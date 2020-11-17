Regional Banks Still Wrestling With Pandemic, The Final Chapter

I recommended Seneca Financial and U & I Financial because I thought they were buyout candidates, but a buyout does not appear imminent.

This is my last in a series to discuss the 3rd Quarter performance of each regional bank I maintain in my portfolio. This article contains a discussion of Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF), U & I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF), and Calvin B Taylor Bankshares (OTCQX:TYCB).

I will start with SNNF, which has returned a disappointing -17.55% since recommendation as I thought they would be a good buyout candidate three years after their mutual conversion. That has not come to pass but they are not a bad bank as they have performed about the same as the Benchmark (QABA is down 16.35% since that time). SNNF reported earnings on November 2.

Net Income decreased by $34,000 or 10.2%, to $301,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $335,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share decreased for the three months ending September 30 2020, to 16 cents from 18 cents for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income is largely due to an increase in Provision For Loan Losses…

Table 1 displays their financials.

Table 1: SNNF Financials

SNNF (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $231,177 $231,177 $237,821 $211,801 $210,238 Liabilities $208,926 $208,926 $216,010 $191,045 $189,169 Shareholder Equity $22,251 $22,251 $21,811 $20,756 $21,069 Total Loans Outstanding $168,599 $168,599 $174,114 $163,214 $164,388 Provision for Loan Losses $520 $260 $180 $80 $242 Non Performing Loans $968 $968 $2,236 $1,949 $1,934 Deposits $158,620 $158,620 $158,876 $151,323 $151,911 Loans/Deposits 106% 106% 110% 108% 108% Deposits/Assets 69% 69% 67% 71% 72% Shares Outstanding 1,912,959 1,912,959 1,912,959 1,912,959 1,863,957 Net Interest Income $5,028 $1,753 $1,698 $1,577 $6,196 Non Interest Expense $4,530 $1,432 $1,616 $1,482 $5,420 Total Noninterest Income $727 $281 $249 $197 $855 Income Taxes $112 $41 $36 $35 $272 Net Income (Total) $593 $301 $115 $177 $1,117 Earnings/Share $0.31 $0.16 $0.06 $0.09 $0.60 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Share Price $6.80 $6.80 $6.80 $6.58 $9.40 Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Share Repurchase $579 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 9.63% 9.63% 9.17% 9.80% 10.02% Tangible Book Value $11.63 $11.63 $11.40 $10.85 $11.30 Efficiency Ratio 79% 70% 83% 84% 77% Net Interest Margin 3.03% 3.18% 3.03% 2.99% 2.95% Price/Earnings 16.49 10.80 28.28 17.78 15.69 Price/Book 0.58 0.58 0.60 0.61 0.83 Dividend Payout 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Return on Equity 3.64% 5.56% 2.15% 3.39% 5.39% Return on Assets 0.36% 0.55% 0.21% 0.34% 0.53% NPA/Assets 0.84% 0.84% 0.94% 0.92% 0.92% NPL/Loans 0.57% 0.57% 1.28% 1.19% 1.18%

First we look at loan quality:

We also assisted 190 customers with loan deferments representing over $29 million in debt… As of September, 2020, we only have nine loans still in deferment for a total of $1.2 million.

They added $260,000 to their Provision for Loan Losses and their Allowance for Loan Losses are about $1.5 million. Their non-performing loans decreased substantially but a majority of that was due to repossessing about $874,000 in assets. All in all, it appears they are handling the current environment reasonably.

Net Income is down, but that is to be expected with the Provision for Loan Loss albatross. Without the additional PLL, Earnings would be at 58 cents for the three quarters, almost the same as all of last year. Most of the ratios are, to be frank, poor. The ROE and ROA are well below what we would hope, and they do not pay a dividend. But a silver lining is that the P/E is only .58.

The second bank is UNIF, another bank with a disappointing return and no dividend, although the -10% performance does beat the QABA loss of 13%. Again, this was pitched as a buyout candidate but for a different reason. UNIF had agreed to merge with Hope Bank, another Korean American bank in the area, in 2017 but that fell through. I thought it stood to reason that another merger try would be made, but that has failed to materialize. UNIF reported earnings on October 27.

U & I Financial Corp. (UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $1.6 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.28 per share for the same quarter of 2019, despite $600 thousand in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense. For the year, net income was $4.4 million or $0.80 per share, increasing by $203 thousand or $0.04 per share from the same period last year, despite $1.2 million in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense.

Full financials are shown in Table 2.

Table 2: UNIF Financials

UNIF (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $392,969 $392,969 $380,400 $353,895 $347,455 Liabilities $336,433 $336,433 $325,900 $302,012 $297,000 Shareholder Equity $56,536 $56,536 $54,500 $51,883 $50,455 Total Loans Outstanding $280,706 $280,706 $281,504 $242,193 $241,413 Provisions for Loan Losses $1,500 $800 $400 $300 $390 Loan Loss Reserve $4,304 $4,304 $3,495 $3,086 $3,380 Nonperforming Assets $786 $786 $837 $672 $730 Deposits $328,643 $328,643 $313,429 $292,642 $289,639 Shares Outstanding 5,581,000 5,581,000 5,575,038 5,575,038 5,575,038 Net Interest Income $11,059 $3,937 $4,107 $3,015 $12,508 Non Interest Expense $7,197 $2,445 $2,355 $2,397 $9,006 Total Noninterest Income $2,906 $1,246 $444 $1,216 $3,869 Net Income (Total) $5,268 $1,938 $1,796 $1,534 $6,981 Income Tax Expense $875 $367 $342 $166 $1,357 Net Earnings $4,393 $1,571 $1,454 $1,368 $5,624 Earnings/Share $0.79 $0.28 $0.26 $0.25 $1.01 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Share Price $6.69 $6.69 $6.70 $6.50 $9.25 Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 14.39% 14.39% 14.33% 14.66% 14.52% Tangible Book Value $10.13 $10.13 $9.78 $9.31 $9.05 Loan/Deposit Ratio 85.41% 85.41% 89.81% 82.76% 83.35% Efficiency Ratio 51.54% 47.17% 51.75% 56.65% 55% Net Interest Margin 3.97% 4.25% 4.51% 3.44% 3.83% Price/Earnings 6.39 5.94 6.41 6.82 9.17 Price/TBV 0.66 0.66 0.68 0.72 1.02 Dividend Payout 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% NPA/Total Assets 0.20% 0.20% 0.22% 0.19% 0.21% Return on Equity 10.92% 11.75% 11.08% 10.69% 12.03% Return on Assets 1.58% 1.70% 1.60% 1.56% 1.72%

There is a lot to like about this bank. Their earnings were solid even with an $800,000 additional Loan Loss Provision. Their deposits are way up as is happening at many banks as the PPP loan recipients are depositing their money in the same bank they got their loan. From the report and the spreadsheet, nothing negative jumps out, and the ratios are great. ROE and ROA are above the gold standard of ten and one percent, respectively, while Net Interest Margin is at a very impressive four percent. Finally, as with SNNF, the P/B is only .66, which would indicate the bank is undervalued.

TYCB is the final bank to be discussed. It is down a little over two percent since I wrote about it, comparing favorably to the QABA Benchmark loss of around 20%. I recommended the stock based on a number of factors and also because I felt it was a conservative play. TYCB released earnings on October 26.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc, parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today reported unaudited financial results for the third-quarter ending September 30, 2020. Net income was $1.91 million, or $0.69 per share, for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $2.34 million, or $0.84 per share, for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $2.03 million, or $0.73 per share, for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Table 3 displays the financials.

Table 3: TYCB Financials

TYCB (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $699,804 $699,804 $644,666 $545,342 $548,004 Liabilities $605,527 $605,527 $551,435 $453,685 $458,011 Shareholder Equity (Total) $94,277 $94,277 $93,231 $91,657 $89,993 Equity/Assets 13.47% 13.47% 14.46% 16.81% 16.42% Total Loans Outstanding $419,855 $419,855 $419,660 $369,858 $363,242 Allowance for Loan Losses $1,847 $1,847 $1,427 $1,044 $854 Provision for Loan Losses $800 $270 $310 $220 $225 Deposits $603,337 $603,337 $548,276 $451,479 $453,681 Loans/Deposit Ratio 69.59% 69.59% 76.54% 81.92% 80.07% Shares Outstanding 2,773,632 2,773,632 2,773,632 2,774,546 2,774,926 Net Interest Income $14,814 $4,894 $4,956 $4,964 $20,000 Non Interest Expense $8,302 $2,825 $2,690 $2,787 $11,460 Total Noninterest Income $2,098 $737 $756 $605 $2,772 Income Taxes $1,956 $625 $680 $651 $2,757 Net Income (Total) $5,854 $1,911 $2,032 $1,911 $8,330 Earnings/Share $2.11 $0.69 $0.73 $0.69 $3.00 Dividends/ Share $1.10 $0.29 $0.26 $0.26 $1.06 Share Price $33.80 $33.80 $30.90 $31.40 $35.78 Yield 3.25% 3.43% 3.37% 3.31% 3.94% Shares Repurchased 1,294 914 380 14,000 Amount of Repurchase $39 $27 $12 $450 FINANCIAL RATIOS Tangible Book Value $33.99 $33.99 $33.61 $33.03 $32.43 TCE 13.47% 13.47% 14.46% 16.81% 16.42% Efficiency Ratio 49% 50% 47% 50% 50% Net Interest Margin 3.16% 3.14% 3.32% 3.63% 3.70% Price/Earnings 12.04 12.04 7.32 11.40 11.92 Price/Book 0.99 0.99 0.92 0.95 1.10 Dividend Payout 52.12% 42.09% 35.49% 37.75% 35.31% Return on Equity 8.45% 8.30% 8.87% 8.42% 9.53% Return on Assets 1.25% 1.23% 1.36% 1.40% 1.54%

As with the others, the Provision for Loan Losses has kept earnings down. Without the additional adjustment, earning would be on track to match or surpass those of 2019. I could not find the amount of non-performing assets in the report, but the following gave me pause:

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty in our markets, a temporary loan payment deferral program was established in 2Q20 for both commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic…The majority of borrowers in the program received 6 month payment deferral periods and the related deferral period will expire in 4Q20. During 3Q20, certain borrowers voluntarily resumed their contractual payments. As of September 30, 2020, loans remaining in the temporary loan payment deferral program include 189 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $134.3 million and accrued interest of $2.0 million. As of June 30, 2020, the temporary payment deferral program included 235 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $148.1 million and accrued interest of $1.8 million. Loans in the temporary payment deferral program represented 32.0% of total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 35.2% as of June 30, 2020.

So 35% of all loans requested a deferral and a full 30% of loans are still being deferred as of the end of the 3rd quarter. Compare that to SNNF, which had 17% of loans requesting deferral with less than one percent still in that status. Unfortunately, many banks do not provide this information so I’m not sure how this stacks up with the others.

The ratios are solid but pedestrian; ROE is below our goal of 10% but ROA is well above one percent. Other valuations, such as TBV and P/E, describe the bank as being fully valued in the present environment.

They did raise the dividend over 12%, from 26 cents to 29 cents after cutting it by 16% earlier in the year due to the pandemic so I think the bank is trying to be attentive to shareholders. And they have been good at repurchasing shares through the years.

So what are the banks worth? Table 4 displays my estimates using the 2nd quarter average regional bank P/B and P/E values of .8 and 10.43 respectively. It also shows what the banks were worth using the last quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic) values; 1.32 and 10.91 respectively.

Table 4: Estimated Value for Banks

SNNF UNIF TYCB Current Price (Nov 12) $7.75 $7.73 $33.35 Pandemic Valuation P/B $9.30 $8.10 $27.19 P/E $4.24 $10.95 $29.31 Pre-Pandemic Valuation P/B $15.35 $13.37 $44.87 P/E $4.47 $11.46 $30.66

Both SNNF and UNIF have gained around 15% since their earnings were released so they are liked in some quarters. It would be nice if either (or both) would decide to pay a dividend. UNIF paid dividends in 2017 and 2018 (25 and ten cents respectively) but have not the past two years. To their credit, they do send a Shareholder Letter each year explaining their policy. SNNF has not paid a dividend since becoming publicly traded. TYCB has dropped about 50 cents so their earnings did not have an affect one way or the other.

As far as my sentiments on the stocks, I am somewhat bullish on UNIF as it carries low P/E and P/B ratios. I recommend holding SNNF and TYCB as they have been solid performers but held back by the Loan Loss Provisions. As (hopefully) the pandemic eases their P/E should begin improving steadily. I will maintain a close eye of the repayment rate of TYCB’s deferred loans as defined in the Annual Report and may sell the stock based on that outcome.

Please do your own due diligence and buy with a market order when trading any thinly stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

