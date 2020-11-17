It's been a tough few months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as weaker metals prices and vaccine hopes have led to a buyer's strike in the sector. Integra Resources (ITRG) is one of the names that's suffered from the sector malaise, with the stock down just over 30% from its highs. Fortunately, this correction has left the stock very reasonably valued yet again, trading at an enterprise value of roughly US$145 million, despite an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$605 million at a conservative price of $1,700/oz gold. Based on industry-leading operating costs and moderate upfront capex, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 takeover target, and I believe the fair value for DeLamar ounces is closer to US$55.00/oz. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Integra Resources is a more under-the-radar name in the junior gold space, but an exceptional Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] released last year put the company on the map. The September 2019 PEA envisioned total production of 1.8 million gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] over a 10-year mine life in southwest Idaho, with an average annual production profile of 124,000 GEOs. While this is a relatively small production profile, the projected costs are exceptional at $742/oz, and the initial capex is also quite modest at $161 million. This is important because while some investors might quickly skim over Integra in their watchlist due to its lower-grade resource, it's the economics at DeLamar that really stand out.

As shown in the table below, Integra Resources is currently sitting on a resource of 4.38 million GEOs at 0.69 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, which is not an exciting resource in this market by any means. Most of the names that have been dominating the leaderboards have been high-grade explorers with flashy intercepts, and DeLamar is certainly not a bonanza-grade story. However, neither was Integra Gold when I highlighted it as a top takeover target in 2016, before Eldorado (EGO) swooped in to buy out the company in 2017 for C$590 million. The same team is taking a similar approach with the DeLamar Project thus far, defining a project with very modest upfront capex so that it can quickly move into production with minimal debt and enviable costs below the industry average. For those unfamiliar, Integra Gold's (OTCQX:ICGQF) Lamaque Gold Project had estimated capex of $85 million and projected all-in sustaining costs of $731/oz, similar to Integra Resources' estimated costs of $742/oz.

Given that Integra Resources is sitting on a massive ~4.4 million-ounce deposit in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, some investors are likely getting impatient and frustrated with the lackluster share performance. However, it should comfort investors that the valuation has now become quite compelling after this pullback. Personally, I believe the company is being unfairly painted as a low-grade explorer and being lumped in with other names like Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF) and Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK:SPAZF), which are low-grade but high-capex projects. Before comparing project economics to peers, let's take a look at how the valuation and resource stack up below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Integra Resources has a much larger resource than the median resource of its peers (3.60 million ounces), and is valued just above the median enterprise value per ounce of $30.00 for Canadian gold juniors. This suggests that Integra is not all that undervalued, as it has a slightly larger resource than its peers and is being compensated with a ~10% higher enterprise value per ounce than its peers at $33.08/oz. I am well aware that Integra Resources is not a Canadian explorer, as its project is in Idaho. Still, the extensive database of Canadian explorers provides a way to value the company against its peers, with Idaho and Canada both being Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Integra Resources from strictly a project standpoint with the chart above comparing resource size and grades, one would conclude that the project is nothing special, with some of the lowest grades in the sector. This chart shows that Integra Resources is one of the lowest-grade projects in North America currently, and it explains why the company gets lumped in with other explorers with large resources but at relatively low grades.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, the chart above compares resource grade to enterprise value per ounce, and it's very clear that low-grade projects rarely command high valuations. In fact, we can see a large cluster of low-grade projects trading for below $50.00/oz despite their resource size. Based on rudimentary comparisons like this scatter plot, it's easy to write Integra off as an undesirable low-grade explorer, as most low-grade explorers don't get any respect in the market. However, if we dig a little deeper, we can see that Integra is far superior to its peers in the low-grade space, and merely valuing it as a run-of-the-mill low-grade explorer is missing the bigger picture.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the chart below, we can see that Integra Resources is ranked 9th out of 18 undeveloped gold projects in North America & Australia based on operating costs, with projected all-in sustaining costs of $742/oz. Meanwhile, other low-grade projects are ranked much higher on this list, like Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) with estimated costs of $811/oz, and Troilus Gold's Troilus Gold Project with projected costs of $1,051/oz. If we look at the economics below to show a more complete picture, we can compare Integra's DeLamar Project by operating costs and upfront costs to see how it stacks up. This is useful because while some projects on the list have low costs like Falco's (OTCPK:FPRGF) Horne 5 Project and Spanish Mountain's Spanish Mountain Gold Project, they required massive upfront capex to move into production.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from this second comparison, Integra's DeLamar Project is in the sweet spot with a very low upfront capex relative to the average of $234.1 million, and operating costs are projected to come in below the peer average of $744/oz as well. The estimated upfront capex is shown in pink in the chart above while operating costs are shown in blue. I have excluded Falco in the below chart to help with the chart's scale as it is a massive outlier with initial capex estimates of $802 million. It is even more clear from this chart that Integra's upfront capex of $161 million (30% below the peer average for undeveloped projects) and operating costs of $742/oz make it a rare project. This is because few projects benefit from both leading costs and below-average upfront capital requirements.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, if we look at Integra's DeLamar Project from an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex [ATNIC] ratio standpoint, we can see that DeLamar also stacks up very well. In fact, Integra's DeLamar project is the 3rd best-ranked project from an ATNIC ratio standpoint among undeveloped gold projects and the second-best ranked project if we only include projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions. This is because Integra's ATNIC ratio comes in at 2.66 at $1,450/oz gold with upfront capex of $161 million and an After-Tax NPV (5%) at this gold price of $428 million.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the charts above, Integra's DeLamar Project in Idaho is clearly quite special because it benefits from limited capital to move into production and 50% plus margins at $1,600/oz gold once it's in production. It's worth noting that operating costs are likely to improve even further as the company works towards a Pre-Feasibility Study next year as silver prices are up over 40% from the $16.90/oz base base price used in the PEA, and this will deliver higher by-product credits. Also, the company may consider milling some of its higher-grade silver rather than losing a ton of it through heap-leach (recovery rate of 34%), and this could double the recovery rate on the silver, even further improving the economics. This is because the preliminary recovery rate for milling the silver comes in at 80% vs. heap-leach recovery of 34%. It's too early to determine if the company will go this route in its Pre-Feasibility Study, but I would expect this to push costs closer to $700/oz, assuming silver prices do remain above $23.00/oz.

(Source: Company News Release)

Following Integra's share rollback to list on the NYSE, the company has a very tight share structure of 54.6 million shares and is sitting on $38 million in cash. At a current share price of $3.35, the company has a market cap of $183 million and an enterprise value of $145 million. Based on a resource of 4.38 million GEOs, Integra is valued at just $33.08/oz, a deep discount to takeovers in Tier-1 jurisdictions that have come in well above $60.00/oz. Given that Integra meets all the top takeover target requirements with below-average costs, a large resource, and modest upfront capex, I believe the fair value for DeLamar ounces is closer to $55.00/oz conservatively. This points to significant upside for investors as the project moves from the PEA stage to the PFS stage, where it will gain more recognition and also if the company can build on its current 4.38 million-ounce resource.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's easy to write Integra off as a low-grade explorer, but I would argue that grades are not everything, and DeLamar is a rare example of this. Most low-grade projects struggle to produce gold below $900/oz, and most have significant upfront capex as they require large processing plants to beef up their production profiles. DeLamar benefits from being a past producer and having ore that's amenable to heap-leach mining which lowers the capex, and the silver component reduces operating costs with by-product credits. In summary, I continue to see Integra as a top-10 takeover target, and I would expect any further weakness to be a buying opportunity. For now, I continue to hold the stock, and I may look to add to my position in the coming weeks.

