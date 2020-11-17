Outside of the pandemic, that's quite unusual, especially for a drug like Liso-cell.

Yesterday, bad news came in as Bristol-Myers (BMY) disclosed that Liso-cell would not be approved by the FDA on its PDUFA date. There's no doubt this decreases the fair value of the CVR. I like the CVR below and around $1 and I'd estimate it to be overvalued at $1.5-$1.6. It needs good news to drive it there, which would change that equation. I'll go over my thought process as clearly as possible.

Here's why this is negative

There are only six weeks left until the deadline for Liso-cell approval under the contingent value right lapses.

The holidays are coming up and these can only have a negative impact on the approval.

The deferral is based on non-inspection of a Texas facility because of travel restrictions.

The FDA is clearly struggling with its inspection capacity.

Vaccine trials are reaching end of stage 3 trials, and getting these to market seems to be viewed as a priority above all priorities (no judgment just my observation).

The FDA did not provide a new anticipated action date.

It has been reconfirmed that an inspection is required and the plant won't get waved through.

"The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas during the current review cycle" implying a new review cycle has been initiated?

There's no doubt the above is bad. Very bad. The impact on the expected value of the contingent value right is negative.

If the FDA was unable to conduct an inspection during the current review cycle and a new review cycle is initiated, that seems very bad. It seems likely the inspection can still take place under deferral.

But before concluding it's therefore a sell, we need to weigh the positive implications of this latest communication, then reflect how all factors impact or upset the priorities as laid out before this communication.

Positive because...

1. No CRL. The communication strongly suggests this gets approved if the Texas inspection meets the FDA's expectations. This is good because it takes a pathway to zero off the table.

2. The inspection could be ongoing.

The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas during the current review cycle due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

it continues:

...Therefore, the FDA is deferring action on the application until the inspection can be completed. The application remains under review. The FDA did not provide a new anticipated action date.

I'm not a native English speaker and not a lawyer either. But why not write "until the inspection can take place?" Why write specifically "can be completed?"

Especially, as BMY has specifically communicated the inspection is separate from the Washington inspection. You can only complete something that has been initiated.

The only logical explanation is that it is taking place. The CVR did not sell off that hard. Previously there were at least three hedge funds that monitored the Washington facility. It's not inconceivable funds are watching this site and their buying has been holding up the CVR.

Why did the FDA not inspect?

The FDA wasn't able to inspect due to travel restrictions. There's no travel restriction on Texas. There hasn't been one since May 2020. There are no travel restrictions on Maryland (where the FDA's headquarters are located). There are travel restrictions on some states. It's certainly possible that a combination of personnel shortages and travel restrictions have hindered inspections. It's hard to imagine this being a root cause.

Data: travel restrictions

I suspect the FDA qualified the non-inspection as due to travel restrictions because this gives them a pathway to a very flexible approval process based on their own non-binding guidance for inspections under COVID-19.

If my application includes sites that cannot be inspected because of travel restrictions, will my application automatically receive a complete response letter?

A6: Applications will not automatically receive a complete response letter if FDA cannot conduct an inspection. Decisions regarding applications will be based on the totality of the information available to the FDA, including information obtained from use of the tools as described in Q5/A5. If, based on a benefit-risk assessment of the product and based on available information about the facility or site, it's determined that an inspection is needed before approval of the application, FDA would communicate this to the applicant and would generally follow one of the following pathways: • If FDA determines that an inspection is necessary for approval because available information raises concerns about the adequacy of the facility or site, and the inspection cannot be completed during the review cycle, FDA intends to inform the applicant of this issue as soon as possible during the review cycle. Specifically, FDA intends to inform the applicant that an inspection will be needed before the application can be approved, but due to restrictions on travel, the inspection may not be conducted before the action date. If the inspection of a facility that raises such concerns has not been completed by the action date, FDA generally intends to issue a complete response. • If there's inadequate information to make a determination on the acceptability of a facility, 11 FDA may defer action on the application until an inspection can be completed. In such cases, the project manager will contact the applicant.

This suggests there's no information that raised concerns about the adequacy of the facility. And I think that includes both facilities.

The FDA should have contacted BMY's project manager. To me, it's unclear how the process develops from there. A new action date did not follow from this conversation but neither do the guidelines call for one. I think this could be where we're at.

The question going forward is:

Will the FDA complete a (virtual) inspection at the Texas facility?

Let's break it down in some sub questions. How likely is a virtual inspection?

In previous notes, I've opined it feels like the FDA is extremely open minded to be creative in order to meet PDUFA dates. Meeting PDUFA dates is important to the agency's funding. They already failed to meet this one. I wouldn't expect the agency to suddenly get more creative AFTER failing to meet one.

However, some of the talk about creative methods is from recent speeches. For example Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), recently said some interesting things in this article (making it much more realistic the FDA is looking to inspect in some kind of a creative way here):

The pandemic also has significantly disrupted FDA’s ability to conduct surveillance and preapproval inspections. While the agency has resumed some domestic inspections and mission-critical foreign inspections, it also is leveraging other sources of information, including inspection reports from other regulators, and requesting documents from applicants and facilities in lieu of on-site inspections where possible. (Related: FDA issues pandemic inspections FAQ guidance, Regulatory Focus 19 August 2020).“We’re considering virtual inspections, particularly for companies where the site has a track record, but if it’s a site that is brand new with no track record or if it’s a site with that has a bad track record, we’re hesitant to do that.”

In this case, it's a site with no track record. But a former FDA inspector confirmed to me that facilities like Lonza's are perceived to be lower risk compared to a general new biotech facility. This also fits the narrative in so far that the FDA couldn't inspect but doesn't have doubts about the facility and therefore issued a deferral.

I think a virtual inspection could happen but it isn't likely.

If there's no virtual inspection

What about the odds of going into Texas given the levels of COVID-19?

The FDA did inspect a Washington facility around Oct. 8.

Things haven't gotten much better since that time:

Data: Harris County data

Houston isn't the best place within Texas. The Lonza facility is in zip code 77047. It certainly isn't the most dangerous part of Houston but it certainly isn't void of any cases either:

It doesn't look great. But as I've laid out earlier in the article it's possible the FDA is using this qualifier in order to progress as laid out under its guidelines.

We can't fully disregard the possibility the FDA doesn't want personnel to travel to Houston. But I'd give it a low probability

I'd think an in-person inspection is more likely compared to virtual inspection. Perhaps 70:30.

What else could hinder the timely completion of a (virtual) inspection?

Vaccines are nearing the finish line for phase 3 trials and the manufacturing facilities (under project Warp Speed) have been created concurrently.

It's unlikely that $11 billion gets invested in concurrent development of facilities and that the FDA fails to inspect and thus to authorize. But according to Bloomberg vaccine developers Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) do not require to have their facilities inspected before emergency approval. The facility used by Moderna is a Lonza facility. Although it's one that has been inspected in the past.

I have no doubt the vaccines are putting pressure on the FDA, and as much has been communicated by BMY. This increases the chances the FDA just can't supply the manpower to get this through before 12/31.

We have to take under consideration that on the recent earnings call Bristol-Myers used positive language in regards to the approval and inspection:

Let me first highlight parts of the Bristol-Myers call:

From the liso-cel perspective, not much to share, except for the fact that we’ve already communicated Thank you for the question. For liso-cel, as we mentioned earlier, as we disclosed in the past, FDA has informed the company that both our plants in Washington as well as the one in Texas, need to be inspected. They’ve been able to inspect our plants in Bothell, Washington, at this time but have not scheduled any inspection of the second plant. As you know, they actually are doing what they can to ensure that the staffs are kept safe in this COVID-19 pandemic. And because of the travel restrictions, we have to obviously honor their desire as to where they go and when they go. As we’ve said in the past that the conversations with the agencies are going well, and we look forward to seeing the - hopefully, the approval at some point to be able to bring to the patients as soon as possible. We’ll obviously let you know as soon as we get the decision. We are not going to comment obviously specifically about the dialogue around inspections, et cetera. We’re generally very happy with the dialogue that has been happening.

It still seems unlikely to me that the company would describe the conversations as "going well" if the FDA told them they did not see any reason to CRL so far, required inspection (which BMY points out constantly) but possibly wouldn't meet the PDUFA and possibly defer until some unspecified later point.

Not to mention characterizing such as "not much to share" except what's already been disclosed.

I'd characterize it as cruel to CVR holders, of whom BMY is clearly aware, to describe such discussions as "going well."

Then again in the Q-10 BMY did warn of the possibility FDA approval could be delayed:

Part II—Item 1A. Risk Factors— It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the timing of the FDA’s approval decisions for liso-cel and ide-cel, which could have a material adverse effect on the CVRs that we issued in connection with the Celgene transaction.”

If I try to bring all these conflicting facts back to the essence this is a case where:

Approval will come unless the Texas facility is clearly not ready.

Interpreted literally the press release says inspection is ongoing.

BMY changed prior disclosure behavior by not including "no inspection scheduled line."

The only way the BMY earnings call remarks could fit the description: "We are generally very happy" is if the inspection was imminent or waived.

That appears quite a bullish interpretation of events as unfolded but we have to respect that:

If we look at previous probability assessments it's clear that we are now down to very few options.

I have low confidence in observations like BMY using the word "completed" literally. Perhaps it was used sloppily.

I have high confidence BMY wouldn't have characterized the talks with the FDA like it did, if was going very poor. But things may have deteriorated.

I can make the actual observed events fit to a possible event path that leads to approval. But there aren't many paths, that I identified a priori, left that lead to an unimpaired CVR.

Things don't add up in my mind. I'm missing pieces of the puzzle, like why the FDA did not inspect Texas concurrently or right after Washington? To an extent that's just part of the game. Uncertainty isn't risk. It can't be avoided. Yet, I have to factor in there are things that I don't know and would alter my perception of what the odds really are.

I put ~33% chance on approval before 12/31. A 67% chance of approval after 12/31. Fair value without giving consideration to litigation value would be in the neighborhood of $1.32.

I like it below and around $1 and I'd lighten up around $1.5-$1.6. But it would probably require good news to drive it there, which would change that equation. I'd also like to highlight this bullish interpretation and this motive to sell. Both of which I found reasonable and solid takes.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.