While Peloton does not acknowledge having any competition, UCI Cycling Esports World Championship is scheduled to take place next month with many competitors participating as sponsors in the event.

PTON share price dropped 20% on the positive COVID-19 vaccine news and in our opinion is overvalued both on relative valuation and DCF analysis.

Peloton is expected to reach $3.9B in revenues next year, keeping its 100%+ growth. Growth comes at the expense of profitability and stretches Bike+ delivery times to 10+ weeks.

The past month has been tough on Peloton's (PTON) stock. The share price started its slow decline after the max point of $136/share on October 15th. It got boosted by better than expected earnings on Nov. 5; however, then suffered a massive 20% drop in one day as the news on BioNTech (BNTX)/Pfizer (PFE) vaccine efficacy was announced. In our view, recent PTON share price performance shows its vulnerability to the positive news in combating COVID-19. As the world hopes to get a grip on COVID-19 in 2021, we believe there's little upside left for the stock.

We have published an article, Peloton's Upside Already Priced In, on August 3, 2020. In the current article, we would like to discuss the company's updates since then and its impact on share price estimate.

Positive quarterly results announced on Nov. 5

In the quarter ending on September 30th, 2020, Peloton's revenues have jumped 232% compared to the same quarter last year to $758M. The increase in revenues constituted 20% growth compared to Q4 2020 and beat analysts' estimates by 3%.

The summer months are typically Peloton's slow growth months as people tend to do sports outside. However, in 2020, instead of slowing down, there was a surge in revenues in summer quarters due to increased demand from the impact of COVID-19.

On Nov. 5th, Peloton's management has revised its guidance for the FY2021, increasing the projected revenues to "$3.9B or more" from $3.5B and "$300M or more" in adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA margin: 7.7%).

It's interesting to note that while the management increased the revenue guidance and keeps promising 100%+ y-o-y revenues growth, at the same time, it forecast lower profitability margins. Peloton has earned $144M in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 (ending June 30th, 2020). That corresponds to EBITDA margin of 24%. In Q1 2021, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $119M, with EBITDA margin of 15.7%. And for the whole 2021 (3 more quarters to go), the company's management expects adjusted EBITDA at $300M and EBITDA margin of 7.7%. Meaning that according to the management, in the next quarters, Peloton expects to deliver revenue growth; however, just half of the profitability it has seen in the past quarter. This has been reflected in the analyst estimates, which expect $0.11 EPS in Q2 2021 and even less in subsequent quarters.

It is also worth to have a look at what comprised the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2021.

As you can see, in calculating adjusted EBITDA, Peloton starts with net income and then adds back certain expenses like depreciation, taxes, stock-based compensation and litigation and settlement expenses. If we assume that the litigation expenses is a one-off item, we can agree to add it back to the adjusted EBITDA. However, as for the stock-based compensation, it's a real and recurring expense, which in our view should not be added to increase the adjusted EBITDA. Otherwise, for FY2021, it would mean that from $300M in forecast adjusted EBITDA, $120M would actually be the stock-based expenses. If you substract $90M in depreciation, the net income for the year is expected at $90M or $0.3/share.

Peloton cannot realize a quarter worth of revenues

Not everything in PTON's last quarterly results was positive. For example, deferred revenue went up 44% to $521M since June 2020. This is the money already paid by the customers, where the goods have not been delivered yet. Deferred revenue currently equals almost 87% of Q1 Connected Fitness Product sales.

For comparison a year ago, PTON had only $90M in deferred revenue or 40% of quarterly revenues. In our view, it suggests that the company currently isn't coping with the demand and experiences major issues with its supply chain. The current wait time for the company's new product - Bike+ - comprises 10+ weeks.

John Foley, Peloton's CEO, and his team made sure to manage investor expectations during the earnings call. For example, the words "challenge" and "supply" were used 3 times as often as in the previous earnings call.

Peloton is planning to open operations at its new factory in Taiwan in December 2020; however, the logistics of shipping to the US has to be overhauled. Currently, the company has to ship some of its products by air to reduce the wait times.

Peloton is showing all the signs of a company that grew too fast and now its operations are hardly coping with the demand.

Valuation Update

Relative valuation: Since Peloton's profitability is very low at the moment, any ratios based on earnings are meaningless. What we can do is compare the company based on its sales ratio. At $3.9B projected revenues in 2021, PTON's stock is currently trading at 7.5x P/FWD Sales or at a 20% premium compared to Apple (AAPL) or slightly more expensive than 7.2x P/FWD Sales ratio for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). However, we must note, that both AAPL and NFLX have a net profit margin between 12% and 20%, compared to 2% in case of PTON. You might say that Peloton is growing much faster, therefore the high P/Sales ratio is warranted.

If you have a look at our DCF model below, in 2025, we expect Peloton to achieve 15% operating margin and generate after tax profit of $1.1B. If you divide it by the current number of shares, you will come up with $3.9/share. At the current share price of $100, it translates in 2025 P/E ratio of 26x. In our opinion, no matter how you look at it, PTON's share price is just too expensive at the moment.

DCF Valuation update: We have increased our revenue estimates in line with management's guidance for 2021. At the same time, we have adjusted the EBIT margin to 15% from 23%, both due to the guidance from the management and consensus estimates.

In order to calculate the value per share, we summed up the present value of the terminal FCFF as well the the PV of FCFFs in the first 5 years. We used the discount rate ranging from 8.2% in the current year and decreasing to 7% in 2026 (terminal year).

As a result, we come up with fair value at $83/share, which is an upgrade from the $69/share in our previous report.

Sensitivity analysis: As DCF model values the free cash flows of the company, the calculated share price is quite sensitive to the expected profitability. Should we assume that Peloton would be able to achieve only 10% in EBIT margin in the long run, the fair price per share will drop to $42.

Big Hairy Audacious Goal - 100m Subscribers

In September 2020, Peloton announced its Big Hairy Audacious Goal to reach 100M subscribers. Why is it Big, Hairy and Audacious? Because currently Peloton has 1.3M subscribers and plans to increase this number to 2.17M in 2021. Which would than mean Peloton has achieved 2% of its Big goal.

If you look at the big picture, there are 128M households in the U.S., half of which (60M) had gym memberships prior to COVID-19. Peloton estimates its serviceable addressable market (SAM) at 15M. Penetrating this market would mean that 25% of US households with gym membership will switch to Peloton's products.

How long will it take to get there? We estimate that the company delivered 250k bikes in the past quarter, which corresponds to the annualized production rate of 1M bikes. If Peloton keeps doubling the amount of bikes it sells, it will reach 15M subs in three years.

If we look at the world, apart from the U.S. and Canada, Peloton is currently present in the U.K. and Germany. The EU market would add 200M households and let's just assume that just like in the US, half of them have gym memberships (100M) and a quarter of those - 25M - could become Peloton's serviceable addressable market.

Both markets combined would add up to 40M subs, which would get Peloton only 40% of the way to its Big Hairy Audacious goal.

What is the plan thereafter? Peloton plans to reach 100M subs through Core U.S.: Growth, Product Innovation, Geographic Expansion, Greater Affordability, Digital Expansion and creating the best place to work in the world.

We believe the key there is greater affordability. As you know, Peloton offers not only bikes and treadmills but also digital subscription at $12.99/month. Growing the number of digital subscribers to double-digit million number seems to be more realistic than doubling bike sales year for year. However, we still lack imagination to see how the company will achieve its 100M subs goal. Please feel free to share your ideas and calculations in the comments.

What is the Competition Doing? A World Championship!

On December 8th-9th, the first UCI Cycling Esports World Championship is scheduled to take place on Zwift. Two groups of elite athletes - men and women - will compete on the same route covering 50 virtual kilometers and 483 meters of climbing. All competitors will be supplied with Tacx NEO 2T smart trainers for the race. Official Trainer Partner for the World Championship are Garmin (GRMN) and Tacx.

Other partners supporting the event are Shimano, Science in Sport, and Toyota South Africa Motors; however, there's no mention of Peloton.

As you might have heard, Peloton's management does not acknowledge that the company has any competition. However, as described in our previous article, there's ample competition on the market.

Conclusion

Peloton keeps delivering stellar 100%+ y-o-y growth quarter for quarter. However, you can see the first signs of things lagging behind: first, the company expects its margins to fall, as it has to ship some of its products by air. The wait times from order to delivery get longer and the prospective customers get increasingly upset with almost 4 months of wait times.

Even assuming the company will cope with these issues and will be able to achieve 15% EBIT margin in the long-term perspective, the fair price per share comprises $83, $17% downside compared to the current share price.

The volatility in the stock is increasing due to the positive news on combating COVID-19. Therefore, we remain bearish on PTON.

