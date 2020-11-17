We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of the first names to report its results was First Majestic Silver (AG). While the company had an incredible quarter based on the headline numbers with record revenue, exceptional costs, and a surge in mine operating earnings, this was mostly due to stockpiled metals sold in Q3. In fact, this was a very weak quarter operationally, with production down considerably at the company's two primary mines. Based on a relatively expensive valuation compared to peers, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported quarterly production of 5.20~ million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], down 22% from the 6.64~ million SEOs produced in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, even though all-in sustaining costs were significantly lower year-over-year, the company benefited from $25 million in withheld inventory sold in the quarter, significantly reducing costs. Therefore, while the results look incredible on a headline basis, it's important to note that it was anything but a normal quarter due to the lumpiness in both earnings and revenue from stockpiling in Q3. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the chart below, First Majestic Silver had its best quarter in years from a cost standpoint, with all-in sustaining costs coming in below the industry average at $9.94/oz. However, this was more than offset by a very weak quarter operationally, with the fewest SEOs produced outside of the government-related shutdowns in Q2, which was an anomaly. The significantly lower production was driven by disappointing quarters operationally at the company's two primary operations (San Dimas & Santa Elena) from a grade standpoint, offset by a solid quarter at the smallest La Encantada Mine. We'll begin by analyzing the company's largest contributor to output, San Dimas:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the table below, First Majestic's San Dimas Mine produced 3.13 million SEOs in the quarter, down roughly 11% year-over-year. This was driven by significantly lower gold and silver grades, with gold grades coming in at 3.11 grams per tonne gold and silver grades coming in at 290 grams per tonne silver. This was a significant decline from the 315 grams per tonne silver and 4.00 grams per tonne gold reported in the year-ago period. Fortunately, the company managed to see increased throughput of 189,900~ tonnes, which helped offset the lower grades. However, production still slipped considerably.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to the company's second-largest contributor, Santa Elena, it was a tough quarter here as well. During Q3, the company produced 1.09~ million SEOs, a more than 40% decrease from the 1.86~ million SEOs produced in the year-ago period. This sharp drop in production was driven by significantly lower metals grades and lower throughput, with just 204,600~ tonnes processed in Q3 2020 vs. 229,100~ tonnes produced in Q3 2019. While the drop in throughput only amounted to 10% year-over-year, silver grades slid from 141 grams per tonne silver to 109 grams per tonne silver, a decrease of over 20%. Meanwhile, gold grades fell from 3.02 grams per tonne gold to 1.49 grams per tonne gold and were halved in the same period. While the mine still managed to enjoy industry-leading costs at $6.37/oz, this was a sharp increase from the (-) $5.17/oz in the year-ago period, helped by higher by-product credits.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Fortunately, it was a good quarter at La Encantada, though this is First Majestic's smallest operation. During Q3, La Encantada more than pulled its weight, producing 978,400~ SEOs vs. 891,200~ SEOs in the year-ago period. This solid performance was driven by significantly higher throughput, though offset by weaker grades (152 grams per tonne silver vs. 176 grams per tonne silver) and a 500 basis point drop in silver recovery rates to 77%. While metals production was up in the quarter, costs still came in just above the industry average at $12.11/oz. Therefore, while this was indeed a welcome result from the small Mexican mine with First Majestic's primary operations having a weak quarter, it wasn't enough to really move the needle.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

As the table below shows, this was a relatively dismal quarter for First Majestic operationally, with only the company's smallest operation pumping out higher output. Meanwhile, the company's two largest operations saw double-digit percentage drops in production, mostly due to lower metals grades. The good news is that we should see better operations next year at San Dimas with the High-Intensity Grinding [HIG] Mill scheduled for completion in H2 2021 and the LNG facility expected to be operational during Q1 2021 at Santa Elena. This is expected to improve production at San Dimas and lower costs at Santa Elena. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be perplexed at how a weak quarter operationally drove record results financially, but it's important to note that First Majestic stockpiled a significant amount of production inventory last quarter. Given that the company sold its regular quarterly production yield and stockpiled material from Q2, it was effortless to generate record results due to lumpiness in a single quarter. As we can see, quarterly revenue hit a new high at $125.9 million, and mine operating earnings also hit a new multi-year high at $48.0 million. However, these results are deceiving and cannot be relied upon going forward unless we see significantly higher metals prices. This is because $25.0 million of this revenue was due to stockpiled inventory, so we actually didn't see much increase in revenue year-over-year if we adjust for this one-time benefit.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to First Majestic's earnings trend, it is finally improving, with FY2020 annual EPS expected to increase from $0.03 last year to $0.19 this year. However, First Majestic is nowhere near a sector leader as the company's projected FY2020 annual EPS is sitting only 58% above FY2016 levels ($0.19 vs. $0.12). Meanwhile, leaders in the sector like Pan American Silver (PAAS) have FY2020 annual EPS estimates nearly 100% above FY2016 levels ($0.99 vs. $0.50). One of the reasons for this is that First Majestic has diluted more than Pan American in the same period, with the most recent capital raise coming at a 4% discount to the 50-day volume-weighted average price. For those that missed it, the company sold 5 million shares at C$15.60 to raise $78 million. This increase in the share count is a headwind to annual earnings per share [EPS] growth as earnings now have to be divided among a larger share count.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that this earnings trend has improved considerably and that this is very bullish. While there's no question that the earnings trend has improved significantly, it's important to note that silver production is up less than 20% from 2016 levels (FY2016: 18.7 million SEOs produced), yet the share count is up nearly 70% (214 million shares vs. 129 million shares). Therefore, this expected improvement in annual EPS is not due to operational excellence or tightly managing a share structure, but instead, it is solely benefiting from higher metals prices. This is great and certainly helps the earnings trend, but there are other companies in the precious metals space that have grown production at a much faster pace than the share count, and this is where investors are best served to park their money.

(Source: YCharts.com)

The other issue with First Majestic is that the stock is not cheap by any means, especially considering that it's a laggard in the precious metals space from a performance standpoint. As the below chart shows, First Majestic is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 18.70 vs. a basket of more diversified gold producers trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 14.40. Given that better-run precious metals names are trading at a 30% discount to First Majestic, it makes little sense to pay up for First Majestic. If the whole sector were expensive and First Majestic was cheap, this might be a different story as one was desperate to find value out there. However, this is clearly not the case, and when several names are on sale, it's best to have one's pick of the litter, not buy the most expensive with a track record of production growing at a slower pace than share dilution.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

While many investors will gloss over the headline numbers and assume this was a blow-out quarter for First Majestic, this was anything but the case. In fact, this was one of the weakest quarters operationally in two years for the company, with quarterly SEO production down materially. Therefore, I believe investors should be careful extrapolating current results into the future, as the following quarters will not benefit from a $25 million revenue tailwind from stockpiled material that both beefs up revenue and earnings and also drives down costs artificially. Based on an inferior earnings trend, a relatively high valuation, and a short mine life at Santa Elena, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the precious metals space. If First Majestic were to rally above $13.00, I would view this as an area to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.