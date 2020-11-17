Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) is a diversified financial services company that pays out solid dividends due to strong established brands and still has the potential for growth given its investments in promising start-ups. Since we last covered the stock in August, the price has climbed over 10%.

(Seeking Alpha Chart, 2020)

The stock is still down 12% since a year ago despite posting impressive Q3 earnings. The dividend yield is currently 6.36% and should continue to climb given the company's impressive historical track record.

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

Wealthsimple continues to be a promising story

(Wealthsimple Website, 2020)

We have been very impressed with the growth of Wealthsimple, one of Power Corporation's main investments. The company has a voting interest of 83.4% and a fully diluted equity interest of 70.1%.

As of the end of September, Wealthsimple boasts over 500,000 clients in three different countries, which is a 43% increase in users over six months. Assets under administration were $8.3B, which is an 89.5% Y/Y increase. We believe that the increase in users can be attributed to the referral program that the fintech currently has, which incentivizes current users with a cash reward for bringing new users onto the platform. Social media platforms are amplifying the referral program, where 'influencers' are pushing for their audience to sign up. Wealthsimple has a unique advantage in that most big banks that offer similar services are not offering the same incentives at the current moment. Wealthsimple still has a tiny market share of the financial services industry; thus, there is ample opportunity for growth in terms of the number of users but also lifetime revenue per user.

Wealthsimple's continuous pursuit of innovation is especially attractive for millennials, as the company recently launched cryptocurrency features, and they are one of the first prominent financial services companies to do so. The user-friendly interface of the crypto platform is definitely one advantage of using Wealthsimple, as users can switch between regular accounts such as TFSAs seamlessly. The ability to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum will bring many young investors onto the platform, and since the mobile app is an all-in-one platform, Wealthsimple can easily introduce its staple products such as Wealthsimple Trade and Invest to existing customers. We expect the number of available cryptocurrencies on the platform to increase very soon, on top of the future potential ability to move cryptocurrency to storage wallets.

In mid-September, Wealthsimple sold off their 'Wealthsimple for Advisors' division. This segment was primarily a B2B business and somewhat conflicted with Wealthsimple's main goals and values. This sale allows the company to focus all its resources on the long-term strategic objectives. Wealthsimple recently raised money on a $1.4B valuation.

Power Corporation is funding the next generation of successful start-ups

While traditionally known as a stable financial services company with several cash-cow businesses, Power Corporation invests heavily in growing industries.

Koho, which is one of Power Corporation's prominent investments and offers everyday banking products, recently announced an innovative partnership with Manzil. The new product is a halal prepaid Visa card and is interest-free and allows users to save up to 5% at select merchants.

Power Energy owns 100% of a renewable energy generation company named Potentia. Potentia has a total of 779 projects, with most being in Canada at the current moment. In June, Potentia acquired "indirect interest in a 67MW portfolio of operating renewable energy projects (Potentia, 2020)." This adds tremendous asset value to the company's growing portfolio.

(Potentia Website, 2020)

Portag3 Ventures is owned solely by Sagard Holdings and has a net combined fair value of $243M, excluding the investments in Wealthsimple and Koho. The company manages a total of $1.1B in assets and focuses on identifying "visionary entrepreneurs building the next generation of financial service companies (Power Corporation, 2020)." A notable investment is Clearbanc, a financing company that helps e-commerce companies grow, which was founded by Dragon's Den judge Michele Romanow. We believe that Clearbanc has explosive growth potential given the overall growth of e-commerce and its current market share position.

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

Power Corporation's 3Q/2020 earnings convey the company's stability

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

Total revenues are up 26% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to the previous. Total net premiums increased because of the sale of Lifeco, which included $13.9B of premiums and $1.1B in commission received from the buyer.

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

Except for a substantial increase in expenses for policyholders, all other expenses stayed relatively flat and net earnings of $2.55B were up slightly for the nine-month period compared to the previous year.

The company's quarterly net revenues for three months ended September 30, 2020, were down 4.8% compared to the same period last year, and net earnings were down 7.5%. The drop in revenue can be mainly attributed to a drop in net investment income.

Balance sheet performance remains very similar compared to last year, and key ratios related to assets and debts have not changed.

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

The increase in investments can be attributed to a $13B increase in investments. The company does not have a material amount of intangible assets or goodwill, and the company's cash figure of $7.7B will cover any unexpected issues that arise in the near future.

(Power Corporation Quarterly Report, 2020)

The company has very little debt, and most liabilities are related to insurance and investment contract liabilities. Liabilities increased by a total of 5%.

Banks still rule the financial services industry

Although many of Power Corporation's investments have special growth potential, big banks can mimic their innovative products and gain back market share easily considering the plethora of resources that they have. Banks could also try to increase switching costs or create new incentives for consumers looking for financial products.

Power Corporation's P/E ratio is only 11.17 and its P/S ratio is 0.28. In summation, we remain optimistic about Power Corporation and are happy with the current dividend yield, and we do not believe there are material risks that will affect the growth of key investments moving forward.

