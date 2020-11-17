Capital recycling from smaller to larger and more stable markets, and earnings growth should begin to follow upon completion.

BSR is a small-cap multifamily REIT that has consolidated its holdings among five core markets: Austin, Dallas, Houston, OKC, and Northwest Arkansas.

Thesis

BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) is a small cap multifamily REIT with investments across the sunbelt region. Dilution to earnings has resulted from short-term capital recycling activities. Consequently, BSR's stock price has lagged peer multifamily REITs. Capital recycling activity from tertiary sunbelt markets to primary sunbelt markets has concentrated the REIT in stable, growth-oriented markets that have fared well amidst uncertainty from COVID-19. These moves have made the REIT well-positioned for earnings growth going into 2021, allowing for potential stock price appreciation.

Portfolio Overview and Updates

A recurring theme for BSR since it went public is the transition from smaller markets to larger, more stable markets in the sunbelt. The primary markets that BSR has consolidated its holdings include Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Oklahoma City, and Northwest Arkansas.

In Q3 2018, BSR generated just 52% of its net operating income from these five markets. It had significant holdings in much smaller markets, like Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Longview, Tulsa, and Little Rock, among others. In contrast, BSR reported in its most recent quarter that 88% of the company's net operating income is generated in its five primary markets.

Source - Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis

Personally, I like the exposure to smaller markets. As I will detail later, COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of migration from the urban cores to more affordable secondary and tertiary markets. However, management identified several years ago the opportunity for transition. The cap rate spread between the primary sunbelt markets and smaller markets is at the lowest level in 15 years. Taking advantage of this trend to increase exposure to more stable, but growth-oriented markets at lower relative prices appears to be prudent capital allocation.

Management expects to continue its capital recycling program and anticipates core markets will generate potentially upwards of 95% of net operating income after 2020. The high rate of capital recycling has created some short-term headwinds in terms of earnings growth. In Q3, BSR generated $.14 per share in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), down from $.16 year-over-year. Likewise, BSR's AFFO per share through the first nine months is $.43 per share, down from $.50 through the first nine months of 2019.

Source - Q3 Management D&A

BSR is buying properties at lower cap rates than they are selling, contributing to some short-term NOI declines. The timing of such a large amount of dispositions is also creating temporary shortfalls in BSR's portfolio size until subsequent acquisitions are made. Once the portfolio has stabilized, growth should resume in earnings.

Post-COVID-19 Trends

Prior to COVID-19, the sunbelt region was experiencing superior population and job growth for two main reasons:

The sunbelt is more affordable compared to high-rent gateway markets

The tax reform passed in 2017 eliminated the SALT deduction, making the cost of living in high-tax states more expensive relative to low-tax states

COVID-19 has accelerated migration to the sunbelt for two additional reasons:

The growing prevalence of work from home has allowed workers to migrate from high-cost cities to lower-cost suburbs and metros while being able to work the same jobs. The growing adoption of remote work should reduce the need to live and work in high-cost, urban cores.

Due to the high rates of COVID-19 infection in cities and subsequent shutdowns, the value of living in a central business district has been diminished.

People are migrating from expensive urban cores to 1) surrounding suburbs or 2) cheaper secondary and tertiary markets in the sunbelt and mountain west regions. Consequently, home prices have been stable, and rental rate growth and occupancy have outperformed in smaller markets relative to more densely-populated urban cores. Recent data is backing these trends up.

Yardi Matrix's October multifamily report showed the divergence in performance among gateway and secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.

Source- Yardi Matrix

Yardi Matrix also noted the delta between primary and secondary and tertiary market rent levels remains high. Rents in the Inland Empire are 23% less than Los Angeles, while rents in Sacramento are 34% less than San Francisco.

BSR is not invested in the secondary and tertiary markets from the report. Its markets of Austin, Dallas, and Houston also had slightly negative rent growth for the second quarter of -2%, -1.2%, and -.2%, respectively. However, BSR is primarily operating in suburbs of these core markets, not the central business districts.

The company's class B, garden style apartments are located in suburbs of larger markets, or smaller urban markets. BSR's markets' average population density is just over 1,800 people per square mile. Assuming an average of 2.6 people per household, BSR's markets contain in the range of 700 people per square mile, well below their multifamily peers.

Consistent with the trend of lower population density outperforming higher population density markets, BSR experienced positive rental rate and net operating income growth for the third quarter. Same-store revenue increased 3.1%, and same-store net operating income increased 4.8%.

Texas Markets

As a consequence of BSR's recent capital recycling initiatives, the Texas markets of Austin, Houston, and Dallas now consist of approximately 70% of the company's net operating income. The previous ten years contributed significant in-migration and employment growth. Texas's outperformance is expected to continue for the next ten years as well.

Recent estimates over the next five and ten years show superior population growth expected for BSR's markets relative to the United States. Additionally, they are generally more affordable than the United States in the aggregate.

Market 5-Year Population Growth Rent % Household Income U.S. 0.70% 29.50% Austin 2.10% 16.50% Dallas 1.40% 17.70% Houston 1.50% 17.70% OKC 0.80% 13.40% Northwest Arkansas - -

Source- PWC

While Northwest Arkansas was not included in these estimates, it is the fastest-growing region in Arkansas. Population is estimated to have grown 23% in the past decade.

Source- CBRE

Indicative of Texas's attractive business environment, several companies have recently announced they are expanding or relocating operations to Texas.

CBRE announced it was relocating its headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas

Tesla announced in July that it was building a $1.1 billion factory in Austin to assemble its cybertruck

PGA of America announced it was relocating its headquarters from Palm Beach to Dallas

Toyota relocated its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas

Houston was recently ranked number 2 in the nation for corporate expansion

Joe Rogan recently relocated his podcast empire from California to Texas

Each of these moves points to continued growth and favorable outlook for Texas, a consequence of the low-tax environment and diverse economy.

Valuation

Despite BSR's strong performance and capital recycling approaching completion, the company's stock price trades at a sizeable discount to its multifamily REIT peers. The discount applies to both small cap multifamily REITs and large-cap multifamily REITs. The small caps have similar portfolio types to BSR, as they consist of class B properties in either sunbelt, Midwest, or mountain west markets with relatively low population density. In contrast, the large-caps have class A properties mostly in the country's gateway, urban cores.

Stock Market AFFO per share P/AFFO OTCPK:BSRTF Texas, OKC, NW ARK 0.57 18.89 IRT Sunbelt, Midwest 0.71 19.21 AVB Urban coasts 8.63 19.62 NXRT Sunbelt 2.04 21.66 ESS Urban west coast 11.92 21.39 IRET Midwest, Mountain West 2.83 25.58

Source- Company Quarterly Reports

Several important things must be noted with the chart above. For one, the AFFO per share numbers annualize results for the first nine months. Consequently, the large-cap valuations may be artificially depressed, given that Q3 results were much worse than Q1 or Q2.

Secondly, every multifamily REIT besides BSR reports either AFFO per share or CFFO per share without subtracting maintenance capex. I added back maintenance capex to their results to get a better estimate for what their true cash flow is around.

Lastly, the small-cap REITs are generally higher leveraged than the large-cap REITs, making them more insulated from potentially volatile changes in real estate values. While elevated leverage levels do bring on more risk, the pandemic has only solidified the stability and growth potential of BSR's type of assets. Higher leverage has not worked against them in this environment.

BSR's valuation is artificially higher than its stabilized level because of its capital recycling over the past couple of years. The end of the third quarter, prior to the company's most recent dispositions, provides outlook into where AFFO per share could stabilize.

Number of units 9,681 Average monthly rent 1,011 Estimated additional revenue 12,000,000 Estimated annual revenue 129,449,892 NOI Margin 0.54 NOI Estimate 69,902,942 AFFO as % NOI 0.44 AFFO Estimate 30,757,294 Total shares outstanding 45,300,000 AFFO per share 0.679 P/AFFO 15.86

As shown above, it is feasible that BSR could have generated approximately $.64 per share in AFFO based on their end of Q3 numbers. This is in line with comments made by management during their Q3 conference call. CFO Susie Koehn remarked that they expected the AFFO payout ratio to be in the range of 75-80%, down from the current rate of 87.5%. A payout ratio of 77% would achieve AFFO per share of around $.65. At their current stock price, BSR would have a P/AFFO ratio of about 16, an even larger discount than its peers.

Total assets 1,248,399 Total liabilities 888,972 Unitholders' Equity 359,427 Class B units 214,665 NAV 574,092 Total shares outstanding 45,300 NAV per share 12.67 Current stock price 10.77 Discount to NAV -0.177

BSR's NAV per share demonstrates a similar theme, as the company trades at a discount to its net asset value. Given that the company uses IFRS standards, they estimate the fair value of their assets on the balance sheet. At current estimates, BSR trades at a nearly 18% discount to net asset value.

High Inside Ownership

An important point that demonstrates the aligned interests of management and shareholders is BSR's significant inside ownership of shares. In a recent investor presentation, the company noted that the Bailey/Hughes Group (John Bailey is the CEO) owns approximately 45% of the company's outstanding shares. This should give investors an indication that management will work to drive earnings higher to earn stock price appreciation.

Potential Concerns

While I like BSR REIT and believe its current stock price represents a solid value, some risks should be noted.

BSR is now generating approximately 70% of their NOI from Texas. While the outlook appears strong for the state, its recovery diminished in the most recent quarter. Texas's unemployment rate spiked higher than the U.S. average, and the economy grew slower than the U.S. for the third quarter.

In terms of political policy, the change in administrations could affect market outlook. BSR's markets have benefited from the 2017 tax reform. If a Biden Administration were to push to reinstate the SALT deductions, the cost savings of moving to low tax states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas would be diminished. Additionally, President-elect Biden advocated for repealing 1031 exchanges while campaigning for President. BSR has taken advantage of the tax code to defer capital gains taxes on dispositions by recycling capital to new acquisitions. In a recent earnings call, management noted they view such potential changes as relatively inconsequential right now. It would take significant work between Congress and the new administration to alter the tax code.

Lastly, growth in apartment supply is a concern to follow over the coming quarters.

Source- Marcus and Millichap

Given BSR is invested in higher growth markets, they are exposed to greater supply risk. In addition to the four listed above, Northwest Arkansas has also reported higher supply growth for the next few years. This is following relatively tepid supply growth from 2010 to 2014, despite strong increases in the region's population. Greater apartment supply presents a short-term headwind, as it will keep rental rates lower. However, constructing sufficient apartments will provide the necessary infrastructure to fuel growth and keep housing costs low relative to gateway markets.

Conclusion

BSR REIT represents a solid value given the current condition and company stock price. The company's transition from a small market REIT to one that has consolidated its holdings in core markets enhances portfolio stability and maintains growth potential. While many of the urban coastal REITs have experienced significant decreases in rental rates and net operating income, BSR's sunbelt portfolio has remained stable throughout the pandemic. The completion of the company's capital recycling will position the company for short-term and long-term earnings growth going forward, and stock price appreciation could follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSRTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.