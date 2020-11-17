We are still overweight defence pure-plays, but we add foreign BAE Systems to the list while their discount is still the same as Raytheon's.

Looking at the defense companies that we've been interested in, BAE systems (OTCPK:BAESF) remains the most interesting. They make Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the standard in Europe (including Italy), as well as Tier 1 avionics and other systems for the F-35, which is the biggest defense programme in the world. They also got their hands on Collins' GPS division when it had to be sold as part of the UTX and Raytheon (RTX) merger. Both these platforms, and many other important ones, have great backlog and very long-term outlook past even 2040. Moreover, they reinstated and paid a full dividend after having suspended the dividend for a while from the beginning of the year, and they yield much higher than comps at 4.9%. Their debt is also very low at a ratio a little over 1.0x of EBITDA. Finally, compared to US defense players their price is still depressed, with markets not having appreciated fully the recent developments in the election and vaccine situation for BAE's business. As a comp we will look at Raytheon, which has suffered a similar discount as BAE from pre-COVID levels although for different reasons, namely their substantial commercial aviation exposure through the cyclical Pratt & Whitney business. The following describes our reasoning of why we would prefer BAE over Raytheon given their similar discounts from pre-COVID levels.

Price Performance

Firstly, let's discuss the reasons for their discounts from pre-COVID levels compared to defense peers. Understanding the reasons for their discounts helps us rationalise why the risk reward has changed more favourably for BAE compared to Raytheon not reflected in their currently paired price movements.

We begin with noting that they are almost as discounted as Raytheon (around 30%) which has a 47% exposure to commercial aviation with almost all their business dependent on the airliner investment cycle (they produce engines and other electronics for commercial plane builds and the aftermarket). BAE has almost no commercial exposure, with the vast majority of their exposure being military. (they have some civil exposure in their avionics business, a high margin exposure that was the reason for worse mix and 10% EBITDA declines in the HY 2020). While Raytheon is discounted from 100% defense peers like Lockheed Martin (LMT) for their commercial exposure, BAE was discounted for the fact that they are British, and Trump would likely favour US defense companies if COVID-19 put pressure on government finances requiring redirecting of funds or cuts in defense spending. BAE has exposures to countries that are more hard hit by COVID-19, namely the middle east like Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia etc. who are dependent on oil to keep surpluses on the current accounts that foot the defense bill. This threat had also amalgamated into their discount.

(Source: tradingview.com, comparisons of defense player price performance since February 2020)

Evaluating the Upside

The following are the reasons why in my view, recent developments have rendered BAE Systems' discount too harsh:

Trump seems to have lost, therefore the risk of favouring US defense companies with government contracts declines accounting for one of the two main threats to BAE. Furthermore, Biden is maybe even better for defense in general than Trump, who was not a big warmonger, although he did sign in an 18% increase to the defense spending budget during his term as most Republicans take the opportunity to do. With COVID-19 having been used as an effective cudgel in Biden's presidential campaign, the democrat agenda will likely be more focused on healthcare and other social issues where COVID-19 has given them leverage to institute those changes, rather than cuts to defense spending. Spending cuts are considered to be rather unlikely under Biden, and even if institutions of more careful spending occurs during his term, spending evolutions focusing less on legacy firepower will mean BAE's investments in cyber and electronics leaves them well positioned for that possible eventuality. The vaccine is going to make the medium-term outlook better for Middle Eastern governments, who will be able to maintain important defense spending to ward off neighbouring autocrats without worries about financing and staying power given their reliance on the price of oil. This opens further growth runway as BAE already believed that the outlook was decent in these markets when oil prices were more beleaguered. It also means a reduction in the second reason for the BAE discount from pre-COVID levels, where its business will otherwise remain as resilient as US born defence pure-plays like Lockheed. As a bonus, their diversified geographies are actually a boon in the recovery scenario, as defense companies with a lot of US exposure are going to see declining cash flows due to inevitable tax hikes in the US. This only represents 42% of BAE's markets compared to a company like Lockheed or Raytheon with more than 70% of their defense exposures being in the US. Thinking in terms of catalysts, while the vaccine is good news for markets in general, providing an especially relieving promise of resumed demand for commercial aviation exposures, the fact the BAE has no real commercial aviation exposure with respect to Raytheon is still a good thing as the sector will still take a long time to recover. Raytheon executives reiterated in their Q3 results that recoveries in their commercial aviation exposures, substantially exposed to an aftermarket where cost savings are being exercised to the max with companies are scrounging all markets for parts, will not recover for a few years, regardless of a vaccine, solely due to the weaker financial position of their customers. Nonetheless, BAE and Raytheon share the same discount, even though BAE's cash flow threats have largely evaporated while Raytheon's haven't been relieved much at all.

Risks and Conclusions

We think that we might achieve a 10-15% upside with BAE as their discount shrinks from levels paired with Raytheon's to those of more pure-play US defense companies that have been much less penalised by markets (discounts of around 10-12% to pre-COVID compared to BAE's almost 30%). On a playn EV/EBITDA basis, the relative attractiveness of BAE is only more emphasised, where they are even cheaper that Raytheon despite having less beleaguered markets. Lockheed stands substantially ahead of them all in terms of valuation, relative to Raytheon with good reason but less so to BAE.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, Relevant 2019 10-Ks and 2020 10-Qs, Raytheon Merger Pres)

What's more is that the dividend situation is rewarding, where it has been reinstated and now yields 4.9%. We can rely on it as the payout remains strong. Finally, the dividend history demonstrates devotion to this aspect of their capital allocation.

(Source: BAE Systems website)

Although there are risks to the general level of defense spending in the US in particular, Raytheon's defence exposure and BAE's US exposure are similar, so changes in that regard are unlikely to impact the relative valuation. Even if these risks materialising might slow the stock's ascent, we would still be more comfortable with BAE on a relative basis compared to Raytheon. Overall, the key risks to BAE's military focused business have been substantially mitigated with threats likely to decline rapidly in the medium term as opposed to Raytheon, which although in charge of leading platforms like P&W, will remain a victim of being in the weak stage of the investment cycle in commercial aviation affecting a good portion of their business, which will take its toll on their business mix and total revenues. With a healthy dividend to boot should the general defense environment in the US take a turn for the worse, we are confident in adding BAE to the portfolio.

