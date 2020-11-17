These shares have long traded at a premium to other industrial technology companies; while the company's strong execution and growth potential merit some premium, this is a momentum/story stock, not a GARP idea.

Keyence is a "black box" for retail investors, with minimal disclosure and communication from management, and it's fair to question whether strong market share is sustainable on low R&D spending.

Keyence is well-placed to benefit from reshoring, IIOT adoption, and an overall trend toward more automation and industrial technology adoption with strong positions in vision, sensing, and control.

Keyence is seeing some signs of recovery, particularly in China, but key industrial markets like autos and machine tools are still seeing significant pressure.

Japan’s Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) is a remarkable company in many respects. In addition to strong positions in key enabling technology areas like machine vision, sensors, and control systems, Keyence has an exceptional margin structure, with outsourced manufacturing, an intense focus on innovation, and a strong marketing effort driving margins that are rarely seen outside of software in the industrial machinery space.

There are downsides and concerns to consider, though. Keyence offers precious little information to investors about its own operations, and most of what I know about the company comes from talking to and following its competitors. Keyence also seems to generate a remarkable level of sales growth for a company with such low R&D spending (around 3% of revenue), and that leads me to wonder if rivals like Cognex (CGNX) will ultimately out-innovate the company.

Valuation has never been simple when it comes to Keyence, and that’s even more true now after a strong run that has seen Keyence leave rivals like Cognex and Emerson (EMR) even further behind. Keyence is a rare asset with respect to metrics like margins and ROIC, and top-tier companies deserve a premium. Likewise, automation demand should continue to outgrow underlying industrial output. Still, with the company already trading at a 2x premium to more normal valuation standards, how much upside can investors really expect?

A Challenging Fiscal Second Quarter, But With Signs Of Recovery

Keyence has seen its business hit by the pandemic recession just as other automation providers/enablers, but the company does seem to be seeing some evidence of recovery.

Revenue declined about 10% in the fiscal second quarter (calendar third quarter), a result broadly consistent with the automation sector, though Cognex saw significantly higher growth with a boost from smartphone capex spending. Sales came in about 2% better than expected, and while there was still weakness in Japan (down 20%) and Europe (down 12%), Asia is recovering (up 13%, with China up 20%-plus) and revenue in the Americas was down just 3%.

Gross margin improved 60bp from the year-ago period and 20bp from the prior quarter, to a frankly amazing 81.8%. Operating income fell 10% from the prior year, but recovered 26% from the prior quarter, beating expectations by about 5%. Operating margin of just over 50% was basically steady with the prior year (down 50bp), and up 350bp sequentially. Keyence remains an uncommonly profitable company.

Underlying Trends Seem Consistent With Other Players

Management’s commentary on underlying market conditions around the world was pretty consistent with what other automation companies have been reporting.

The auto sector remains weak for Keyence, and this may be the one area where there is notable inconsistency across the comp group. The thing about capex sales to auto customers is that they’re quite relationship-specific and often driven by company-specific needs (like the timing of retooling for new model launches). I say this mostly so that investors can appreciate why some vendors of robots, sensors, or metrology equipment to auto customers may be reporting better results; capex spending across the sector remains weak in general, but there are some relative bright spots.

Weak machine tool demand, though, is a more consistent theme, as are healthier demand conditions in end-markets like food/beverage and semiconductors.

Several Tailwinds Can Continue To Drive Above-Average Growth

As an enabler of automation, I believe Keyence is still well-placed to benefit from strong demand across the next decade. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed some of the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, and though I do not believe that large-scale reshoring is all that likely, there will be some – and I’ve seen credible estimates that every $1 of reshored manufacturing revenue requires around $0.10 of incremental automation capex, particularly as companies will be keen to prioritize capital investments (automation) over labor seeing as how labor costs was what motivated many of the original offshoring decisions in the first place.

Further investment in automated logistics is also all but certain in my view, and Keyence will be a player here with its technologies in areas like machine vision, sensing, and control systems. I also would not sleep on the potential for Industrial IoT to drive even more investment in automation. With IIOT creating a wider range of networking and control options, I expect more spending on control systems and sensors to manage new smart manufacturing networks.

Of course, there are also still growth opportunities in more “traditional” areas of automation. Robots are commonplace in auto assembly, as are metrology systems and other sensing systems, but other industries like food/beverage are increasingly adopting these technologies to improve throughput and reduce error rates.

The Outlook

As I said before, the low level of R&D spending relative to sales growth, market share, and margins is something that should make an investor go “hmm.” I’m not accusing the company of shenanigans, but it is unusual. Granted, a lot of what Keyence does is unusual – Keyence uses an almost completely outsourced manufacturing model (a model that has helped companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) also preserve above-average margins), the company emphasizes continuous innovation (about a third of sales come from products less than two years old), and the company has a rare marketing approach where they work very very closely with customers to understand their particular product performance needs.

Given the leverage Keyence has to various high-growth markets in automation and manufacturing technology, including machine vision, metrology, advanced sensing, and advanced control, I believe Keyence can generate double-digit revenue growth over the next decade, and that should be able to drive enough operating leverage to push free cash flow margins from the mid-30%’s toward 40%. I also expect the post-pandemic recovery, and ongoing trends like reshoring and logistics automation, to help drive near-term EBITDA margins toward the mid-50%’s and ROAs back toward the mid-teens.

None of this really helps much with respect to fundamentals-based valuation, though. Keyence already trades well ahead of other automation companies with respect to both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, with a roughly 2x premium to industry norms.

The Bottom Line

For investors who are comfortable ignoring valuation and instead choose to invest in secular themes, I suppose Keyence could still work. After all, I am a big believer in the long-term growth of automation. That said, I’m not that kind of investor and Keyence’s valuation just doesn’t work for me, and especially so in the context of less management communication and transparency than I’m accustomed to from other industrial technology companies.

