Investing in IT names during a sector rotation

I think most readers will be aware that the Phoenix is a mythical bird that is supposedly long-lived or which cyclically regenerates and is born again. Arista Network (ANET) presents a real-world example of such a phenomena and this article outlines the multiple inflection points that are leading to Arista shares taking flight and returning to the kind of performance they achieved through the start of 2018. While it is unlikely that Arista shares will soar 5X in 2 years as they did through early 2018, I believe there is still substantial upside even after the recent lift-off of the shares from depressed levels.

As I write this, Cisco, (CSCO) the leading vendor in the networking space reported an encouraging quarter-although there is plenty of devil in the details of its report. I don’t think there is much read-through between Cisco and Arista although they are fierce rivals. Arista has been and is likely to continue to take market share from Cisco, and indeed part of the investment thesis is that this trend will accelerate. While there isn’t a lot of direct read-through, I do think Cisco’s numbers suggest that some parts of the networking space are seeing early signs of a cyclical recrudescence.

This has been a busy few days in terms of earnings reports and one can be challenged as to which name offers investors the most potential after a quarter. The start of the week, in particular, offered investors a lesson in the downside of algorithmic trading. Grateful as this writer is to the news that the Pfizer (PFE) virus has enjoyed success in preventing most Covid-19 infections, the reaction of the market, at least initially, has ranged from illogical to ludicrous. I suppose part of my reaction to the early week sector rotation is the way my own portfolio is positioned…but I have to wonder does someone seriously think that the DocuSign (DOCU) 3 year growth rate, for example, is going to be substantially reduced because the vaccine will eliminate the scourge of Covid-19. Just to extend the analogy, DocuSign grows because of the adoption of its system of agreement software which more and more companies will use to simplify and optimize the interstices of modifying and agreeing to contracts. That is not particularly a function of a work from home paradigm, but a shift from manual to automated processes-and that is going to accelerate when the economy returns to more normal functioning. I use DOCU shares as an example; there have been many other casualties in terms of trading this week, and even the recovery on Wednesday/Thursday has been a bit grudging from my perspective.

Most of what are called work-from-home trends were solidly in place before 2/20. The pandemic speeded up their adoption. The end of the pandemic-and I hope that is the result of the vaccine-does not mean that users will return to their former habits. In fact, despite the spike that some IT companies have seen in terms of usage or adoption, or revenue growth, these companies have had to battle substantial headwinds brought about by the inability of some customers or some verticals to make commitments to the software they will need to operate their business. I might argue that the verticals such as travel/hospitality/restaurants and on-premise retailers whose business was so completely upended, will once again be able to invest in software solution whose expense has been beyond their very limited means when they have been essentially shut down. And I imagine that some large IT users, who have pushed back against projects with relatively lengthy implementation cycles-projects that involve digital transformations will return as buyers with a vengeance.

The other day, I spoke with a friend of my who runs sales for an IT company in the insurance vertical. He told me that there is still reluctance on the part of casualty insurers to commit for multi-year digital transformation projects-basically what his company sells. When the stock market chooses to rotate from IT , the logic is a bit thin. The fact is that a recovering economy will show up in faster growth for most vendor-even ones like Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) or Cloudflare (NET) who are often classified as vendors benefitting from the peculiar economics created by the conditions of the pandemic.

As I write this on Thursday, the stock market continues to waver between readoption of high-growth, high value names, and emphasis on cyclical names. While I am the last person to offer an opinion on stocks or sectors beyond my core competence, I think that an economic recovery will see relative growth rates more favor the IT sector than the cyclical sector. While I have said it before-it needs being restated, apparently. In my belief, digital transformation is a trend that in some ways is the equivalent of the adoption of the internal combustion engine for transportation, or the adoption of electricity for so much else. Cyclical companies can grow…well cyclically. Companies that offer digital transformation solutions will be enjoying tailwinds that strengthen noticeably the stronger the economy becomes.

And indeed, the purpose of this article is to recommend one such name whose demand growth has been quite substantially limited by the economic impacts caused by the pandemic, and where growth is likely to accelerate as the economic impacts of the virus start to wane. There are a number of names I might describe as Covid-19 recovery plays. Indeed, two companies that continue to have seen Covid related headwinds, Pluralsight (PS) and Alteryx (AYX) at the start of this month and saw their shares implode as they were cautious in terms of their own expectations due to the potential for Covid-19 related exposure to impact financial results. Their shares have certainly not yet recovered; the overall logic of the sector rotation is more than a bit tendentious.

Setting the table

In this article, I outline the case for another name, Arista Network, whose immediate future is probably enhanced by the putative end of the pandemic. I will explain that in this article. But the fact is that the investment case for Arista is based on both cyclical factors and secular gains in market share as well as new consumption models. While Arista shares have rebounded sharply since the company reported earnings about 10 days ago, they are still valued at modest levels relating to the company’s issues with growth over the past several quarters. Most notably, and unusually for this company, its management has endorsed a forecast for double digit growth next year, and as will be explored there are plenty of potential tailwinds to what is now the consensus forecast for revenue growth.

At this writing, ANET shares have spiked about 30%+ since the low they made on October 28th before the company reported its earnings. Over the last month, the shares are up about 11%, and on a year-to-date basis, the shares have appreciated by a bit more than 30%. That compares to appreciation of about 10% for the networking index (NYSEARCA:IGN) over the same period. Over the last month, the networking index has risen 4% and on a year to date basis, the index is actually down by a couple of percent. So, Arista has significantly outperformed the index despite the fact that its revenues have declined for the period.

The reason for this recent share price performance, simply put, is that Arista as a company has reached an inflection point in terms of its growth after a period in which its operational performance suffered from a perfect tsunami of untoward events coming all at the same time and leaving the company to struggle with an environment that made growth impossible. The question now has to be: Is there additional potential relative upside to make the shares a timely commitment?

I believe that Arista’s growth recrudescence is just now in its formative stages, and will continue for the foreseeable future. The management of this company has been refreshingly candid over the past couple of year in expressing a cautious growth outlook. The fact that it is now endorsing a forecast for double digit growth next year, and into the foreseeable future, should, therefore, be taken more seriously than a similar pronouncement from a vendor with less history of moderating expectations. While the shares have spiked, their valuation at an EV/S ratio of around 7X coupled with a very high cash flow margin, make the shares a reasonable value for investors looking for strong growth, profitability and a continued enhanced competitive position. Enterprise networking is probably not the most exciting space in the world, and this is still a hardware company-but a hardware company with a very visible competitive moat that is growing by disrupting the space. I expect it will continue to generate positive alpha even from this current share price level.

What happened last quarter?

Overall, the quarter recently reported by ANET was an upside against prior expectations, but still a year on year decline in terms of revenues and operating profits. Overall revenues rose 12% sequentially, although they fell 7.5% year on year. I would note that service revenue actually grew by more than 25% while product revenue fell by more than 13%.

Arista is undergoing a transition in which a substantial percentage of its product is being consumed by its enterprise and financial customers on long-term leases. At least initially, this is reducing overall reported revenues but is helping the company to grow market share and to create a highly profitable base of recurring revenue. Recurring revenues are now 21% of the total that includes both maintenance and leases; the company believes that this proportion might grow to 25%-30% in coming years, and if it does it will provide a modest tailwind to gross margins.

Overall product gross margins fell about 200 basis points, while services gross margins rose by 130 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margins were almost 65%, at the high end of the range the company has forecast for some time. The company’s largest opex category is research and development, and despite the constrained revenue attainment in Q3, the company grew research and development spending 8.5% year on year and by a noticeable 15% sequentially. Overall, the company research and development spend ratio was 21%, compared to 18% in the year earlier period. The company constrained other operating expense categories, and of course the pandemic reduced travel expense materially. The company's non-GAAP operating margin of 38% was significantly above expectations, and lead to an upside in EPS of about 10%.

The company reported that its revenue performance was actually constrained a bit as demand exceeded the ability of the company to deliver products to some users. This element of performance is best seen in the rather sharp drop in the DSO metric-there just wasn't enough product to ship at the end of the quarter. To prevent a recurrence of this phenomena, the company grew inventories materially, and that should provide Arista with the components its needs to grow revenues by more than the level it forecast in its guidance.

The Pillars of the Arista growth recrudescence

For those less familiar with the name, Arista sells data switches that are used in the largest of networks to facilitate the movement and direction of traffic. The company’s senior most management is a dream team with its CEO coming from important roles at Cisco, and its chairman, and chief development officer, Andy Bechtolsheim famous as a co-founder of Sun and an early stage investor in Google (GGOG). The rest of the team has similarly impressive credentials.

The company’s growth has been fueled by its success in selling its switches to what it calls Cloud Titans. These are the familiar names such as Google, Facebook (FB) Microsoft (MSFT and Amazon (AMZN) and collectively they accounted for 37% of the company’s revenues last quarter. When the expansion rates of their networks started to decline noticeably in the middle of 2018, Arista's growth was substantially impacted, and the end of rapid growth for the company brought an end to the period of the company’s share price appreciation.

The issue for Arista has not been one of market share or competition, but the way the Cloud Titans grow their networks, and in particular how they have acquired data switches. For some time there has been investor concern regarding what are called “white box” switches. Indeed, every quarter the company has been asked by analysts about the state of competition with white box vendors and perceptions have been that part of Arista's problems stem from this competition. I have never thought that likely, but this quarter, the company was able to coopt the issue.

Needless to say, the following is from a script. But that doesn’t make it less valid in terms of the state of competition. This is from Anshul Sadana, the company’s COO and really its chief revenue officer:

“Customers for used white boxes are continuing to use white boxes, whereas customers who use Arista switches are continuing to use our products for today and for the future design. If anything, some use cases currently covered by internally developed white boxes may transition to our feature-rich products in a few years. Cloud companies upgrade at a massive scale, and they're continuing to grow. This scale makes them lean more on us for technology and support.

Our cloud customers see immense value in working with us, and we have high customer satisfaction here. Our portfolio is highly competitive, and we are being told that we are ahead of competition. Hence it is unlikely that we will see significant share shift. Savvy cloud titans are not influenced by pretty marketing slides.”

Some of the Cloud Titans have announced plans to grow their capex at triple digit rates. It would be nice to read that through to Arista, but network switching is just a very small component of Titan capex. But the fact that the Titans have returned to growth, and are forecasting continued growth over the next several quarters is perhaps the key reason to anticipate that Arista revenue growth will show positive trends over the next several quarters.

The company pointed out in an answer to a question that it has progressively walked up its expectations for cloud. At this point, the company actually believes that the Cloud Titan segment will be able to grow this year. 2 quarters ago, the company had thought Cloud Titan revenues might contract. If this pattern continues, then the company is likely to see growth accelerate and to exceed what are now the consensus numbers (revenue growth of 13.5% and EPS of $2.38 for the quarter). Given the tight relationships this company has with its Cloud Titan customers which are of long standing have been quite accurate in terms of forecasting specifics as to the requirements of particular customers, I would be willing to make a positive bet that the company is getting positive input as to requirements from its Cloud Titan customers.

One issue, which in other circumstances might not be considered of great importance, relates to the run-down of Arista’s deferred revenue balances. This has an impact on the optics of the company’s operational performance, but as the balances are now completely composed of services deferred revenue, growth comparisons will be bolstered. Overall, the deferred revenue balance has been unchanged so far this year. Last year, through 9 months, the run-down in deferred revenues had added about $60 million to the or about 3.5% to reported sales.

There are three other major pillars to the Arista growth story as I expect it to emerge in the next several quarters. These pillars are likely to lead to growth percentages rising over the coming quarters-and rising to levels greater than the company forecast on its call (13%-14%).

One of these is the emergence of the 400gb switch as an important product category. The company spoke about receiving some business that for higher capacity switches will be shipped next year. Overall, the company is looking to take share in pretty much all of its main business segments including the cloud, and this will show up as shipments of 400gb switches start to accelerate. Investors might look at the record this company achieved when 100gb switches became mainstream. Those were years in which the company was able to grow at rates in the 40%-50% range.

I doubt that the company can reprise that kind of growth; I would not be surprised to see growth rise to at least the mid-20% range as the 400gb product cycle starts to become significant for the company.

Another of the likely growth pillars is the emergence of the company’s campus switching solutions. The company reached $100 million in annualized campus switch revenues recently, and it is now expecting to double that business over the coming year or so. Why is that happening? Well time for another commercial from the company’s CEO: “The enterprises love our product, and they want to buy more. And if anything, I would say opposite of pull-in, we're still slightly supply constrained versus demand and are experiencing some shortages that will hopefully improve by the end of the year. So no pull-in for sure.”

Why do they (customers) love the Arista product. Two reasons-one is the EOS component of the offering. The other is really the set of technology innovations that makes up the campus switching offering. Obviously, this is an article about the Arista’s return to growth and the opportunities that this presents to valuation. And I hardly want to present myself as some kind of tech guru who can evaluate different product offerings and proclaim that Arista has better technology. But Andy Bechtolsheim, company founder and its chief development officer does have the reputation in the industry as a straight shooter and a leading authority on the technology. Here is his take on the subject:

Andy Bechtolsheim -- Founder and Chief Development Officer

"Yes. We like markets that are right for real innovation, and the campus networking market is a prime example of that. With the launch of our 750 Series modular chassis, we are introducing a next-generation platform that delivers more performance, more security, more visibility and more power capabilities than any other products in its class. The 750 has 400 gigabits per second uplink throughput, which is five times the performance of our nearest competitor”

The proof here will be very much in the eating as the expression goes-but as mentioned, I have not experienced this company over-promise when it came to revenue growth. The company has been very specific about wins, the reason for the wins, as is almost invariably the case in something like switching hardware, comes down to product bakeoffs, and the description by Mr. Bechtolsheim of the attributes of the latest Arista switch are certainly pretty dramatic in terms of why enterprise customers are choosing to deploy Arista.

The final pillar of growth that management has highlighted relates to the company’s routing products. Like much of the company’s growth strategies, the company expects that its router success will be through competitive displacement. Reaching some level of critical mass in the routing space has been a multi-year journey that hasn’t been a very visible contributor to the company’s revenue. This quarter the company talked specifically about some of its success as a carrier-grade routing alternative to expensive legacy routers. The differentiation here is the same as it is for the company’s switching products. Management indicated it had won some important Tier 2/Tier 3 service provider customers for its routing products.

In all, this was one of the more optimistic presentations I have heard from Arista for some years now-a rather dramatic break with presentations I have heard over at least the last 6 quarters.

To close out this section, the company, like some other hardware vendors (think Pure Storage as an analog) has developed ratable offerings of software which include Arista-A-Care, CloudVision and the CloudEOS router for multi-cloud big switch monitoring and fault detection. Last quarter, these were the offerings that drove the strong growth on Arista’s services line, rather than maintenance revenues. I expect that this will continue to be a noticeable contributor to growth for the foreseeable future.

Obviously, for the Arista growth story to work the key element will be the return of the Cloud Titans as a substantial contributor. Given the record that this company has had in terms of forecasting the revenue performance for Cloud Titans, I think it is a high-odds bet that Cloud Titans finally begin to accelerate their purchases of data switches from Arista. And the emerging story about campus switching and routing should further accelerate the diversification of the company’s growth sources.

Competition

The Arista growth story is all about the return of some of its customers to a substantial growth rate as they enhance their own data centers and need greater capacity. But it is also about the company’s success in disrupting various components of the networking market. As I wrote earlier in this article, I am not going to try to evaluate all of Arista’s products vis-à-vis those of its competition. When it comes to hardware there is always a list of features that are captivating the minds of users and 3rd party analysts. They are usually based on some combination of performance, form factor, power consumption, operating system functionality and ease of management and upgrade. These days, security and automation features are high on the list of desired properties of various switches and routers. Almost inevitably, there are tradeoffs between desirable features; vendors try to evaluate which set of features will appeal to the broadest swathe of potential buyers. That is the kind of thing that Andy Bechtolsheim has been doing very successfully for decades.

The company describes its Campus Switches as part of a cognitive campus paradigm. The company is talking about 100%+ growth in the campus space next year. The principle competitor in the space is the Cisco Catalyst series. The quote from Andy Bechtolsheim above basically highlights the differences between what is offered by Cisco and what is offered by Arista and is straightforward enough in terms of highlighting the advantages of Arista.

Arista in my opinion has a substantial opportunity in terms of disrupting spaces such as routing that have been stable with not a great deal of innovation for some time now. The principle incumbent, Cisco, has been able to establish market dominance, and to charge high prices and garner excellent margins and become a cash flow machine. It hasn’t had the incentive to try to disrupt what is essentially its own installed base. So, this has left an opportunity for Arista, and just as the case has been in terms of data center switches, the Arista is finally achieving some market share gains in routers as well, following the playbook of advanced technology yielding differentiated price performance. While the company has offered products in the routing space for several years, it appears that 2021 is going to be the year the company breaks out and starts to gain noticeable market share in the market space.

Arista’s business model and its valuation

There is a relationship here that may be obvious to some and not so much to other readers. Whatever else is the case, Arista is still a hardware company. It is beginning to have a robust series of software offerings as mentioned earlier, but it seems unlikely that services will ever reach more than 30% of total revenues-mainly because neither the cloud titans, or even the tier2/3 cloud vendors are ever likely to consume Arista offerings on a subscription basis. The Cloud Titans seem highly unlikely to pursue the acquisition of Arista software offerings. So, I don't expect that this company will ever have the lofty valuations afforded to some software vendors-no one really believes that Arista has a long-term competitive moat-even when evidence suggests it does.

As compared to most other hardware companies, Arista has relatively substantial gross margins that have ranged in the mid-60% range on a non-GAAP basis for some now. On the other hand, it spends an unusual level-currently in excess of 21% of revenues on research and development. It is hard to find precise analogs; Cisco is many times the size of Arista, of course, with a much broader set of offerings. Cisco’s gross margins are actually slightly below those of Arista-but again, given the breadth of the Cisco offering and the customer concentration of Arista-that comparison may not be totally germane.

What I do believe to be germane is that Cisco has a research and development expense ratio of 13%, while Arista spent 21% of revenues on research and development. Again, I don’t want to push the point too much, but Arista spends freely to enhance its product offerings which are perceived by customers as having some level of uniqueness for which they are willing to pay. So despite the fact that Cisco is 18X the size in terms of product revenues compared to Arista, it does not have higher gross margins. This is a rather remarkable testament to what users actually think about Arista’s products. It also might suggest why the white box competition has so far not been a factor in the market. Arista’s users-even its cloud titan users-are willing to pay for the set of features and operating system that Arista offers.

Moving down the income statement, Cisco spends 19% of its revenues on sales and marketing. Arista spends 9% of revenues on sales and marketing. Of course part of this has to do with the fact that marketing to cloud titans inherently has a much lower marketing expense ratio than marketing to smaller users. But Arista essentially lets its product features and capabilities serve as an answer for pretty PowerPoint slides of its competitors. In some ways, it is a similar strategy to that pursued by Atlassian (TEAM) where that company has no direct sales operation and relies on its technology to carry the selling function. I far prefer this strategy than the high-touch, elevated expense strategy that is used by Cisco. As it stands, Arista is an efficient company in getting lots of produce for its research and development expense, which allow it to have strong gross margins and very strong operating margins. It is a bit of the kind of virtuous cycle that I like to see and feel is one of the hallmarks of an investible situation. Simply put, if a vendor is offering more in the way of functionality, it can let user references speak for themselves.

At this point, Arista has driven its general and administrative costs down to below 2.5% of revenue. Cisco spends 4.5% on general and administrative costs. I am really not sure how that happens, but certainly the modest general and administrative cost ratio suggests that Arista runs a tight ship, with a CFO experienced in managing a tight cost structure.

The company eliminates about 7% of GAAP expenses in its presentation of non-GAAP results. Last quarter, this produced non-GAAP operating margins of 38%. The company had previously constrained the growth in opex in the time period in which its demand picture was murky. It has begun to expand opex at this point, and it is has reiterated a long-term non-GAAP operating margin target of about 35%. The company is forecasting that Q4 will see non-GAAP operating margins of 37%. That is of course a metric which is highly dependent on sales attainment in the quarter. If sales run hot-and I expect that at some level that will be the case, the company is likely to continue to print EPS upsides and based on the commentary during the conference call I think that is the most likely result to anticipate.

Last quarter, the company had an operating cash flow margin ratio of 35.5%. For this company, that is actually a constrained result.. The main reason the company’s cash flow margin contracted was the rather sizeable increase in inventories which grew by more than $100 million or 30% in the quarter. One of the quotes in this article talked about the company being modestly supply constrained during the quarter, particularly in fulfilling orders from enterprise users. The substantial inventory expansion is an attempt to balance inventories with demand, and to insure that any Covid-19 related supply chain problems are appropriately buffered.

The company saw receivables fall rather sharply last quarter reflecting a period that was front-end loaded. DSO is now 46 days,

This company has minimal capex ($7.7 million through 9 months) and its free cash flow margin, despite the growth in inventories was 33% for the first 9 months of the year. In looking at valuation, I project a free cash flow margin of 33%. That kind of margin has enabled the company to reduce outstanding shares and to fund some modest sized acquisitions. The share count is dropping despite the moderate level of stock based comp.

I believe that ANET shares, even after their 30%+ spike, remain modestly valued. On an EV/S basis, the shares are valued at about 7X. That is modestly below average for the company’s mid-teen growth cohort. But the company’s free cash flow margin is more than double the average for the company’s growth cohort. And that level of free cash flow is capable of funding share repurchase and allowing ANET to make strategic tuck-in acquisitions without any dilution which will enhance percentage growth and add to reported EPS.

Given all that has happened over the past 18 months I wouldn’t want to forecast some kind of growth spike coming over the next year. But the last time this company introduced a switch for its data center customers (100 gb introduced in mid 2014), after a couple of years, its growth surged as its cloud titan users decided to switch to the new paradigm, and ultimately chose the Arista switch because of their belief that what Arista had brought to the market had more in the way of features and functions when compared to the competition. I see many possible scenarios that could boost growth for some quarters and the full year of 2021 to levels greater than I have chosen to forecast in my own valuation model.

Despite the strong performance of the shares for the past 2 weeks, I still feel that longer term investors have a reasonable entry point at around the current share price of $274. This may not be the trading stock that some seek when they enter a position, but I believe that over the coming year, the shares will produce lots of positive alpha. A name to consider for investors who are frightened away from double digit EV/S ratios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.