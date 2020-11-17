Whether that is correct or not is unclear. However, midterm prospects of TCDA stock look bleak.

It seems that the company may need to conduct additional trials to provide clinical benefit data, or at least wait for the current trial to conclude.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) has a drug called veverimer that is targeting metabolic acidosis in CKD patients. In order to understand the story here, first, let us understand what metabolic acidosis is and how it is treated. Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD, patients lose the ability to excrete acids from their bodies. This causes metabolic acidosis, which decreases bicarbonates in the blood, increasing acidosis in a vicious cycle. The apparently easy way out is to simply ingest sodium bicarbonate, or ordinary baking soda, which will increase bicarbonates in the blood serum, reducing the acidosis.

Cheap and easy, right? However, there are multiple issues with this therapy.

The first issue occurs from a comparative difference in the mechanism of action of the two therapies. If you drink a bottle of baking soda, you cannot really control serum bicarbonate levels as you please - a lot of metabolic factors go into that. The problem with too much serum bicarbonate, as I discussed in my earlier article, is that CKD patients with serum bicarbonate concentrations greater than 24 mEq/L had a higher prevalence of congestive heart failure. That did not mean these patients automatically died off. Actually, mortality was not found to have increased in individuals with serum bicarbonate concentrations of between 22 and 30 mEq/L. As it went higher, though, like when it went above 32 mEq/L, patients died.

Now, veverimer does not work this way. It does not add bicarbonate formulations to the serum. It simply removes hydrochloric acid from the body by binding to it in the gastrointestinal tract with high capacity and specificity. That is why, after 12 weeks of treatment, TRC101 or veverimer was able to increase blood bicarbonate level of at least 4 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) or achieved a blood bicarbonate level in the normal range of 22 to 29 mEq/L in 59.2% patients, compared with 22.5% of them in the placebo group (p< 0.0001). This, it was able to do without adding anything to the blood, simply removing the acid.

So, veverimer is an effective way of regulating - not just increasing - serum bicarbonate, and maintaining it at an optimum level, which removes the acidosis without introducing a new problem, congestive heart failure. Yes, it is true that such heart failure, and especially mortality, does not occur in all baking soda patients, but are you going to take that risk with your near and dear ones?

A related and critical benefit is that veverimer does not deliver sodium or other counter-ions to the body. Too much sodium, as is well known, may cause such things as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, heart failure or edema. This is especially true of CKD patients who are susceptible to these comorbidities. This is even more true of dialysis-dependent CKD patients because the additional excreta simply increase their need for more dialysis, reducing the life of whatever method they were using for the dialysis, like fistulas and such.

Another related angle is that, for these DD-CKD patients, sodium bicarbonate is already the principal buffer used during dialysis. Therefore, patients under maintenance dialysis are subjected to “a load of sodium bicarbonate during the sessions, suffering a transient metabolic alkalosis of variable severity.” So, adding even more copious doses of sodium bicarbonate does not help those patients. Veverimer’s MoA is a better alternative.

The problem, though, is that Tricida just hasn’t proven it.

Its trials have simply shown that veverimer is better than placebo in increasing serum bicarbonate to optimum levels. As to other endpoints,

“...besides the primary endpoint, the trial also showed significant improvement versus placebo (p < 0.0001) in patient-reported physical functioning and a trend towards improvement on an objective measure of muscle function, which was pre-specified exploratory endpoints.”

However, that is one thing, but to be able to demonstrate that it is better than the widely used but non-FDA-approved sodium bicarbonate therapy is an entirely different thing, as we shall realise once we see what the FDA has asked them to do.

On the other hand, the problem here is also that there have been no company-sponsored clinical trials to show how effective sodium bicarbonate is in the first place. The reason for that lacunae is easy to see. Which biopharma is going to spend scores of millions of dollars on such a trial if they cannot sell baking soda for thousands of dollars to patients to recover costs and make profit?

Yes, there have been investigator-sponsored trials - here and here - but, like I said, no company-sponsored trials.

So, that is where we stand today.

On August 21, 2020, Tricida received a CRL from the FDA. The CRL asked for two things:

Additional data regarding the magnitude and durability of the treatment effect of veverimer on the surrogate marker of serum bicarbonate.

Whether the demonstrated effect size would be reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

The first ask is relatively simple. It merely looks for data that could be culled from the previous trials. As Tricida said after the October 29 meeting with the FDA, that sort of data could be provided and the NDA resubmitted within a matter of months. The exact statement was:

The company included a proposal to conduct an interim analysis of serum bicarbonate data from VALOR-CKD in ~500 patients treated for 12 months for purposes of confirming the treatment effect of veverimer observed in the TRCA-301/301E trials and its applicability, in its Type A meeting. If accepted, Tricida believed this proposal would allow resubmission of the NDA for veverimer within a matter of months.

However, the second requirement is tougher to provide from existing trials, and it seems they will need additional trials for that. Serum bicarbonate is a surrogate marker here, and what the FDA is asking is essentially for Tricida to show whether this surrogate marker adequately represents actual clinical benefit. Whether this is fair or not is a separate question that will probably have to be thrashed out if Tricida goes proactive. However, as the company says,

Based on feedback, the company now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis and that the Agency will not rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy.

Now, where is this interim analysis going to come from? Remember that this was an Accelerated Approval NDA, backed up by an ongoing trial. The FDA seems to be asking that Tricida conduct some sort of an interim analysis from this trial itself. However, Tricida rejects that notion. The company says,

Based on the primary endpoint, Tricida does not believe it can provide information on CKD progression without compromising the integrity of the ongoing trial.

And with a bit more passion, it also adds that,

The company believes any requirement for early interim CKD progression data in addition to surrogate data is inconsistent with the intent of the Subpart H regulation.

That means the company thinks what the FDA is asking is unfair to the drug’s accelerated approval status.

Financials and other prospects

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, were approximately $375 million. There's also a $75 million debt with Hercules (NYSE:HTGC) which is scheduled to be amortized from April 2021 to April 2023 and has $200 million in outstanding principal amount of 3.5% Convertible Senior Notes which mature in May 2027.

The currently ongoing trial has a completion date of 2022. This trial will produce the data the FDA is asking for. The following extensive quote will give you everything you need in order to understand Tricida's position:

The company believes any requirement for early interim CKD progression data in addition to surrogate data at the time of accelerated approval is inconsistent with the intent of the Subpart H regulation. Indeed, prior to the End-of-Review Type A meeting, over nearly four years, Tricida’s discussions with the FDA focused on development of veverimer based solely on the use of serum bicarbonate as the surrogate endpoint to enable accelerated approval, with CKD progression data to be provided only at the completion of the VALOR-CKD trial. Tricida has developed a deep understanding of the surrogate endpoint of an increase in serum bicarbonate and how it reasonably likely translates to clinical benefit. The company continues to believe that its current development program for veverimer is an appropriate candidate for accelerated approval based on (1) the seriousness of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), (2) the high unmet need for an approved therapy, and (3) data supporting the link between metabolic acidosis and progression of CKD, including data describing the pathophysiology of metabolic acidosis, published data from multiple interventional trials and observational cohort analyses, and the availability of two validated models that consistently describe the relationship between serum bicarbonate and the renal outcome that is being measured in VALOR-CKD.

Bottom line

Tricida is reducing its headcount to conserve resources. Unless there is some sort of a quick agreement between the company and the agency, this seems to be one of those cases which drag on for years. The FDA thinks that does not matter, because patients can take baking soda and live happily ever after. Apparently, at least one medical expert also thinks so. Investors who bought into the story have nowhere to go. As for us, we liked the TCDA story a long time ago and bought some shares, and then, when the stock went up hugely, using an “abundance of caution”, we exited our position. Now, we will sit on the sidelines and simply observe how this story pans out.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.