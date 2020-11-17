Whilst it would be easy to blame this on the current low oil prices, this ignores the fact that their operating cash flow has been trailing their competitors for years.

Introduction

Even though the goal of investing is simply to increase wealth and income, it nonetheless can be quite interesting to observe changes across the financial markets over the years as companies rise and others fall. One particular area of interest is the energy sector, which is not only dealing with the significant economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic but also facing a secular decline in fossil fuel demand as the world moves towards clean renewable energy. Whilst Exxon Mobil (XOM) was the established top listed king, times have changed with them now falling from this top position in arguably the most important way for income investors.

The Past & The Present

It seems that the most common way in which investors rank the size of different companies is by their market capitalization or alternatively, by their revenue. Even though the simplicity of these methods is undoubtedly appealing, it actually means very little for investors, especially those who primarily seek income. A more suitable and interesting method for income investors is to rank them by their operating cash flow, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

The primary observation and takeaway is not necessarily that their operating cash flow has decreased since 2013-2015 as was obvious given the oil price crash, but rather the relative change to both itself and their competitors. Whilst they were vying for the top position with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) before and during the 2015-2016 oil price crash, during the following years Royal Dutch Shell saw a recovery and pulled ahead whilst Exxon Mobil struggled to gain traction, as the graph included below displays. This subsequently left them falling from being king to just one of the others and thus has left them in the trenches fighting to save their dividends, figuratively speaking, whilst Royal Dutch Shell now undoubtedly occupies the throne.

Image Source: Author.

The Implications For The Dividend

The primary implication for their dividend and thus income investors is that their current and heavily discussed issues sustaining them actually run deeper than simply just low oil prices. Even before this COVID-19 inspired economic downturn wreaked havoc across financial markets, their operating cash flow had already been disappointing during 2017-2019 and thus worryingly points to structural issues with the returns from their investments. Whilst their previous and highly controversial high capital expenditure strategy may have reversed this troublesome situation, albeit at a significant cost to their balance sheet, it was subsequently decreased for 2020 along with further reductions in 2021.

It would normally be expected that the company with the largest dividend payments would also have the largest operating cash flow, as dividends are ultimately funded via cash and not their accrual-based accounting earnings. This clearly is not the case with their $14.714b dividend payments far outstripping those of all of their peers despite their operating cash flow even falling beneath that of the smaller BP (BP) during the third quarter of 2020, as the graphs included above and below display. Regardless of their capital expenditure, this means that their dividend sustainability will remain under the most pressure of their peer group due to this significant cash flow mismatch.

Image Source: Author.

When looking forward into the future, if they cannot solve this structural problem, then to an extent the price of oil does not necessarily solve their actual underlying problem. Whilst a large surge in oil prices would likely sufficiently boost their cash flow and thus ability to cover their dividends, without a fundamental improvement, they would still have relatively weaker operating cash flow to dividend payments versus their competitors and thus not allow them to regain their former throne.

Given the rather gloomy outlook for fossil fuels, especially oil, it stands to reason that prices are unlikely to sustain any large rally into the triple-digit level given their characteristics are more likely to mimic that of coal rather than tobacco, as my previous article discussed. Whilst they will still likely have good quarters or even a year here and there, it would be quite risky to base an investment decision around a sustained long-lasting rally.

It remains highly uncertain whether they can achieve a structural improvement given the general ambiguousness of future returns from new projects. At the moment their dividend is surviving on their managerial will and if this continues into 2021, they will have to scar their balance sheet with another $8b of debt, even if oil prices firm up modestly from their current levels with WTI crude at $47 per barrel versus its current $41 per barrel.

The extent that their will to sustain their dividends can last is sadly one of the least predictable elements, especially since both Royal Dutch Shell and BP have already reduced theirs along with the majority of their smaller peers. Given this situation, I still feel that a reasonable middle of the road situation would be to expect their dividend to be reduced if there is not a fundamental improvement in operating conditions by early 2021, which as my previous article discussed will likely require a successful COVID-19 vaccine. Since this publishment, nothing concrete has improved and although there has been renewed enthusiasm given the recent success of vaccine trials, the road forward is still uncertain and thus risky.

Conclusion

The story surrounding Exxon Mobil and their dividend is unlikely to end even if oil prices were to recover to their pre-COVID-19 levels due to their apparent structural weakness that has seen them firmly slip from their former top position. Whilst I have been bullish for a while now, my resolve has withered due to their continued disappointing cash flow performance versus their competitors and unless this fundamentally changes, it spells trouble in the medium to long term. Given this situation, I now believe that a neutral rating is appropriate until such time as they show clear signs of a fundamental improvement in their cash generation.

