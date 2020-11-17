The company has to take out and refinance the preferred convertibles at the first opportunity though, as these cost 14.5% yearly dividend.

Add in cost cutting and there is likely to be significant operational improvement. The CEO change is a non-issue, but the shares haven't recovered from that.

The company is well placed to benefit from both, which are in the very early innings still.

The company has two big opportunities, personal cloud and RCS, with the latter especially significant, given the emerging A2P market.

The shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are still in the doldrums after the surprise departure of its CEO. But the new CEO is an experienced hand, deeply familiar with the industry and Synchronoss customers, and he hit the ground running.

While the shares still have to recover from this, we think it is a non-issue, and there are signs of better times ahead.

Synchronoss Technologies, a supplier to carriers worldwide, has four businesses (from the 10-K):

Cloud sync, backup, storage, device setup, content transfer and content engagement for user-generated content

Advanced, multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer (“P2P”) communications and application-to-person (“A2P”) commerce solutions

Digital experience management (Platform as a Service) - including digital journey creation, and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and Business Channel Owners

IoT management technology for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and more

The two lines on which management is focusing, as they tend to bring in the best value for shareholders, are the first two, cloud and messaging. We have described these in detail in our previous article.

These businesses have substantial growth opportunities and are offered as a white-label solution for carriers, and management strongly believes this (Q3CC):

we have the opportunity for dramatic penetration expansion in the customer – cloud customers and the messaging customers that we serve.

Personal Cloud

It's worth repeating that there is a substantial opportunity here (Q3CC):

a report from Arthur D. Little, the total addressable market for personal cloud services, it is forecast to reach $8.9 billion by 2025 in the U.S. alone and $15 billion to $25 billion globally. At present, telecom operators only own 1% of the U.S. personal cloud user base.

And Synchronoss is well-placed with a number of Tier 1 carriers like Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and British Telecom as customers, eight carriers in total with over 200M subscribers using the company's cloud product.

The company closed its 5-year renewal deal with Verizon, and the company has now renewed contracts with all four of their cloud customers to multi-year agreements, and it added AT&T, TracFone and Assurant as new customers this year. Within these customers, there is also expansion:

AT&T expanded the cloud offering to its GoPhone prepaid brand, albeit a little slower than expected as a result of the pandemic.

TracFone expanded the cloud offering to its Straight Talk and Total Wireless brands, the first alone has 9M subscribers.

TracFone could very well be acquired by Verizon, and management believes this would only accelerate the adoption. From the 2020 IR presentation:

Not entirely consistent, but Q3 provided another $39.5M which would have been $44.5M without the $5M loss of deferred revenue due to ASC 606 (see below).

RCS

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is the successor to SMS and is geared for Person to Person (P2P), Application to Person (A2P), and Person to Applications (P2A) communications. Of these, A2P is of particular interest as it is used as a channel for commerce. From the 2020 IR presentation:

This too is a significant market opportunity (Q3CC):

According to recent analysis by GSMA, the total worldwide market for RCS services is forecast to be $74 billion annually by the end of this year. And RCS subscriber adoption has increased 157% in the first nine months of 2020 according to Mobile Square.

The company has considerable success with its white label RCS platform in Japan, where major carriers are using the service. As a result, revenue has been increasing steadily (2020 IR presentation):

The company has a joint agreement with all three Tier 1 carriers in the US to bring this into the US as well through the 2019 CCMI (Common Carrier Messaging Initiative) formed by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon, and management believes the US opportunity is 4x the size of the Japanese one.

In the US, much of the revenues are from professional service revenues as the company is adding functionality before the launches, so there is quite a lot to look forward to. It's still in the early innings (Q3CC):

as they launch and we grow, we should earn revenue as they add subscribers and add messaging volume.

The related license revenue part comes in batches, both in Japan and the US, so this can be a little lumpy quarter to quarter. We do feel the timelines in the slide below from the Investor Day presentation are shifting a bit though:

Q3 results

Here is a disaggregation of revenue from the 10-Q:

The Q3 results were marred by a one-off in the form of a $10M non-cash deferred revenue that would have been recognized in H2 2020 but is now extended across the duration of the Verizon contract (at less than $1M per quarter) as a result of ASC 606.

The latter had a roughly $5M impact on Q3 revenues as well as EBITDA and will similarly impact Q4 (but not 2021). Cloud revenue would have been up 10% y/y to $44.5M without it. Nevertheless, the company managed some positive results like:

A 31.5% revenue growth y/y to $68.6M.

A 77.9% reduction in GAAP loss to $15.3M.

A 40.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $8.1M (helped by $2M in one-time benefits, but reduced by $5M as a result of the above-mentioned ASC 606 deferred revenue issue).

A dramatic turnaround from a non-GAAP net loss of $25.4M to a non-GAAP net profit of $1.7M.

Recurring revenue is 80% of total revenue (69% a year ago).

However, that revenue growth is a bit misleading. Last year, there was a cumulative non-cash revenue write-down of $26M, and if we deduct that from last year's Q3, it turns out revenues are shrinking by 12.3%.

The reasons for that are simple. It's mostly the result of the sun-setting of their Universal ID product, but also that $5M ASC 606 accounting of deferred revenue explained above, although there was also some lower activation revenue.

Messaging revenue was down 3.5% to $16.5M. However, the license part of this tends to be lumpy, and one should realize (Q3CC):

we continue to recognize additional license revenue from Japanese carriers and I would like to remind listeners that revenue from Japanese advanced messaging sales at the moment primarily consists of perpetual license sales and this revenue can be relatively lumpy quarter-to-quarter.

Their digital segment was down 39% to $12.6M mostly due to the sun-setting of Universal ID and lower activations.

Guidance

The company slightly increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year from $20-25M to $23-26M but added that they expected this to keep increasing next year.

Of note, given the $21.4M adjusted EBITDA already earned in the first three quarters of the year, the guidance implies a sequential decrease in adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which management argues is the result of one-off benefits in Q3 ($2M) and their conservative approach.

Margins

GAAP margins:

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin jumped to 56% (and would have been 61% without the ASC 606 deferred revenue issue, but on the other hand, last year Q3 was an aberration) on lower cost of goods sold and the migration to a hosted datacenter.

Operational cost was down 17% in Q3 to $85.6M, and this is part of a longer-term trend, from the 2020 IR presentation:

And this isn't done by any means as the company is cutting cost by another $55M permanently, of which $45M will be delivered by the end of the year, perhaps even a little more.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash increased by $3.6M to $46.4M in the quarter, but this is somewhat flattering as working capital improvements and deferring bonus payments account for most of it. The bonus payments will now come in Q4.

Data by YCharts

The 800-pound gorilla

Then, there is this (2020 IR presentation):

As argued in the previous article, these convertibles are pretty expensive, but the company is now in a position to pay them off and refinance. They didn't provide much info about their plans during the Q3CC apart from stressing getting positive cash flow and the possibility to refinance partly with debt.

These convertible series A preferred stock cost them $32.1M a year in dividends ($9.7M in Q3), but the company is paying these in kind, so this doesn't come at the expense of cash flow, but the outstanding convertibles is rising at 14.5% a year. Refinancing is pretty important, to put it mildly.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The enterprise value is roughly $400M, with sales at a little over $300M producing a EV/S multiple of 1.3 (so we're not entirely sure about that graph above), which has ample room for expansion when things improve, in our view.

GAAP EPS estimates are really quite negative though, -$1.07 for this year falling even to -$1.30 next year, so it's best to focus on adjusted EBITDA which is already solidly positive. We've seen analyst reports, for instance, from Canaccord, where they estimate EBITDA to be $0.80 per share next year. If that materializes, the shares have a significant upside.

Conclusion

The company's two main products are likely to ramp significantly next year. Together with the full implementation of their cost cutting, this should lead to a significant operational improvement.

Given that 80% of their revenue is recurring and the company produces 60%+ gross margin, we think any improvement in revenue growth and operational metrics could lead to a pretty substantial valuation metrics expansion.

That should be enough for the company to get rid of those 14.5% preferred shares at the first opportunity, as only then can shareholders experience big improvements.

