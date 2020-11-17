A few months ago, I covered the Germany company Symrise (OTCPK:SYIEF), which is providing flavor and fragrance experiences for food production. One of the major competitors is International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and as Symrise has an economic moat around its business, the assumption that the biggest player in the market also has an economic moat seems quite logical. In the past, I also covered Christian Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) and Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) and although both companies are not direct competitors of IFF, the business model is similar in some ways. And as both Christian Hansen and Novozymes can also be described as wide moat companies, I was quite optimistic, that IFF might also have a competitive advantage.

(Source: Pixabay)

In the following article, I will analyze IFF and start with a business description. We will look at the company’s balance sheet as well as the dividend. And we will try to answer the question, if the company has a wide economic moat around its business and if the high growth targets are realistic.

Business Description

IFF describes itself as a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world and the product portfolio of IFF covers taste, scent and complementary adjacent products. IFF has over 128,000 individual products, that are provided to customers in approximately 200 countries all over the world. Despite being an US based company, the United States were only responsible for 20% of total sales and management believes, that future growth potential can especially be found in the emerging markets.

IFF is reporting in three business segments:

Taste : In 2019, this segment generated $1.73 billion in revenue and $383 million in segment profit. The business comprises a diversified portfolio across flavor compounds (providing unique flavors for products, beverages, sweets and dairy products), savory solutions (primarily designed for the meat and fish industry), inclusions (provide taste and texture) and nutrition and specialty ingredients (primarily consists of natural health ingredients, natural food protection or natural colors).

: In 2019, this segment generated $1.73 billion in revenue and $383 million in segment profit. The business comprises a diversified portfolio across flavor compounds (providing unique flavors for products, beverages, sweets and dairy products), savory solutions (primarily designed for the meat and fish industry), inclusions (provide taste and texture) and nutrition and specialty ingredients (primarily consists of natural health ingredients, natural food protection or natural colors). Scent : In 2019, this segment generated $1.92 billion in revenue and $334 million in segment profit. This business segment creates fragrance compounds and fragrance ingredients, that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products.

: In 2019, this segment generated $1.92 billion in revenue and $334 million in segment profit. This business segment creates fragrance compounds and fragrance ingredients, that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. Frutarom: In 2019, this segment generated $1.49 billion in revenue and $127 million in segment profit. This business segment is basically the legacy of Frutarom, which was acquired by IFF and it created and manufactured a broad suite of flavor compounds and specialty fine ingredients. It is especially targeting small, local and regional customers. But going forward, nearly the entire business segment will be integrated into the “taste segment”.

In case of IFF, acquisitions and mergers also play an important role. In 2018, IFF acquired Frutarom for $7.1 billion, which increased revenue about 25% (more or less $1 billion in annual revenue). But much more important is the merger between IFF and DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences business, which is currently underway and will create the biggest player in the market (we will get to that).

(Source: IFF Earnings Presentation)

Balance Sheet

I pointed out in several articles in the past, that the financial health of a company is extremely important – not only in times of distress and high levels of uncertainty. When looking at the company’s balance sheet on September 30, 2020, we see long-term debt of $3,891 million and $441 million in short-term debt. Compared to a shareholder’s equity of $6,090 million this leads to a D/E ratio of 0.71, which seems acceptable. When comparing the outstanding debt to the generated operating income of $601 million in the last twelve months, it would take more than seven years to repay the outstanding debt. While the D/E ratio should not make us worried, seven times the operating income in outstanding debt is quite high in my opinion.

But not only solvency is an important issue. Liquidity is also important – especially in the next few quarters. On September 30, 2020, the company had $483 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is not a lot, but seems acceptable to stay liquid. Of course, due to the above-mentioned integration of DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences business, the balance sheet will be quite different next year.

Dividend

The stock might also be interesting for its dividend. Since 2002, IFF could increase its dividend for 18 years in a row and although the company is not yet a dividend aristocrat, eighteen years of dividend increases are quite impressive. In 2002 and 2001 the company had to cut its dividend two years in a row, but since then, the company increased its dividend with a CAGR of about 9%.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from IFF)

Currently, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.75%. While it is quite easy to calculate the dividend yield, it is not so easy to calculate a payout ratio. When using the GAAP EPS of 2019 ($4.00), we get a payout ratio of 74%, which is extremely high. When using non-GAAP numbers ($4.88), we get a payout ratio of 61%. The company is also reporting an EPS ex amortization, which was $6.17 and would lead to a payout ratio of 48%. Maybe it makes more sense to look at the dividend payments in comparison to the free cash flow. While IFF generated $457 million in free cash flow in 2019, it paid out $314 million leading to a payout ratio of 69%, which seems quite high.

Economic Moat

I already mentioned above, that I “found” IFF due to its role as competitor of Symrise and I also mentioned the reasonable assumption, that IFF should have an economic moat – similar to Symrise. However, the numbers are not really indicating, that IFF has a wide economic moat around its business and this is one of the “problems” I have when thinking about IFF as a potential investment.

One of the criteria are high levels of stability for revenue as well as earnings per share growth. Due to its competitive advantage and strong position, wide moat companies usually can grow revenue and EPS year after year. And while it is acceptable for net income to fluctuate a little bit, the wild fluctuations of IFF makes me question the existence of an economic moat. Especially the decline in the late 1990s where net income declined several years in a row, is not really reassuring. While net income fluctuations are harder to avoid – even for companies with a wide economic moat – revenue should grow very stable year after year. IFF could grow its revenue in most years, but there are also many years in which revenue stagnated or revenue even declined. This is not dramatic, but compared to other wide moat businesses, it is not a good sign.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Traderfox)

When looking at margins, we also see a constant decline over the past decades. And declining margins are also not a good sign. We also have to point out, that due to huge acquisitions (for example when a lower-margin business is acquired), the gross and operating margin can suddenly decline.

Data by YCharts

While margins are rather declining, the return on invested capital is rather high. During the last decade, IFF could report a RoIC of 13.56% on average – despite really bad numbers in the last two years (in 2018 the RoIC was only 6.3% and in 2019 it was only 5.4%). Such a high return on invested capital is indicating a wide economic moat.

When trying to find out why IFF doesn’t have a wide economic moat despite a similar business model as other wide moat companies, the fact that the 25 largest customers accounted for 38% of sales might be a hint. This doesn’t automatically undermine an economic moat, but when one customer is responsible for a bigger part of revenue, switching costs are not so strong as with an extremely fragmented customer base. These 25 customers, which are responsible for more than one third of IFF’s revenue certainly have bargaining power over IFF. If a few of these big customers switch to a competitor, it will have an impact on the top and bottom line. Of course, the switching costs can still be strong enough for these companies not to switch, but they might be able to negotiate cheaper prices as it would be the case with smaller customers.

To be honest, I can’t really point out to one (or several reasons) that are clearly responsible for the weak (or even non-existing) moat of IFF. But the numbers are indicating, that the business is not providing the same stability and consistency as other wide economic moat businesses and I don’t see any reason why this should change in the years to come.

Growth

While the more or less missing wide economic moat is one problem, the too excessive growth expectations are another. The company has its Vision 2021 with several strategic goals like unlocking growth opportunities, driving innovation or accelerate the business transformation.

(Source: IFF 2020 CAGNY Conference)

According to management, this should result in almost 7% sales growth and more than 10% EPS growth, which seems very optimistic in my opinion. The merger of DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business with IFF will create a clear market leader. For 2021 and the years going forward, the business will generate about $11 billion in annual sales and the newly combined company will be #1 or #2 in taste, scent, nutrition, cultures, enzymes, probiotics and soy proteins.

(Source: IFF 2020 CAGNY Conference)

While this all sounds great, being market leader by itself is no guarantee for high growth rates (or a wide economic moat around the business). And when looking at past growth rates, 10%+ growth seems quite optimistic. Since 1980, the company could grow its revenue with a CAGR of 6.45% and net income grew “only” with CAGR of 5.18%. And especially the fact, the net income grew with a lower CAGR than revenue is not really making me confident about the business as it is indicating declining margins and low efficiency.

When looking at the last decade, revenue grew with a CAGR of 7.76% and net income grew with a CAGR of 6.26% (once again indicating declining margins). Earnings per share grew only with a CAGR of 2.30% (due to an increased number of outstanding shares) and this is not really impressive (I am using the GAAP numbers despite being fully aware, that the company is reporting different numbers – see section on dividend).

Despite potential synergy effects, a clear goal to improve margins significantly and a strong position in the market with the potential to dominate the market, I have troubles to image double digit growth for the business. It is also not a good sign, that estimates for EPS were revised to the downside over the last few years. This is indicating, that analysts are also not so optimistic about IFF anymore and it makes me question the long-term double-digit growth story even more.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But as long as the share price and the valuation of the stock are reflecting the growth potential in an accurate way, companies with a lower growth rate can also be a good investment and this is the reason for a necessary intrinsic value calculation in the next step.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine if IFF is fairly valued at this point we can for example look at the price-earnings ratio. Currently, the stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 30 (when using the trailing twelve months earnings). When using the forward earnings, the P/E ratio would be about 31. We have to point out, that during the last few years, IFF was almost always trading with a P/E ratio above 30. Aside from a few weeks during the COVID-19 crash, IFF had a P/E ratio above 30 since 2017 and was as high as 50 in the meantime.

However, simple valuation metrics are not as precise as they should be and therefore, we are rather using a discount cash flow analysis. Let’s be optimistic and take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($519 million) as basis for our calculation. In order to be fairly valued right now, the company has to grow its free cash flow with a growth rate of 8% in the next decade and 5% till perpetuity (for the years after the next decade). Although these growth rates seem achievable and are definitely in line with the company’s own targets, I am a bit sceptic – as I have described already above. And even with these growth rates the stock would only be fairly valued and not a bargain.

Not only the balance sheet will be different after the acquisition, but sales, earnings per share and free cash flow will also be different. But as the number of outstanding shares will increase in a similar way as sales (and probably earnings per share), it is fine to calculate with the above-mentioned numbers. DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the shares of the new company and existing IFF shareholders will own 44.6%. However, there is another important aspect we have to consider. If the newly generated business should actually have an EBITDA of $2.6 billion, this would result in an operating margin that is twice as high as IFF’s current margin and would have a large positive effect on the bottom line as well as the company’s free cash flow. And in that case, IFF might actually be undervalued and the new business would be much more profitable

Conclusion

In my process of researching International Flavor & Fragrances and the ongoing merger between IFF and DuPont’s N&B business I had difficulties to get a clear picture and that difficulty is also reflected in my conclusion: I don’t have a clear opinion about IFF. On the one hand, the newly combined business could be much more profitable with higher margins and the stock could be undervalued at this point. But the highly fluctuating numbers in the past and the probably missing moat make me rather cautious about an investment in IFF. It also happens quite often, that big acquisitions or mergers are not nearly as successful as management is hoping and the synergy effects, that were expected, never materialized. Similar businesses – like Symrise or Christian Hansen – show more stability in my opinion and I would prefer investing in these instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.