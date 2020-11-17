Investors Give The Cold Shoulder To U.S. Diversified Equity Funds And ETFs In October

Summary

For the fifth month in a row, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, withdrawing $75.9 billion from the conventional funds business for October.

Fixed income funds (+$45.2 billion for October) witnessed net inflows for the sixth month in a row, while money market funds (-$45.9 billion) suffered net outflows.

For the twenty-first consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$75.3 billion).

APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $31.6 billion for October, for the fourteenth month of consecutive inflows.

And, for the seventh month running, APs were net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$21.4 billion), while padding the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$10.1 billion) for the fifth month running.