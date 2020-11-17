Investors should use any earnings-related weakness to accumulate shares in preparation for a much stronger finish to FY2020 and vastly improved results next year. Reiterating my short-term price target of $2.50.

Company reports another disappointing set of quarterly results as both sales and profitability missed expectations. Unfavorable product mix resulted in gross margins taking a major hit.

I have covered Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In late September, I advised speculative investors to consider taking a position in shares of Boxlight Corporation ("Boxlight"), a provider of interactive classroom technology solutions following its transformative acquisition of UK-based Sahara Presentation Systems ("Sahara"):

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Sahara is a leader in distributed AV products and a manufacturer of multi-award winning touchscreens and digital signage products, including the globally renowned Clevertouch and Sedao brands. The company was formed in 1976 by Kevin and Nigel Batley, who grew the company to more than 100 employees with offices worldwide. "This is an exciting time for the Sahara business, which is trading extremely well, even in the current climate. We welcome the added leadership and solutions from Boxlight as we aim to accelerate our growth in key markets around the world," stated Kevin Batley, Director at Sahara. "I am very excited about the journey ahead as we join Boxlight," stated Mark Starkey, CEO at Sahara. "The global footprint and infrastructure of Boxlight, with their experience in delivering comprehensive education technology solutions, paired with our extensive experience and expertise in AV technology and products, will position us to provide our customers across the world with solutions for advanced and collaborative working environments. We are committed to continue our rapid expansion plans following Sahara's acquisition by Boxlight." Michael Pope, Chairman and CEO at Boxlight, added, "I am thrilled to combine the resources of Boxlight and Sahara, two of the most recognized companies in education technology. The Sahara acquisition expands our geographic reach - particularly in the EMEA region, provides significant revenue growth, results in immediate consolidated profitability, and adds tremendous global management talent. We are committed to achieving dramatic growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we are delivering on that promise. The combined companies are generating greater than USD 100 million in sales and are highly profitable. I look forward to reporting our consolidated financial statements in future quarters."

Until then, I considered Boxlight's pursued roll-up strategy a massive failure as the company has been underperforming expectations for several quarters in a row now. After initially guiding FY2019 revenues to grow 25% to $47 million, the company ended the year with revenues of just $33 million, a 13% decrease from 2018 levels. Remember, these results were entirely unaffected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FY2020 has apparently been impacted by COVID-19 as many educational institutions remain closed both in Europe and the U.S.

Not surprisingly, Q3 was another weak quarter for Boxlight with both top- and bottom-line results missing expectations despite Sahara contributing almost $1.1 million in revenues. In addition, gross margins took a major hit due to "changes in the company’s product mix with a reduction in higher margin products such as software and STEM coupled with a 33% increase in distributor sales compared to 2019".

That said, forward sales guidance was encouraging and well above analyst expectations (emphasis added by author):

"Although sales and gross profit lagged our expectations in Q3 due to several factors including the effects of COVID-19, we are seeing increased demand in the fourth quarter and expect to generate greater than $27 million in revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA."

During the question-and-answer session of the conference call, management provided some further granularity on guidance (emphasis added by author):

"Yes, I could provide a little bit, let me just mention that the way we came to that $27 million number was, number one looking at -- of course, orders that have shipped already during the quarter. And then number two, we looked at our backorders that we believe we can sell. And then number three, we look at our weighted pipeline, and look at realistically what we believe that we can sell and deliver from within our pipeline. So we feel really good about that $27 million number." (...) "As far as what we’re seeing for the historical core Boxlight business, we’re having a great quarter, I’ll just leave it at that, that where we started off really strong, much stronger than where we started off last year. And so we expect even that core business to be significantly stronger than it was the same quarter last year."

Management also offered some insights on Sahara's recent business performance:

"(...) I would tell you that they’re performing quite strongly. And we had -- so they’ve had a good year today, they had a tremendous October, and we’re expecting a really strong Q4. So they have not seen a significant decline. They’ve been up taking the most markets. That being said to they’ve had strong gross profit, actually slightly stronger than historical. And that’s why we’re expecting to see as Takesha mentioned, combined gross profit of 25 to 30 points, and possibly on the higher end of that, because of that gross profit margin range."

Given management's history of over-promising and under-delivering, some caution might be warranted, but with the vast majority of projected Q4 revenues now being contributed by Sahara and legacy Boxlight allegedly having a "great quarter", I consider the risk of another substantial miss to be much lower than in past quarters, particularly given the fact that Sahara's senior management has remained in place.

On the conference call, management was particularly enthusiastic about the recently announced strategic partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) with shipments starting in the current quarter and "substantial growth" expected for next year:

"So I would just tell you that we’ve invested a tremendous amount of resources into the relationship as have they. And we’re just now to a point to where we can offer the solution and actually ship the solution, now agreements finalized, logistics is finalized, and now we’re turning our focus to sales and marketing. And we have a pretty big target for 2021, but I expect in 2020, in the fourth quarter, now that we’ll see a handful of units, but nothing ultra-substantial. But again, you’re going to see that the real uptick in 2021."

Bottom Line:

While legacy Boxlight's performance has been mostly disappointing, the recent acquisition of substantially larger Sahara Presentation Systems has the potential to transform the previously ailing company into a profitable, cash-generating enterprise with solid post COVID-19 growth prospects.

As the all new Boxlight will be a multinational player with annual sales of substantially above $100 million, it might be time for investors to leave the tainted past behind and look forward to the first full quarter of combined operations.

Q4 guidance of greater than $27 million in revenues is almost 20% above current analyst expectations and management finally expects adjusted EBITDA to turn positive.

While COVID-19 will likely continue to impact the business for the next couple of quarters, recent developments on the vaccine front have been encouraging.

At least in my opinion, investors should use any earnings-related weakness to accumulate shares in preparation for a much stronger finish to FY2020 and vastly improved results next year.

My short-term price target remains unchanged at $2.50 which represents approximately 1x FY2021 revenues currently expected by analysts.

