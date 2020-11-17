Summary

Global stocks declined for the second consecutive month in October, but rallied back in early November.

We trimmed our equity overweight in October ahead of the U.S. election, though we remain cautiously optimistic on risk assets into year end.

In a challenging market, the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund posted a negative return for the month of October but outperformed its reference benchmark. The fund maintains exposure to credit for income and hedges to manage overall risk.