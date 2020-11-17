But, investors should remember: this company still dominates the mobile space in Japan and operates one of the most popular MMOs in the world.

Back in August, I argued that despite an exuberant valuation, Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNXF; OTCPK:SQNNY) might be able to sustain its meteoric rally with the release of the new Marvel's Avengers game and the continued success of its mobile titles such as WotV and Dragon Quest Walk. With shares now down over 20% from that call, Square Enix's latest earnings report has put the nail in the coffin of summer's rally and sparked new questions as to the causes of these recent results and the viability of previously theorized future catalysts.

Trading at a range of about a 3.5 P/B ratio, Square Enix was admittedly highly overvalued, especially relative to its peers. However, what did investors see in this latest earnings report that caused them to sour on Square Enix's prospects so readily? After all, Square Enix is still a $6.4 billion company that, as a developer, makes some of the most popular IPs of all time, and, as a publisher, dominates the mobile space in Japan, making and breaking the fortunes of many a third-party developer.

Packaged games sales boost fades

Perhaps the most noticeable difference QoQ was the decline in sales in "HD Games." The huge boost Square Enix's packaged games division experienced from the launch of FF7 Remake in April has since subsided, and now HD Games is back in the red in terms of operational profitability. While sales of Marvel's Avengers were modest enough to keep net sales still above trend, the success of the title was not as pronounced as I had expected. And why exactly the segment experienced such a drop in profitability is unknown; it can only be assumed that possibly this is due to development costs for upcoming games like Outriders or budgeting for new titles like FF7 Remake: Part 2 (since the company did set up the game narrative-wise to consist of several more installments).

Regardless, this likely stood out to investors especially since the success of FF7 Remake was one of the main catalysts for Square Enix's rally in the first place.

MMO sales stagnate

Another issue investors may have noticed was the stagnation of MMO sales.

While Square Enix was able to point to continued growth of monthly paying subscribers to its MMOs this quarter, MMO sales and operating profit have naturally stagnated as the unfortunate timing of the pandemic meant Square Enix had to significantly slow development in a game where its largest most recent expansion Shadowbringers was over a year ago.

As a result of the delays, FFXIV's most recent major patch 5.3 which was set to release in June was not available until mid-August. At the height of the pandemic, not only did the company delay development but shut down customer service entirely for the game in the West which was not restored until September. This has undoubtedly had an impact on sales as FFXIV relies on major patches and expansion packs to rekindle interest in the game from both returning and new players.

Dragon Quest Tact flop?

It's hard to say whether Square Enix's latest mobile title in the Dragon Quest franchise was a failure or not. While the free-to-play tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact got off to a strong start in July with over 10 million downloads in Japan, expectations for the future of the game have turned sour - a perception reinforced by the recent performance of the game's actual developer.

Shares of Dragon Quest Tact's developer Aiming (3911.TSE)* tanked after its latest quarterly earnings report where it forecasted sales to drop off considerably from the initial burst the game provided this quarter, implying its main app has been somewhat of a dud. For a company that has operated in the red for much of its recent life, that Dragon Quest Tact bringing the operating line briefly in the green wasn't enough to convince its investors says a lot about the game's prospects.

*Square Enix's mobile titles are largely developed and managed by smaller third parties such as Aiming, gumi, DeNA, etc., and published under the Square Enix umbrella.

And while mobile sales for Square Enix are still strong and growing, this will likely continue to be the case due to the continued success of Dragon Quest Walk and WotV not Dragon Quest Tact.

COVID-related losses

Of course, like all the other major game developers/publishers in Japan at the moment, some of Square Enix's other divisions it had diversified into continue to suffer heavily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Closures, capacity restraints and travel restrictions have rendered Square Enix's Amusement segment totally unprofitable. Even with doors reopening in June and net sales recovering slightly this quarter, the division still booked an operating loss and investors are likely aware that this may continue to be the case regardless of any vaccine-related euphoria.

The takeaway

Regardless of the causes of Square Enix's recent downturn, there are still a number of near-term catalysts that could propel Square Enix forward.

Octopath Traveler mobile released in October in Japan and we should expect to see good numbers from this game next earnings report as it has been highly regarded as a refreshing, more narrative-focused mobile game in Japanese social media.

We also saw that digital sales via Square Enix's "Manga Up!" platform were up significantly this quarter; this is something I noted previously, that this segment is a very lucrative business for Square Enix despite its small size and the highly competitive nature of the manga publication space in Japan. This segment will likely continue to grow, and regardless, its margins are enviable.

So, while investors may have given a dour look at Square Enix's earnings report this quarter, it is not enough to change my recommendation that this is a company definitely worth owning for the long term. It is important to remember this company still operates one of the most successful MMOs in the world, released one of the most popular packaged games in recent history, and dominates the highly lucrative mobile space in Japan where it can make or break the fortunes of third-party developers at will.

