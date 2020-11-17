2020 has been a rough year. The global pandemic changed life for people around the world. In the US, unemployment remains high, and the latest wave of coronavirus cases is looking worse than the first. Fortunately, healthcare professionals learned a lot from the early days of the virus, so the mortality rate appears to have declined. At least there is some silver lining in the ongoing dark cloud.

John Milton, the English poet, coined the phrase “silver lining in his poem Comus: A Mask Presented at Ludlow Castle in 1634.

I see ye visibly, and now believeThat he, the Supreme Good, to whom all things illAre but as slavish officers of vengeance,Would send a glistering guardian, if need wereTo keep my life and honour unassailed.Was I deceived, or did a sable cloudTurn forth her silver lining on the night?I did not err; there does a sable cloudTurn forth her silver lining on the night,And casts a gleam over this tufted grove.

Investors and traders who own gold and silver have seen their value grow since the end of 2019. The economic travails from the coronavirus caused central banks to flood the financial system with liquidity. Governments unleashed a tidal wave of stimulus, with even more on the horizon. The monetary and fiscal policy has fed the price appreciation of the two precious metals that are the oldest currencies worldwide and commodities. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) moves higher and lower with the prices of the metals. As we move towards the end of 2020, we could see another buying opportunity for 2021.

About a week ago, on November 9, gold and silver prices dropped sharply

Monday, November 9, was a rough day for gold and silver bulls as the prices experienced substantial corrections. Pfizer’s news of a vaccine with a 90% effectiveness rate pushed stocks and crude oil higher, but gold and silver prices moved in the opposite direction.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX gold futures highlights, the market put in a bearish reversal on November 9. The gold price made a marginally higher high than on November 6 at $1966.10 and settled substantially below the previous session’s low. Gold fell to $1848 on November 9, which was $3 under the technical support level at the September 24 $1851 low. The volume of almost 615,000 contracts on November 9 was the highest level since mid-August. The high level of volume is a technical validation of the bearish reversal. On November 16, December gold remained closer to the low than the high from November 9, with the price settling at $1887.80 per ounce. Gold is consolidating below the $1900 level.

The total number of open long and short positions declined from 570,926 contracts on November 6 to 556,893 contracts on November 13 as some market participants exited long positions. Price momentum fell towards an oversold reading, while relative strength was just below a neutral condition. Daily historical volatile at 28.80% moved significantly higher than on November 6 when it was just under 17.5%. The price variance metric reflects the spike in the daily trading range on November 9. The bearish reversal was a setback for the gold market, which reached a new all-time high in early August at $2063 per ounce on the continuous futures contract.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December COMEX silver futures illustrates the same technical pattern on November 9. Silver rose above the November 6 high, reaching $26.135 before reversing and falling to settle at $24.145, considerably below the previous session’s low of $25.01 per ounce. At the $24.765 level on November 16, silver remains closer to the low than the high since November 9. On November 9, a total of 196.,210 silver contracts traded, which was the highest volume since late August.

Open interest moved only marginally higher since November 6 when it stood at 159,521 contracts. On November 13, the metric was at the 160,648 level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were around neutral readings on November 16. Daily historical price volatility stands at 47.5%, higher than the 42.95% level on November 6.

Silver traded to a high of $29.915 in early August on the continuous futures contract. Silver did not come anywhere near its record high. However, even at the November 9 low, the price more than doubled in value from the March low of $11.74 during the height of risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic.

A potential bearish reversal on gold’s monthly chart

As of November 16, the continuous gold futures price was marginally above the closing level at the end of October, at $1878.80 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that a close below $1859.20 on November 30 would put in a bearish reversal on the monthly chart going into the final month of 2020.

The same threat in silver

The silver market faces the same correction as gold on November 9.

Source: CQG

Silver faces that same challenge as gold. A close below $22.625 on November 30 will create a bearish reversal on the monthly silver chart.

Late year weakness is nothing new

Selling pressure in the gold and silver futures market at the end of the year follows a seasonal pattern. In December 2015, gold dropped to a low of $1046.20 per ounce. The price has not revisited that level. In 2016, gold put in a higher low at $1123.90 during December.

Silver fell to a low of $13.635 in December 2015 and a higher low of $15.70 in December 2016.

2020 is not a typical year in markets across all asset classes. With gold and silver at the highest level in years, the potential for end-of-year profit-taking is high even after the most recent corrections. In the US, the chances of higher taxes under President-elect Biden’s administration is a clear and present danger for investors and traders. As US capital gains taxes are likely to rise under the new administration in 2021, we could see significant profit-taking on long positions before the end of this year. Gold closed 2019 at $1520 and silver at $18.03 per ounce on the nearby futures contract. At $1887.80 on November 16, gold is over 24% higher than at the end of last year, and silver at $24.802 is over 37.5% higher. The threat of a higher capital gains rate next year could motivate selling over the coming weeks.

Time will tell if the gold and silver futures market faces a deeper correction by the end of 2020. A close below the October lows that creates a bearish reversal on the monthly chart could cause follow-through selling before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, central bank liquidity and government stimulus are not bearish for gold and silver prices. They combine to increase the money supply, which is inflationary. Simultaneously, the US dollar has been trending lower since March. With the dollar index at the 92.63 level on November 16, is only 0.890 above its critical technical support level. A falling dollar tends to be bullish for precious metals prices. Therefore, I would view any price weakness over the rest of this year as a golden buying opportunity for 2021.

A look at the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

There are so many choices when it comes to investing or trading gold and silver. The most direct route is always via the physical purchase of coins and bars. The futures market reflects physical prices because they have a delivery mechanism that makes prices converge around delivery periods. So many ETF and ETN products provide leveraged and unleveraged returns based on the precious metals’ prices on the up and downside. Gold and silver mining shares move with the price of the metals, but they involved additional risks, such as production and management.

In my articles for Seeking Alpha, I always attempt to broaden the reader’s horizons regarding available investment products. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) holds fully allocated and unencumbered precious metals and is redeemable for metals, subject to “certain minimum requirements.” CEF has been trading since January 16, 2018. The product’s custodian is the Royal Canadian Mint.

According to Yahoo Finance, CEF has net assets of $3.656 billion, trades an average of 791,953 shares each day. CEF charges shareholders an annual management expense ratio of 0.53% compared to 0.40% for GLD and 0.50% for SLV, the leading gold and silver ETF products.

As of November 16, continuous contract gold and silver futures on COME were around 24% and 37.5% higher since the end of 2019.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights CEF’s rise from $14.66 on December 31, 2019, to $18.77 per share on November 16, an increase of 28%. CEF holds two-thirds of its assets in gold and one-third in silver, so the performance was in line with the gains in futures markets minus the expense ratio since the end of last year. CEF is one of the many products that move higher and lower with the prices of the two precious metals.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on gold and silver prices at the end of November as a bearish reversal on the monthly chart could cause more selling in December. A risk-off period caused by rising coronavirus cases could also weigh on prices over the coming weeks. Since monetary and fiscal policy in 2020 and beyond is the same as during the 2008 global financial crisis, we should expect the same economic results over the coming years. Gold and silver prices rose steadily from late 2008 through 2011. I expect higher highs for both metals in 2021 and the coming years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold and silver.