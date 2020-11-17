At $164.51, shares are trading at a 42.9x P/E, which we believe will limit the annualized return to less than 5%. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

We continue to expect Zoetis to achieve a sustained double-digit EPS CAGR over time, from a combination of industry and company drivers.

Management again revised 2020 guidance upwards, and now expects a 7-8% operational revenue growth and an approx. 3.0-4.5% EPS growth.

Year-on-year operational revenue growth rebounded to 15% in Q3, and to 9% for year-to-date, despite ongoing COVID-19 impact.

Zoetis' Q3 2020 results showed the resilience of the animal health market and the strength of the company's diversified business model.

Introduction

We review Zoetis's (ZTS) Q3 2020 results released on November 5; the stock has been Neutral-rated in our coverage since we downgraded it from Buy in September.

Since our downgrade, Zoetis shares have gained a further 8.1% (including dividends), slightly ahead of the S&P 500. Prior to the downgrade, Zoetis was Buy-rated in our coverage from June 2019 onwards, and returned 36.6% over a period of about 15 months.

Neutral Case Recap

Zoetis is a high-quality business that we have believed is capable of growing its EPS at a CAGR of 10% sustainably over time, through a combination of high-single-digit revenue growth and steady margin expansion.

Our downgrade was based on valuation, as we expected a contraction in Zoetis' P/E would offset the benefit of its strong EPS growth. Specifically, we assumed an exit P/E of 38.5x, compared to the 41.8x actual P/E at the time.

At our last review, we assumed (in line with management guidance) that EPS growth would be -3% to +1% in 2020. We believed EPS would rebound by 15% in 2021 to exceed the 2019 figure, and then to grow at approx. 11% annually. These imply a 2019-23 EPS CAGR of 8.9% which, after the de-rating and even with dividends, would lead to annualized return of only 7.6%.

After Q3 results, we believe Zoetis would perform stronger than we expected for the full year, but the valuation has risen further, as we will explain below.

Strong Sales Rebound in Q3

Zoetis's year-on-year operational revenue growth rebounded to 15% in Q3, from 4% in Q2; year-to-date growth was 9%, almost in line with 2019:

Zoetis Operational Revenue Growth Y/Y - Group (2013 to Q3 2020) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Zoetis' strong revenue growth, despite ongoing disruption from COVID-19, showed the resilience of the underlying animal health market and the benefit of Zoetis' diversified business model. We expect the strong growth to continue in future years, though there were some one-off components in Q3's strong rebound, as explained below.

In the U.S., operational revenue growth was 18% in Q3, with U.S. Companion Animal revenues up 21% and U.S. Livestock revenues up 13%:

Zoetis Operational Revenue Growth Y/Y - U.S. (2013 to Q3 2020) Source: Zoetis company filings.

U.S. Companion Animal revenues have benefited from consumers staying at home during COVID-19, when they were spending more time with their pets and/or getting more pets. Strong U.S. Livestock revenue growth in Q3 was partly a rebound from the 18% decline in Q2, mainly thanks to improvement in Cattle. This improvement was partly one-off, coming from both a normalization of buying patterns after the Q2 slump, and from some demand having been pulled forward from Q4. The U.S. cattle market remains weak and Zoetis management expects a full recovery only in mid-2021.

International operational revenue growth was 11% in Q3, with Companion Animal revenues up 20% and Livestock revenues up 6%:

Zoetis Operational Revenue Growth - International (2013 to Q3 2020) Source: Zoetis company filings.

The strong growth in Companion Animal came partly from pent-up demand in Europe, after vet clinic closures during Q2 as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenues in China were up 63% year-on-year in Q3, with Companion Animal revenues up 52% and Livestock revenues up 81% (including Swine up 159%, a strong recovery after the African Swine Fever outbreak). However, China was still less than 4% of group sales during the quarter.

Despite COVID-19, Zoetis has again generated strong revenue growth from its usual combination of drivers: year-to-date operational revenue growth of 9% included 3% from volume growth in existing products, 3% from new products, 2% from price and 1% from acquisitions, and is almost in line with 2019:

Zoetis Components of Operational Revenue Growth (2013 to Q3 2020) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Zoetis's most successful products in Q3 included:

Simparica Trio (dog parasiticide) continued its momentum in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere in Q3, and was recently approved in China. It is expected to generate full-year incremental revenues of $125-250m, contributing 200-250 bps to group revenue growth

Key Dermatology products (including Cytopoint and Apoquel) sales grew 16% year-on-year in Q3, contributing 300 bps to group revenue growth

Diagnostic sales grew 28% year-on-year in Q3, helped by both recent reference lab acquisitions and higher point-of-care consumable sales

Librela, Zoetis's latest monoclonal antibody for osteoarthritis pain in dogs, made further progress towards regulatory approval during Q3 and is expected to be launched in Europe in H1 2021. (It subsequently received European Commission approval in November as anticipated.)

However, Draxxin, a $300m livestock product, will see its patent expire in 2021 and start facing generics competition. Products that have lost their patents typically lose 20-40% of their sales over time, and Draxxin sales is already expected to weaken in Q4 2020 as existing customers de-stock.

Strong Earnings Growth Continued

For Zoetis's P&L, with operational revenue growth of 15% in Q3, after currency headwinds, revenues were up 13% year-on-year, EBIT was up 15%, Net Income was up 15% and EPS was up 16%; year-to-date, revenues were up 6%, EBIT was 9%, Net Income was up 7% and EPS was up 8%:

Zoetis P&L (Non-GAAP) (2020 Q3 & YTD) NB. All figures are non-GAAP except otherwise stated. Source: Zoetis results release (Q3 2020).

Full-Year 2020 Guidance

With strong Q3 results, management again revised the full-year 2020 guidance upwards, and now expects operational growth of 7-8% in revenues and 6-8% in Net Income:

Zoetis 2020 Earnings Guidance Source: Zoetis results presentation (Q3 2020).

Including currency headwinds, 2020 adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.76-3.81, implying growth of between +3% and +4.5% from 2019 ($3.64):

The full-year guidance implies a weaker Q4, mostly due to weaker U.S. Cattle sales, with some of the Q3 benefits not repeating and also headwinds to Draxxin sales ahead of its patent expiry in 2021.

Valuation

At $165.78, on last-twelve-month financials, Zoetis shares are trading at a 42.9x P/E and a 1.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

Zoetis Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2015-Q3 2020) NB. 2018 figures not pro forma Abaxis acquisition (completed Jul-18). Source: Zoetis company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 0.5% ($0.80 per share). The dividend costs less than a third of Zoetis' FCF, and management reaffirmed Zoetis's commitment there.

Share buybacks have been suspended since Q2 due to COVID-19, and management "don't have any specific timeline" to resume them.

Illustrative Forecasts

We update the 2020 figures in our illustrative forecasts, but leave other assumptions largely unchanged:

2020 figures are based on the midpoint of management guidance

2021 revenue growth of 5.7%, slightly below the long-term trend

Long-term revenue growth of 6.5%, based on a 5.5% growth in the underlying market and 1.0% growth from Zoetis gaining share

Gross margin to improve by 10 bps each year from 2021

SG&A costs growth of 4.5% in 2021 and 3.0% thereafter

R&D costs growth of 7.5% in 2021 and 6.0% thereafter

(These imply EBIT margin will improve 90 bps each year after 2021)

Tax rate to be flat at 19.5%, midpoint of the 2020 guidance of 19-20%

Dividend payout ratio to be 20%, with the rest of the FCF spent on buybacks, reducing the share count by 1.25% each year

With lower-than-history revenue growth and all FCF spent on dividends and buybacks, this scenario effectively assumes little in acquisitions.

The P&L generated by these assumptions is below - they imply an EPS growth of 9.7% in 2021 and just over 11% in 2022 and 2023:

Zoetis Illustrative P&L Projections (2018A-2023E) Source: Zoetis company filings; Librarian Capital estimates.

For our illustrative return forecasts, we assume a 38.5x P/E at 2023 year-end, a de-rating from the current 43x. This is a subjective assumption on our part, taking into account Zoetis' earnings resilience and growth. By comparison, we have assumed a 40x exit P/E for Estée Lauder (EL) and one of 36x for L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY).

With shares at $164.51, these forecasts imply a total return of 17% (4.8% annualized) in just over 3 years, below our typical requirement:

Illustrative Zoetis Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Zoetis' Q3 2020 results showed the resilience of the animal health market and the strength of the company's diversified business model.

Year-on-year operational revenue growth rebounded to 15% in Q3, and to 9% for year-to-date, despite ongoing COVID-19 impact.

Management again revised 2020 guidance upwards, and now expects a 7-8% operational revenue growth and an approx. 3.0-4.5% EPS growth.

We continue to expect Zoetis to achieve a sustained double-digit EPS CAGR over time, from a combination of industry and company drivers.

At $164.51, shares are trading at a 42.9x P/E, which we believe will limit the annualized return to less than 5%.

We reiterate our Neutral rating.

