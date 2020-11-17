I've been watching retail names over the past week ping-pong in value, with the broader market response higher on positive vaccine news for COVID-19. I keep a handful of retail investments in my portfolio, and I noticed a strong bifurcation in terms of results: product brand holdings Newell Brands (NWL), that provides a wide array of consumer brands, and Kontoor Brands (KTB), the owner of both the Wrangler and Lee brands of denim, are performing well for me based on my cost basis, and both are still paying a generous dividend (Kontoor's was suspended, but has now been reinstated). On the other hand, brick and mortar retail investment in Macy's (M) is doing better, but I am still showing a large paper loss, while two of my very high risk retail investments, the J.C. Penney's Corts (KTP) and preferred shares in the mall REIT CBL (CBL.PD), are winding their ways through bankruptcy proceedings, and I may well end up with no recovery on either other than the cash dividends I took. This review of my retail experience is sort of framing how I am starting to think about another retail name I covered back in 2016 and 2017, the women's handbags and accessory maker Vera Bradley (VRA).

Vera Bradley is both a sort of brand manager of its own namesake designs, as well the Pura Vida accessories brand it acquired a 75% stake of in 2019 (Pura Vida's products are bracelets, earrings and rings). However, it also distributes product across multiple venues - sales from third parties, as well as a direct seller of its products in self-branded retail outlets (both full-price and discount locations), and of course its online storefront. Going back to the beginning of the year, the chart action in comparison to these others looks closer to a retail store valuation like Macy's or Nordstrom's (JWN) having lost 40% of its value, and less like a brand company, much less its industry peers like Tapestry (TPR) or Capri Holdings (CPRI) [granted, the comparisons are imperfect, as Tapestry and Capri own luxury market brands like Coach and Versace]. For balance, I have added Fossil (FOSL), since some of its brands are considered a little more mid-market. Just bear in mind that Fossil's products are primarily watches, but also incorporates jewelry, accessories, and leather products.

Clearly, being counted as a luxury brand has had its advantages in retaining a better valuation through 2020 to date, but even there Fossil is actually the best performer (out of the peer group I was considering, at least), showing a premium luxury brand name is not absolutely necessary.

Does Vera Bradley's Valuation Fit?

The question I find here is whether or not this valuation is appropriate, or if the market is misjudging Vera Bradley's business. On the one hand, Vera does have a modest bricks and mortar presence of its own - it ended the most recent quarter with a total of 149 stores, representing combined outlet discount stores and full-line stores. This level is down modestly year-over-year, from 156 stores one year ago, although new store openings have not stopped. So far in 2020, the company has opened 5 factory stores, expanded another, but on balance plans to close 12 full-line stores this year. According to management, if completed, that would bring the total number of full-line store closures to 38 since 2018. Yet a physical store presence is clearly not the point of differentiation on valuation to its competition - Tapestry has around 1000 stores in the United States, and around 1500 worldwide, or some 10 times the number of locations as Vera Bradley, yet is not treated by the market like Macy's (with its 850 or so stores, including the few remaining Bloomingdales locales), even though all locations more or less faced equal pressure to be closed during the pandemic this spring. In other words, Vera Bradley's value is not being discounted relative to any peers on account of overexposure to its own physical footprint being too large.

Could the market be nervous about Vera due to too much debt? As it turns out, not really possible. With $75 million in cash and $30 million in debt as of August 31, the company isn't truly levered, with cash on hand per share of about $1.30; the expectation communicated by management on the 2nd quarter call was that the debt would be extinguished by year's end. With a share price around $7.00, the discount seems all the more interesting, suggesting the market is valuing underlying business at only $5.70. Of its peers I am looking at, Fossil also has more cash on its balance sheet than debt carried.

Granted the pandemic has really taken a bite out of a certain categories of retail, including Vera Bradley, but equally there seems little doubt that the American consumer continues to spend. Vera, like other retailers, continues to benefit from their return.

For Q2, Vera Bradley beat consensus by a mile, with positive EPS of $0.32, when expectations were for ($0.09), on sales of $131.8 million. That essentially makes the first half of the year a wash, since Q1 was a loss of ($0.31) per share, with the back half of 2020 estimated for $0.70. Basic math put Vera's price / earnings at right around 10x based on 2020 earnings, on the lower side, even for retail, although not much less than Tapestry. On a sort of blended earnings ($0.70 for H2 of 2020 and $0.38 expected for H1 2021), the current P/E is only ~ 6.5x.

The accelerated changes in sales mix by channel taking place across retail are impacting Vera Bradley, although skewed because of acquiring Pura Vida. This accessories brand was digital-only already, although Vera Bradley is currently planning to pilot one physical store location in the next year. For Q2, Pura Vida contributed $32 million of sales, or about a quarter of all sales, and pulled in an EBITDA margin just over 20%. Those sorts of contributions have the potential to keep pushing up the overall results, whose overall EBIDTA margins have historically (pre-acquisition of Pura Vida) run closer to 11%. For the 2nd quarter, the whole company EBITDA margin was 18%, a huge jump that clearly shows the impact of the greater contribution from Pura Vida and less costly digital sales growing as percentage of the whole. Vera Bradley does not break out its e-commerce revenues separately, but as an indication of the impact from how retail is changing, we learned that the e-commerce revenue for Vera Bradley (not counting Pura Vida) in the quarter doubled over the prior year period. With that sort of rapid change along with Pura Vida as primarily an online seller, Vera is finally pivoting more substantially to digital sales.

A Possible Caution on Working Capital

So why is a company with net cash positive balance sheet, improving EBITDA margins and a low P/E getting the relative cold shoulder from investors compared to similar retailers? If operations are being penalized by investors, then one reason might be that inventory could have been managed more tightly. For a company closing stores and trying to wiggle its way through such a stressful year, seeing inventory creep up $5.5 million, or 4.2%, over a year ago when the store count has shrunk, could be suggestive that all is not yet well. In a piece I wrote on Macy's last month, I specifically noted that their inventory had come down substantially, which I took as cue that it was improving its working capital management to be more right-sized for its needs. For Vera Bradley, its inventory turnover metric of just 1.59x for the TTM is shockingly low. Understandably, a 1st quarter when you could barely operate your physical stores is going to make this look bad, but even going back to the four quarters before the Pura Vida deal, Vera's inventory turnover sat just under 2x, on the very low end for healthy retail [the IFRS accounting software site Ready Ratios reports industry averages in terms of inventory turnover days, which is 365 days divided by the annual measure I calculated.] From June 2018 through May 2019, Vera Bradley would have had inventory turnover days of about 182. This compares to 2019 medians of 30 days for "Apparel and other finished products made from fabrics and similar materials," 42 days for "Leather and leather products," and 24 days for "Apparel and accessory stores." I do not know the reason why, but the site's reported medians for 2018 were all drastically higher, but even the highest, leather goods, was 136 days, and well below Vera Bradley's 2018 - 2019 figure.

I believe management attempted to get ahead of this concern somewhat when reporting Q2 results in September; CFO John Enwright stated then that "The company ... expects future inventory to be relatively flat for the balance of the year." Later on the same call, CEO Rob Wallstrom in response to a question back to school softness and inventory stated flat-out that "If we have lower demand, we can change future on-order and rebalance the portfolio, so we're not concerned with the inventory levels." Given the pick-up in COVID-19 cases again around the United States, it is hard to tell how warranted that statement is, and further bloating in inventory would be a bit of red flag (bearing in mind a necessary build up for the holiday season). Last year's 4th quarter ending inventory was $123 million (the first holiday quarter to include Pura Vida); I would hope to see this year's Q4 inventory come in under $120 million.

Final Thoughts

As I write on Sunday afternoon 11/15/20, this past week has seen some wild moves, with pundits pondering whether the start of a great rotation out of growth and into value has started, or rather if it will be sustained. If I knew the answer to that, well, I would probably keep it myself, but I don't know the answer. However, it appears to me that in a landscape of many retailers left for dead, Vera Bradley has still been left behind while it has enough life left to be worth consideration.

I have toyed around multiple times in the last four years with the idea of both long and short positions in Vera Bradley, but have ultimately never had a personal stake, as I try to find buy-and-hold positions, and I never had the confidence that it would be anything but a short-term trade. However, that is starting to change. While I generally like to buy retailers that pay a dividend in exchange for the risk, with Vera Bradley, the combination of valuation, margin growth from Pura Vida and a move away from too much brick and mortar space makes it interesting in spite of not returning cash directly to shareholders. Simply applying the current P/E of about 10 forward to the next 12 months expected earnings of $1.08 would equal out to a share price of $10.80, a solid 50% higher than the current value. I do not necessarily expect that sort of return, but I think a valuation adjustment that more accurately reflects Vera Bradley's potential from its operational improvements should push it nicely higher from its current levels. I do not have a position, but may look to establish a starter position in the coming days.

