The scourge of the pandemic has caused restrictions and the sudden rise of unemployment. It hurt many businesses and slowed down their growth. Despite this, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) continued to flourish and maintained the sustainability of its operations and dividend payments. Meanwhile, the bullish stock price agrees with it but remains undervalued as estimated. Hence, the company’s growth is not an illusion but a realistic path to further success.

Analyzing the Sound Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

The Toro Company has seen uninterrupted growth over the years. With the increasing demand for its products, the operating revenue kept increasing. On average, it had a growth rate of 7.6% every year. In 2017, the revenue already increased by $1 billion when it amounted to $2.5 billion. In 2019, it had its most notable change by 19.5% when it increased by $350 million. With this, the value already doubled in just a decade. From $1.52 billion, it reached $3.13 billion. Indeed, revenue growth has been quick and consistent which proved the company’s significant market power, strategic pricing, and production. Moreover, it seemed to increase further as shown by 1Q results when the revenue changed by 27% from $603 million to $700 million.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic entered the country, the economy was hit hard, which caused many businesses to stagger. Nevertheless, the company tried to remain strategic despite the restrictions in the operations and purchasing power of many customers. The impact was felt most in 2Q when the revenue fell by $35 million. Although it proved that the company was not spared from the challenges brought upon by the pandemic, it remained unfazed and bounced back in 3Q. It showed its resilience and adaptability as the revenue still increased by $3 million from $836 million to $839 million. The accumulated value for the three quarters amounted to $2.53 billion. It was $130 million or 5% higher than the value in the previous year at $2.40 billion. Indeed, the company managed to remain firm and thwart further problems that it could have encountered. The resilience and prudence were proven which helped the company remain operational and generate adequate revenues. As everything is starting to adjust to the situation and get better, the company started the new fiscal year with a better game plan and more confidence. Hence, given the accumulated value of the operating revenue, it may increase to $3.2 billion. But the Linear Trend Analysis showed a more realistic and conservative approach since the impact of the pandemic is still rampant and 4Q results are not disclosed yet. As estimated, the revenue may slightly fall to $3.07 billion before rapidly increasing for the next few years and climb up to $3.7 billion in 2024.

The operating costs have been moving upward. It may be normal since the increasing production requires more input. Like the operating revenue, the costs already doubled from $1.01 billion in 2009 to $2.1 billion in 2019. Nevertheless, the company became more efficient as it was kept at a manageable level. Moreover, the revenue grew faster than the costs. Their gap widened as shown by the consistent increase in gross profit over the years. From $510 million in 2009, it almost doubled as it exceeded $1 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the costs were already affected by the pandemic. The decrease was also visible in 2Q. It proved that the restrictions caused by the pandemic hampered production. As estimated, the costs may also decrease to $2.03 billion but will keep increasing. On the other hand, the growth in gross profit may remain uninterrupted and reach $1.2 billion for the following years.

Taken from MarketWatch: The Toro Company's Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: The Toro Company's Quarterly FinancialsNet Income

The consistency in its non-core operating transactions helped the company maintain stable growth for the last 10 years. Although non-operating income and interest expenses did not increase consistently, the values did not have drastic changes and could have made net income follow the trend of the operating revenue. As a result, net income followed the upward trend of the operating revenue. With an average growth of 16% every year, the value of net income already quadrupled. From $64 million in 2009, the growth was consistent. In 2019, it amounted to $273 million. The increasing viability shows the increasing demand and efficiency of the company.

Meanwhile, the trend of the quarterlies during the pandemic further confirmed the consistency between the core and non-core operations. During 1Q, net income increased by 16% from $60 million to $70 million. In 2Q, the impact of the restrictions was also felt by its non-core operations. It fell by 15%. The contraction of its production in the same quarter decreased its output which in turn decreased the revenue and earnings. As the company adapted to it, both the production and efficiency increased. As a result, net income bounced back from $60.6 million to $88.9 million in 3Q. As a result, the accumulated value for the three quarters rose by 8% from $236 million to $257 million. Given the average value of the three quarters, net income may reach $320 million upon the disclosure of the annual report. But like in the operating revenue, the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis remained conservative as net income may slightly decrease to $272 million before increasing consistently to $341 million in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

For the last 10 years, the viability has consistently risen. But to check the real growth, one must check the company’s assets as these are directly used for the operations of the company. In The Toro Company’s case, both assets and earnings have been moving in the same direction. Their growth was uninterrupted which also increased the capacity to operate more. From $873 million in 2009, it accumulated to $1.6 billion in 2018. In less than a decade, the company’s assets almost doubled while the earnings already quadrupled. With this, one can see that the continuous increase in the assets remained efficient as both sales and earnings increased substantially over the years. The company became more capable to expand its operations and maintain its profitability as shown by the increasing assets, earnings, and dividends. In 2009, its Return on Asset (ROA) was relatively lower at 7.3% but remained above 10% since then. In 2016-2018, it already reached its highest point at 17%. This can show that as more assets were added, more returns were realized which in turn helped the company further increase its assets and meet its financial obligations. Indeed, the company’s assets remained efficient and profitable while the earnings remained sustainable. But in 2019, it noticeably decreased to 12% even if net income increased. The decrease was mainly caused by the sharp increase in assets in 2Q 2019. The changes were visible in fixed assets, intangible assets, inventories, receivables, and other assets. The decrease in cash and the sudden increase in borrowings and equity proved it as more assets needed to be leveraged then. The impact of assets was larger than earnings, given the $700-million increase. Nevertheless, ROA remained above 10%. Also, the leveraged assets were long-term in nature which proved the adequacy of the company to sustain its operations. For the next few years, as the company has already adjusted to the current situation and more earnings from these assets are realized, ROA may start to increase from 13% to 15%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Equity is a primary account in the Balance Sheet. It helps the company leverage its acquisition of assets along with borrowings. Also, it is the remaining value or the company’s net worth after all borrowings and payables are met. It also pertains to the interests of the investors as it accounts for the value of their shares. To check the growth of their investments, one may wish to check it with the company’s earnings to come up with Return on Equity (ROE). In 2009, ROE was already high at 20% before rising to 33% in 2010. Since 2011, it never fell below 40%. ROE may be too high but ROA remained reasonable above 10%. It shows that the balance of the financial leverage between equity and borrowings has been maintained. Also, the company’s equity has been substantially increasing as well which proves that the growth in ROE was not an illusion. In 2019, it fell to 32% since equity increased substantially and the impact of the increase was bigger than the impact of net income. This was in line with the drastic decrease in ROA. It means that as more assets were purchased, the company decreased its cash on hand and increased its financial leverage. For the next few years, ROE may remain in the range as estimated but will be higher at 32%-34%. To further confirm the sustainability of the company’s operations in terms of earnings and equity, one may choose to check its Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). Since the Dividend Payout Ratio in 2019 was 36%, the remaining 64% might have been used for the company’s further growth. Hence, the SGR of the company is 20% which means that the company may grow by 20% without increasing its financial leverage.

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The Toro Company may not be as big as other Dividend Contenders but its generosity over the years was highly valued. With 20% as its average growth per year, the dividends per share have increased substantially. For the last 10 years, the growth rate never fell below 10% which made the value accelerate. In 2009, the value was quite low at $0.1575 per share. But since 2012, the growth became more visible until it reached $0.925 per share. With this, one can see that the dividends have changed by almost six times and became more interesting. Meanwhile, given the quarterly earnings, the dividends per share may amount to $1.00 in 2020. The value is the same as the estimation by the Dividend Growth Model which showed its precision. Using the same model, the dividends per share may further grow from $1.10 to $1.33 for the following years.

Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

As the company’s earnings increased over the years, the dividends became more substantial. While it became increasingly generous, its adequacy continued to rise. With the consistent growth both in earnings and dividends, one may see that both the company and the investors have benefited over the years. Although the average Dividend Payout Ratio was quite low at 28%, the ratio has continuously increased from 21% to 36% which shows that as earnings increased, the growth in the dividends accelerated. As earnings, assets, and dividends increased, we may see that the company remained adequate to maintain its impressive operations and generosity to the investors. For the next few years, the ratio may increase to 40% which means that the dividends may accelerate while maintaining increasing viability and sustainability.

Meanwhile, its Free Cash Flow ((FCF)) was less stable but generally increasing over the past decade. It’s important to check FCF to confirm the sustainability of net income as it includes the company’s profitability and the cash inflows from assets and liabilities that are primarily utilized for the operations, especially fixed assets or ((CAPEX)). Since fixed assets and other operating assets were continuously increasing, FCF has been lower than net income but remained adequate to cover dividend payments and borrowings. From $213 million in 2009, there have been crests and troughs. In 2019, FCF amounted to $244 million. It was lower by $30 million than the previous year due to a sudden increase in assets, especially fixed assets and inventories. If dividends in 2019 would be directly deducted, the remaining value of $146 million may be an addition to the company’s cash and stimulate the operations or pay the borrowings for the period. As estimated for the following years, FCF may be higher from $284 million to $301 million. The trend will be more similar to net income. Their gap with the dividends will remain wider which can show the increasing capacity of the company to sustain increasing operations and dividend payments.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The bullish trend of the stock price persisted after a continuous decrease for two weeks last October. Since it hit the bottom at $53.70 last March 23, the direction of the price suddenly shifted from bearish to bullish for the next few weeks. When it reached its peak at $88.90 last October 14, it decreased continuously until it hit $81.48. Since October 30, the bullish trend has continued. With its current price at $87.10, the PE Ratio of 32.00 warns about undervaluation but the trend seems to disagree. Using the Dividend Discount Model, one may check the real price in terms of dividend growth and changes in stock price.

Current Price: $87.10

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1964082888

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $1.00

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.2078893451

Derived Value: $104.207162 or $104.20

With this, the Dividend Discount Model refutes the observation using the PE Ratio. It agrees with the increasing movement of the price to its real value in terms of the dividends. Nevertheless, being updated on the press releases of the company and events that may have a significant impact on the industry may also help the investors.

Growth Catalysts

Winning WaterSense Excellence Award Again

With its promotion of WaterSense and water efficiency, The US Environmental Protection Agency recognized the efforts of The Toro Company for FY 2020 with the WaterSense Excellence Award. It may serve as a testament to the company’s commitment to helping preserve the environment with its products and services that promote water efficiency. Aside from the popularity that it may gain, it may entice investments and partnerships with government agencies and other companies. The impact of the pandemic didn’t stop the company to perform well and remain committed to its goals. The recognition and its possible repercussions may further increase demand for its products which may increase sales, earnings, and its capacity to stimulate the operations.

Toro and The Ryder Cup

As one of the key providers of turf maintenance equipment and irrigation, The Toro Company was chosen to become a provider of the products for the Ryder Cup through 2029. This partnership may further increase the popularity of the company in the US and Europe since it is a golf competition between those regions. Hence, more partnerships and an increase in demand for its products may happen for the next few years which may further stimulate its growth.

Key Takeaways

The Toro Company is one of the leading providers of turf and maintenance equipment and irrigation. With its successful operations over the years, it remained financially sound. Amidst the impact of the pandemic, it remained at its best and did not falter despite the decrease during 2Q. With this, how should an investor make an investment decision?

Short-term Investors: The trend of the price remains bullish and agrees with the undervaluation as shown by the Dividend Discount Model even if the PE Ratio says otherwise. With its good performance, partnership and recognition this quarter, and the increasing dividends, the price may be undervalued and may continue increasing to the derived value using the model.

Long-term Investors: Despite the challenges brought upon by the pandemic, the company did not falter and performed well. It remained financially sound with its increasing sales and earnings that remained consistent with the increasing FCF, ROA, and ROE which suggests long-term sustainability. Also, the dividends have been growing substantially while the company maintained adequacy to sustain the operations for the following years. Hence, growth and stability are expected in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.