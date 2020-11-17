POSCO's capital allocation, with respect to both its capital return to shareholders and its recent stake increase in one of its subsidiaries, is in the spotlight.

I have a Neutral rating on Korean steel producer POSCO (PKX) [005490:KS].

POSCO's capital allocation, with respect to both its capital return to shareholders and its recent stake increase in one of its subsidiaries, is in the spotlight. The company's future dividends could be lower in absolute terms, as it changed its dividend policy from a stable cash dividend to a targeted dividend payout ratio of 30%. POSCO's new KRW1 trillion share repurchase program is a validation of the company's undervaluation to a certain extent, but the company did not commit to cancelling the repurchased shares, which is a disappointment.

Separately, the company's 3Q 2020 financial results were above expectations, driven by a recovery in steel demand. POSCO's revenue and operating profit increased by +4% and +298%, implying that the worst could already be over for POSCO in 2Q 2020, and steel demand has started to recover in 3Q 2020.

POSCO trades at 9.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.43 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.7%. POSCO's share price has surged by +73% since its 10-year share price trough of KRW138,000 on March 23, 2020, which means that the positives associated with steel demand recovery have been priced in to a large extent. Also, I prefer POSCO's prior dividend policy of a stable cash dividend, and I am disappointed that the company has not committed to cancelling repurchased shares as part of its new share buyback program. As such, I see a Neutral rating for the stock as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in POSCO shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker PKX, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 005490:KS. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $8 million, but lower than that for the Korea-listed shares.

For those shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $80 million and market capitalization is above $17.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own POSCO shares listed in Korea include The Vanguard Group, Samsung Asset Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, BlackRock, and Pzena Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 1968 as Pohang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., POSCO is now one of the largest steel producers in the world, and the market leader in the Korean steel market.

POSCO derived 49% of its FY 2019 revenue from its core steel business segment, while its global & infra and new growth business segment accounted for the remaining 49% and 1% of its top line for FY 2019. The company's steel, global & infra and new growth businesses contributed 68%, 30% and 2% of its FY 2019 operating profit, respectively.

POSCO's global & infra segment includes its trading, construction & engineering, energy and ICT (Information Communication Technology) businesses. The company's new growth segment refers to new businesses where it is "seeking new growth opportunities beyond steel units" as per its press release, and this includes the company's chemical and facility management businesses, among others.

Capital Return To Shareholders

POSCO offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

The company pays dividends on a quarterly basis. Notably, POSCO's 2Q 2020 dividend of KRW500 per share represented a -75% YoY fall and a -67% QoQ decrease. But the company subsequently increased its quarterly dividend to KRW1,500 per share for 3Q 2020, which was the same as what was paid out for 1Q 2020.

At the start of this year, POSCO announced that the company will implement a new mid-term dividend policy for the FY 2020-FY 2022 period. The new dividend policy guides for a 30% target dividend payout ratio "based on the profit attributable to owners of the controlling company" which will adjust for "one-off costs not generating cash outflow."

POSCO's previous dividend policy was to "maintain a long-term stable cash dividend" and the company's dividend payout ratio was 32% and 26% for FY 2019 and FY 2018, respectively. Prior to this change in dividend policy, POSCO had earlier noted in its 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 24, 2020 that "the stable dividend amount has more value than dividend fluctuation" and it emphasized its "long term stable cash dividend policy" as compared to a dividend policy "being closely linked to earnings."

As a result, POSCO's dividend policy change is very significant, as it could lead to lower-than-expected dividends going forward if future earnings fall short of expectations. POSCO maintained a fixed dividend payment of KRW8,000 per share (on a full-year basis) between FY 2012 and FY 2017, prior to increasing the full-year dividend payment to KRW10,000 per share for FY 2018 and FY 2019.

Sell-side analysts see the company's full-year dividends per share declining by -23% from KRW10,000 in FY 2019 to KRW7,701 in FY 2020, before increasing by +15% to KRW8,890 in FY 2021. In other words, POSCO's full-year dividends per share in FY 2020 and FY 2021 are expected to be lower as compared to that for FY 2018 and FY 2019.

Separately, POSCO announced on April 13, 2020 that it will initiate a new share buyback program amounting to KRW1 trillion for the one-year period between April 13, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

On the positive side of things, POSCO stressed in the share repurchase announcement that the company is doing share buybacks "to convey the company’s message to the market that it is highly committed to boosting the low-valued stock price." Also, the company noted that its dividends will not be affected by the share repurchase program as the share buybacks "will use excess cash after dividend payment and capital expenditure."

On the negative side of things, POSCO did not commit to cancelling the repurchased shares, and it only mentioned that "share cancellation is also under consideration."

Increase In Stake In Its Subsidiary

POSCO has KRW17,887 billion of cash and KRW23,582 billion of debt on its books as of September 30, 2020. This places the company's capital allocation in the spotlight, as how it allocates its cash between dividends, buybacks, debt repayments and new investments is critical.

POSCO's 61%-owned subsidiary POSCO Chemical [003670:KS] disclosed in early November that it wishes to raise KRW1 trillion by issuing new shares to grow its cathodes & anodes manufacturing business. POSCO has decided to invest KRW540 billion in POSCO Chemical as part of the new fundraising exercise. POSCO has no issues financing this stake increase in its subsidiary, given its strong cash position highlighted above.

POSCO Chemical's financial numbers are reported as part of POSCO's new growth business segment, which accounted for 1% and 2% of the company's top line and operating profit, respectively, in FY2019. It is clear that POSCO wants to increase revenue and earnings contribution from its subsidiary POSCO Chemical, which it perceives as a play on growing demand for rechargeable batteries as a result of increasing penetration rates of electric vehicles.

A sell-side analyst from NH Investment & Securities noted that POSCO Chemical's proportion of anodes used in electric vehicles increased from 29% in 3Q 2019 to 63% in 3Q 2020, while its proportion of cathodes used in electric vehicles expanded from 39% to 91% over the same period.

3Q 2020 Results Were Above Expectations

POSCO reported the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 23, 2020 and the company's financial performance was above expectations.

The company's revenue and operating profit still decreased by -11% YoY and -36% YoY to KRW14.3 trillion and KRW667 billion, respectively, in the third quarter of the year. But POSCO's top line and operating profit increased by +4% and +298%, respectively, on a QoQ basis. Specifically, POSCO's core steel business reversed from an operating loss of -KRW197 billion in 2Q 2020 to an operating profit of KRW345 billion in 3Q 2020.

This suggests that the worst could already be over for POSCO in 2Q 2020, and the company has started to see signs of recovery in steel demand in 3Q 2020 with the easing of lockdown and social distancing measures in certain parts of the world.

Valuation

POSCO trades at 15.0 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 9.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of KRW239,000 as of November 16, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve-month's P/E multiples were 8.6 times and 10.3 times, respectively. It is valued by the market at 0.43 times P/B, which represents a discount to its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 0.46 times and 0.47 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for POSCO include lower-than-expected dividends going forward, overpaying for acquisitions in future, and slower-than-expected steel demand recovery assuming that lockdown and social distancing measures are tightened in various parts of the world due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

