intrinsic assets. Since I have already discussed in detail Sohu's main assets in a previous article, I will only summarize the points here. At the time of my last Sohu article, Tencent's bid for Sogou was non-binding. The buyout has since been finalized with only regulatory approval pending. After Tencent buys out Sohu's stake in Sogou, Sohu will collect $1.18 billion in cash. This amount equates to $29.20 in Sohu shares. Other cash and hard liquidable assets effectively puts Sohu's liquidation value at over $47 per share. At under $20 per share currently, the stock could still potentially more than double.

Of course, this does not mean Sohu should trade above its intrinsic asset value. However, the sale of Sogou increases the odds of other actions Sohu may take to increase shareholder value. With the extra cash, Sohu could buy back effectively all of its publicly held outstanding shares. Changyou.com, which was majority owned and influenced by Sohu, issued large dividend payments with its surplus cash. Within a 13-month period, Changyou issued two special dividends totaling $18.80 per share. This represented a huge percentage of Changyou's then trading range of $20-25. After Sogou's sale, Sohu's cash position would even be stronger than Changyou at the time of its large dividend payments.

Lastly, I had speculated Sohu itself could be prone to privatization after its CEO spent tens of millions to buy Sohu shares in the open market at prices as high as $40 per share. This would be consistent with recent trends of large well known US listed Chinese internet stocks being bought out or privatized. Tencent's bid for Sogou is a direct example, but other examples in recent months include SINA (SINA), 58.com (WUBA), HUYA's (HUYA) merger with DouYu International (DOYU), and just today (Nov. 16) Baidu's (BIDU) $3.6 billion buyout of JOYY's (YY) live streaming business in China. If Sohu receives the buyout premium similar to what its minority subsidiary Sogou received, current investors could reap gains exceeding 100% from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHU, TCEHY, BIDU, YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.