It has maintained the same dividend for six consecutive quarters, with the recent market rally driving the current yield down to less than 2.5%.

I last wrote an article on Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) in the middle of last year. Coincidentally, I was faced with a similar decision - should I sell, and if so, should I sell all of my position? Some of the highlights from that article discussed my trading and investment history with Caterpillar, and it is probably worth reviewing again. This is not to demonstrate some particularly brilliant or stupid decisions I made in the past, but to allow readers to determine whether or not that history is allowing some bias to creep into this article.

I currently hold Caterpillar in two accounts. One is my own Roth IRA Conversion account and the other is a Roth IRA account that I currently manage for my adult daughter. We each made our initial purchase in early 2016, not long after Goldman Sachs had downgraded the company to a sell. I had looked at a $3.08 dividend payout that had increased each year for more than twenty consecutive years and was yielding more than 5%. I decided that even if Goldman Sachs was correct, that dividend yield was reason enough to own the shares.

With that in mind, I bought my first 200 shares in a margin account on January 25, 2016 when they were trading at $58.40. A few days later, the price had climbed to $62.19 and I asked myself, "Why wait a year for $616 in dividends when I already have a $750 gain?" I would quickly become a trader rather than an investor, and four months and 13 trades later, I had nearly $2200 in trading profits, or just over 3.5 years worth of those expected dividends.

"I made all my money by selling too soon."

The above quote was by Bernard Baruch, who according to Wikipedia,

was an American financier, stock investor, philanthropist, statesman, and political consultant. After his success in business, he devoted his time toward advising U.S. Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt on economic matters, and became a philanthropist.

He has also had a number of other famous quotes on investing. One of them was "Nobody ever lost money taking a profit," and while it is factually correct, I'm sure almost everyone reading this article has left potential future gains by the wayside while taking a profit. That certainly was my situation as the price would have almost tripled had I not been trading and satisfied with that $2200 in short-term gains.

Anyway, I would subsequently buy 500 shares at ~$119 per share just over two years ago, approximately double the price of my original purchase. With the recent move higher, that position has also grown above my targeted allocation and will be reduced in the near future.

With my daughter's account, I would be far more patient, mostly because her time horizon goes much further into the future than mine. I was just going to let her dividends compound and grow the investment. Still, before the stock first reached more than $170 by early 2018, her position in Caterpillar had begun to dwarf most of her other positions. I had read an article in On Investing, a monthly magazine published by Charles Schwab (SCHW) where it addressed my daughter's situation in an article titled When to Sell an Investment with the tag line "Saying goodbye is never easy"

... Puzzling out when to take the gains on your winners can be as difficult as knowing when to realize the losses on your losers. Still, there’s often good reason to let an investment go. It may no longer fit your risk appetite, particularly as you get closer to, say, retirement. Or your winners may have thrown your portfolio out of balance.

Well, Caterpillar was a big winner, but it had also thrown her portfolio way out of balance long before the price reached $170, and I decided it would be prudent to sell half her position and diversify into other stocks. She was reluctant to sell, mostly because she didn't want to participate in a decision about what to buy next (although, I am proud to point out that she eventually made several excellent choices). Fast forward to today.

With the dividends continuously re-invested, and the significant share price appreciation, her Caterpillar position has once again thrown her portfolio out of balance. Even though the current annual dividend has increased from $3.08 to $4.12, or nearly 34%, since her original purchase, the recent closing price of $173.19 (on Monday, November 16th) has dropped the current dividend yield down to 2.4%.

The Dividend

Since our first investments in the company, Caterpillar kept raising the dividend at timely enough intervals so that it has joined the list of Dividend Aristocrats, those companies that have increased their annual dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. Once making the list, the members will try to remain there, often maintaining or increasing their dividends longer than it is prudent to do so. I'm not suggesting that Caterpillar will be cutting the dividend, or that making their sixth consecutive $1.03 quarterly payment is unwise. In fact, according to Seeking Alha's Dividend Scorecard, Caterpillar gets an A+ for dividend consistency, B+ dividend yield, and C's for Dividend Safety and Dividend Growth.

Even though we are in a low interest rate environment, I was still surprised to see that a 2.4% dividend yield earned a grade of B+. It was also a surprise to see that a dividend payout ratio of 75.81% was considered average. Perhaps it's a sign of the times that paying out more than 75% of earnings is currently considered average or that a 2.4% dividend is well above average. Despite the grades, I find the dividend a lot less attractive than I would like.

These are reasons I will be reducing our exposure to Caterpillar. However, for my daughter, there was also the previously mentioned reason to sell - the winners have once again thrown her portfolio very far out of balance.

Rebalancing

The dollar value of the Caterpillar shares in her portfolio has once again grown to double its targeted allocation. In fact, her top five holdings now comprise more than 60% of her Roth. My initial goal when setting up that portfolio was to grow it to between 20 and 25 equities, periodically selling the excess gains of the winners, and either redistributing those gains into her other, higher yielding, positions or putting the funds into an entirely new position.

The objective is to prevent a few top holdings from putting too large a dent in her retirement nest egg should one of them turn out to be a poor choice. The challenges, of course, are to find other equities with growing dividends, that have a more attractive yield and that meet most of her socially responsible criteria.

Outlook

Aside from what I consider a poor dividend yield, the near-term growth of Caterpillar has been under pressure. Here, Seeking Alpha has given the company uniformly poor grades for the future growth in revenues, EBITDA, earnings per share and free cash flow. Most of that isn't surprising, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the pressure that will continue to place on state and local spending for large construction projects.

Even before the elections earlier this month, a stimulus bill that included significant infrastructure spending in the US was facing a sharply divided Congress. The US Senate and House of Representatives were a trillion dollars apart in their respective stimulus bills, and unless the Democrats can win two runoff elections for the Senate seats in Georgia, it could be very difficult to get a sizable infrastructure plan that would benefit Caterpillar past that body.

But it's not just the US. The pandemic has placed an enormous burden on economies around the world, and it remains to be seen how quickly they can recover and how much Caterpillar will benefit.

Summary

I expect the Board of Caterpillar to do everything it can to maintain its current dividend, and that it will also find a way to increase that dividend by a token amount in 2021 in order to maintain the company's status as a dividend aristocrat. That still won't make the dividend yield attractive enough for me to maintain our current positions (unless of course the share price declines). And, if a significant enough portion of the market agrees with me, the share price should come under pressure.

Despite that gloomy outlook, I won't be selling the entire position in either of our accounts, but will probably bring each position at least down to its targeted allocation by the end of the month. After that, I will need to decide how much further to reduce our holdings. Fortunately, the positions are currently in non-taxable accounts, so capital gains taxes won't enter into any decision.

While discussing these decisions, I am reminded of a conversation I had with a friend of mine a number of years ago. His position was that selling half of one's position - or any portion of one's position - was almost always guaranteed to be the wrong decision. If the price went down, you would regret not selling the entire position. If the price went up, you would be kicking yourself for giving up that future gain.

It's a mistake that I am willing to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any of the other companies mentioned in this article. I expect to sell a portion of our Caterpillar holdings in the very near future.