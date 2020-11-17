One of the challenges to election years is picking stocks that will potentially do well under a new administration. Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is one that comes to mind mostly due to their renewables business. If the United States can ever figure out who actually won the election, Algonquin could see some positives from the election in the form of tax credits. The company also reported decent third quarter earnings late last week. I do think the company is undervalued currently and will have a couple of solid years due to new projects coming online, all while paying a solid dividend.

(Source: Google)

How Were The Earnings?

Algonquin released Q3 earnings on Thursday night. The company beat on non-GAAP EPS ($0.15 vs $0.14) and missed on GAAP EPS ($0.09 vs $0.13). The company grew revenue to $376.1 million, growing by almost 3% year over year, but missed expectations by just under $36 million. Algonquin also saw adjusted EBITDA grow by 6% to $197.9 million for the quarter. The company noted that the year-to-date effect of COVID-19 climbed to $0.02 per share as of the end of the quarter. However, they have been able to offset the decline in operating profit by implementing cost-containment strategies that have saved $18 million year to date, above and beyond the $50 million that was committed for the year.

(Source: AQN Twitter)

At this point last quarter, the company had about 1,600 MW of renewable projects under construction. Since then, about 275 MW has been placed in service, with another 850 MW coming online by the end of the year. Included in the 275 MW are both the Great Bay II Solar Project and the Sugar Creek Wind Project during the quarter as well. Great Bay II is a 43 MW solar facility located in Maryland. This is the company's fifth solar facility and is expected to generate ~72.9 GW-hrs of energy a year. As for the 202 MW Sugar Creek Wind Facility in Illinois, it was completed on November 9th and will generate ~708.2 GW-hrs of energy per year. The facility is home to 57 wind turbines.

What Is Going To Drive The Company Further?

At the end of the day, it's going to come down to growth. Algonquin knows this as its three strategic pillars are excellence, growth, and sustainability. The company wants to continue to pursue growth, in sustainable projects, while maximizing operational excellence (cheesy, I know). But the world is moving ever more green every day. Especially if Biden wins the election, it could bode well for renewable-based companies like Algonquin over the next few years in the form of tax credits and positive advertising.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The company remains committed to its plan to grow its rate base and EBITDA through $9.2 billion worth of capital projects through the end of 2024. They currently have over $3 billion in liquidity on their balance sheet as well. As you can see above, there has been great growth in recent years, with another large spike as more of these projects come online over the next year with ~25% increase from 2020 to 2021 expected. There is an expected increase in demand from the services side of the business as COVID-19 subsides as well. They did see demand drop due to new patterns from consumers. The issue here is if they do not meet expectations. A lot of this may already be "priced in" to the stock, which is always the debate, but it is hard to know for sure until we see the raw numbers down the road. All we can ask for as shareholders is that they deliver on their word. Although it is not locked in, the company expects to find their EPS at around the lower end of its recently issued guidance of $0.65 to $0.70 come year end. All eyes will be on how well the company can succeed under a Biden administration (if the current standings hold up), and in a world where COVID-19 does not exist which seems like wishful thinking lately.

I do believe that there will be some explosive growth seen in Algonquin over the next few years, and the stock price will go with it. Until then, I am happy to hold the stock and collect the great dividend.

How Is The Dividend?

One of the things that drew me to the stock in the first place was the dividend. The stock is currently yielding just under 4%, which puts it near the top echelon of the market. Looking below, we can see the annual dividend that Algonquin has paid out over the years. This has increased every single year, except in 2014. The good news is that analysts fully expect the dividend to increase yet again next year.

(Source: TIKR.com)

One of my major pet peeves is companies that pay dividends that can't afford it. Solid dividends are awesome to collect, but if it is going to drag the company's balance sheet down, I'd rather they didn't and collect better capital gains due to smart management. One of the ways to keep an eye on this is the payout ratio which gauges what percent of earnings are attributed to the dividends. Yes, I know that some companies don't use earnings to pay out their dividends, but it is a good gauge of the overall health of the dividend, in my opinion. Looking at Algonquin's below, we can see that it is currently sitting at 72%. This is a solid number considering the current yield. For companies that typically increase their dividends annually, it is important to look down the road as well. In three years, at the current pace/expectations, Algonquin would be paying out at a rate of 83%. This is still a positive number overall.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

The dividend is a major benefit to holding Algonquin. Especially as the stock looks to be making another run at all-time highs. This is a long-term hold for me regardless, but capital gains are always welcomed on top of solid dividend payments.

What Does The Price Say?

When you are buying for the long term, there is less to be concerned about in the day to day price. But that does not mean you shouldn't look for a good entry point, or be aware of the potential areas of support and resistance. Starting with the valuation, looking below, we can see that the company is being treated unfairly by the market as far as "fair price" goes. Fair price uses 10 years of forward-looking leveled cash flow data to configure a fair value. This is by no means the be-all and end-all, but it does point towards a good buying opportunity.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Looking at the technicals, one of the first things I notice is how well the stock traces the 50-day moving average. This is shown via the blue line below. What we can see is that the stock loves to ride the moving average. Looking through the summer, we can see how volatile and choppy the stock was, which is shown by it moving across the average every couple of days. The move above it and positive retests since August give me confidence in the stock using this as support going forward. On that note, recently, the stock got overextended, and we have seen a deviation from the moving average. I would expect another close touch of it sometime in the next month, which may be the best spot to add to or start a position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As for the horizontal support levels, there are a couple of key ones I am watching. The first being ~$14.77. This is the current low-end support (outside of the 50-day moving average). Looking back, this was the top of the range in the summer months and a key level where the stock took off in January as the stock raced to new highs. Which takes me to the key level of ~$16.72. This is where we saw the stock peak before the COVID-19 crash in March. This is also where the stock maxed out last week. This remains a current level of resistance, but I do think the stock will make a move above it at some point here. There is absolutely nothing more bullish than all-time highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The last level of $13.32 is where my stop on my current holding is. You could very easily use the first level I talked about as a stop, but because it is a long-term holding in a dividend account, I do not mind having a wider stop at this point.

I do think we could see another few percent worths of downside in the short term as the stock comes back to the 50-day moving average. But I am still bullish on the stock in the long term. I do not think buying now or waiting will hurt you all that much.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about Algonquin. The company has a solid growth history in both financial metrics and dividend increases. As long as the company can continue to hold up the financial growth (which is expected), the dividend will continue to grow as well. This is a long-term hold for me, given the 2024 plan the company is executing. As long as they continue to hold up that side of the bargain, I will be happy holding my shares. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.