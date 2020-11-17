Source: Pexels

In my recent article, I covered the risks and uncertainties the current political outlook brings to the table. Turkey has unique dynamics, and things can change rapidly with a catalyst in this country. Former president Demirel once said, "24 hours is a very long time in politics." Over the past decade, we have seen it applies to pretty much everything in Turkey. Once again, we have seen a lot can change in a week in this country. On the weekend, Central Bank's head was dismissed by Erdoğan. Then, Albayrak declared his resignation from the head of Treasury. Resignation news shocked markets, and Turkish stocks soared sharply. In the week, Erdoğan made a speech that gave the green light to the Central Bank for an orthodox monetary policy. As a result, market expectations for higher interest rates strengthened. Lira continued its gains and became the best performing currency of the week, while bank stocks hit the ceiling during the afternoon trading session. Bank heavy TUR gained 22% in the week.

TUR ETF

It was a crazy week for the Lira and Turkish equities. TUR had impressive gains after disappointing investors for a long time. It recovered from all-time lows after the positive news. Banks and big corporations took the lead as the stock market soared. Since TUR has high exposure to the banking sector, it hugely benefited from the move. Despite the recent hike, TUR is still down more than 17% from the start of the year.

A New Era In Economic Administration

It started with the dismissal of the Central Bank's head. It was not great news as Erdoğan's interference to Central Bank is a clear violation of Central Banks' freedom. Still, Lira's tumbling feared investors and any change in the administration would be plausible. Markets were expecting an intervention, and Central Bank news was not shocking, but no one saw Albayrak's resignation coming. Albayrak was the head of Treasury, also the son-in-law of Erdoğan. Until now, he was happy with Albayrak despite the disastrous outlook of the economy and collapsed Lira.

Investors lost their hope for a rational economic policy as Albayrak stated that the economy is going great, and he does not care about the USD/TRY parity and made many absurd statements about the state of the economy. Moreover, he tried to stop the falling Lira by selling gold and US Dollars to the market. Which was a stupid effort and seriously damaged the Treasury's budget. Albayrak's resignation was as unfruitful as his work. He announced his resignation from Instagram with a poorly written letter. Most people thought the news was fake until authorities approved the resignation. On the other hand, the new head of the Treasury is not an aristocrat in the field either. Yet, anything is better than nepotism and irrationality, so markets appreciated the news. The new head of the Central Bank announced; he will not be hesitant to use all the tools possible to stop the tumbling Lira. The statement gave confidence to investors. Yet, investors were reluctant to believe in the possibility of higher policy rates, as Erdoğan is not very fond of increasing policy rates. Markets were still cautious as what administrators said did not matter unless it had Erdoğan's approval. On the 11th of November, Erdoğan made a speech that gave the green light for the policy rate increase. The talk was not just the approval of the policy rate increase. It promised a more inclusive approach in the economy and legal system.

Markets Priced The Interest Rate Rise

Erdoğan's words boosted optimism to the markets, but the first test of the new administration is on the 19th as the Central Bank will announce the policy rate after the meeting. Central Bank has to raise the rates by 400bps to reach the market interest rates. Many institutions expect more raise, but the consensus is around 450 bps. Markets already priced the policy rates increase around these levels, and a lower increase like 100-200bps would be disastrous.

Investors seem to believe the promises of Erdoğan as foreign investors rushed into Turkish equities. Data for the inflow of foreign investors is not yet available, but it was visible from the volume. Also, many financial institutions closed their long USD/TRY positions and, a few even announced that they opened short USD/TRY positions.

Uncertainties Continue

All the risks and uncertainties that I have explained before are still present. The economy, education, and legal system need reforms. The new administration needs to establish an orthodox monetary policy. Autocratic practices should end, and the government should fix foreign relations.

Erdoğan government is ruling for the last 18 years. It would be naive to believe everything is going to be completely different from now on. In the past, Erdoğan gave similar promises to the investors but failed to keep them. Even if Central Bank declares the policy rate that the market wants, I do not think orthodox monetary policies will be permanently in place. Politicians are likely to take the bitter cure only for the short term and forget about their promises after the crisis is over.

Risks

The next Central Bank meeting will show us how serious the government is with the so-called new era. An increase of fewer than 400 bps would be fatal for Turkish equities. On the other hand, Biden said he has no intention to destroy Turkey's economy, yet there are so many issues with the US on hold. The Halkbank case and the possibility of sanctions due to the S-400 Russian missile purchase are just a few of the many disputes.

Takeaway

All in all, change in economic administration is a good start, but it is not enough for Turkey's stock market to get back on its feet after numerous blows. Unless there are continuous steps towards a more stable economic administration and more inclusive politics, the positive trend will fade away.

In my last article, I wrote, "TUR is trading around all-time lows, and there is some recent news that can boost TUR in the short term." and we have seen the hunger of the markets for positive news as the stock market sky-rocketed after the incidents. I still hold the same view, TUR is trading at extremely low valuations, so it is risky to short as it can quickly elevate with the positive news flow.

I think TUR can continue its gains if the market gets the policy rate it wants on the 19th of November. However, I still do not believe the positive trend can continue in the long term. Although Turkish equities are a bargain, investors should be cautious. Risks are too high, and there are better Emerging Markets offering fewer uncertainties.

