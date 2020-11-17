WFC's core franchise is in shape, and the stock offers a recovery play in a sector that currently faces an uninspiring economic picture.

I am long Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The third-quarter call gave an encouraging update, and in this article, I update the buy case for the shares.

WFC stands out in a sector that is under some pressure

Why own bank stocks at all? Banks face a prolonged low rate environment and a slow economy. While the economy is recovering from the early spring lockdowns, the outlook is unclear. COVID-19 is surging, and the US faces a political transition and, therefore, policy uncertainty.

I generally find REITs more attractive than banks at present due to this macro environment. So does Warren Buffett, who has cut a lot of bank positions but gone longer REITs.

Within banks, I favor names that are discounted to peers and have some fundamental work to do to improve performance. Among the big caps, WFC is one of these. They offer cheaper valuations and significant upside if they catch up leading peers to a material degree.

The sources of pressure in WFC are well known. For any bargain hunters new to this stock, they are:

Legacy issues around mis-selling and internal customer care governance

A resultant asset cap imposed by the Fed

An elevated expensive base due to remedial action and legal redress

More recently, sharp pressure on revenue lines due to the pandemic

I wrote a series of articles on WFC in the late summer looking at ways of it coming back and emphasising its strengths, which remain powerful in terms of customer franchise.

Addressing the question of whether WFC could double, I said this:

WFC needs four things to happen if its stock price is to double from here. WFC gives the market concrete targets for cost improvements and shows it is moving toward them The asset cap is lifted after WFC meets the Fed's governance thresholds WFC catches up with BAC and peers in valuation as it delivers The whole sector re-rates when the economy emerges from the COVID crisis

Clearly, the first two of these are within WFC's control (timing of the asset cap lift isn't, but the conditions for it to be granted are), the second two relate to banks in general.

CEO Scharf: "Our ultimate goal is to build a best-in-class business" (3Q 2020 Analyst call)

No matter what some may tell you, there were grounds for encouragement in the 3Q results.

I didn't get my concrete cost targets. However, CEO Charlie Scharf said this:

...our focus starts with running the Company more effectively and efficiently. This includes reducing bureaucracy, simplifying our products, processes and our organization, reducing redundancy and manual work, and migrating customers and employees to digital solutions. All of this will also improve our control environment. Lower expenses will be a biproduct of doing these things...These actions should reduce gross run rate expenses by over $1 billion annually. We also identified many medium and longer term actions that will take some time to fully implement. These include simplifying products in many of our businesses, optimizing operational and client service delivery, and continuing to downsize our corporate real estate portfolio. .... we should be in a position to provide more specificity regarding 2021 expense expectations on our call next quarter.

So, there is something to be going on with for now, in that WFC sees the possibility of saving $1bn annually, while deeper work is ongoing, and the targets are coming in the fourth quarter. I expect the bank can go further with outright reduction targets then.

WFC stock did not sell off in response to its results, and I was surprised to see bearish articles on Seeking Alpha in reaction to the numbers.

Let's take an informed look.

Source: WFC Quarterly Results News Release, Author Excel

Well, no question, there is pressure on net interest income (the dark blue bars). But, look, the major negative delta in that line occurred in 2Q this year. The drop in 3Q is much less severe, coming from longer-dated assets repricing to lower market rates as they roll over. This was inevitable, and as I show below common to the sector, which is why the stock was not punished.

Second point: look at non-interest income. It's in decent shape. The boost in 3Q came from mortgage fees after strong refinancing activity. That's a testament to WFC's franchise strength and, just as commentators lauded JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) stunning trading revenue this year as an offset to margin and credit quality pressures, so we can be grateful for WFC's mortgage fees this quarter - they are a flip side of the factors driving weakness elsewhere in the P&L, as greater refinancing and issuance volumes reflect low rates.

Non-interest income, as you can see in the chart, has been quite lumpy in WFC. The following chart gives you a sense of the moving parts.

Source: WFC Quarterly Results News Release, Author Excel

There are three lines in non-interest income that can be quite volatile quarter to quarter. These are equity gains/losses, mortgage fees, and the dreaded 'others' line, which is normally fairly small at WFC, but was significant a year ago. Most of these lines make a positive contribution most of the time. But, after a strong quarter, there is a base effect that can give the impression of weakness in a superficial comparison. As you can see above, outside of these variable items, WFC's non-interest income is solid, posting about $7bn a quarter. There isn't any growth right now, but there is no weakness, either. This is another sign that not everything is bad in the core WFC franchise.

What about costs? Again, a little granularity helps.

Source: WFC Quarterly Results News Release, Author Excel

WFC has grouped some of its expenses together to aid transparency and has added a line for restructuring charges. This is good news for the market's visibility over its cost composition as CEO Scharf's campaign to transform the bank gets underway.

There was some negative commentary about the efficiency ratio in the third quarter. The term "efficiency" ratio is a little misleading, since the ratio does not really measure "unit cost efficiency", but the relationship between revenues and cost. It is derived simply by dividing operating expenses by operating revenues. As revenue is the bigger item, fluctuations in revenue have a greater impact on the efficiency ratio than fluctuations in cost.

While WFC currently has an elevated efficiency ratio. Investors should not draw too many negative conclusions from this, given that the deterioration of the operating profit line driven by this worsening relationship between costs and income at WFC is what has crushed the share price over the last few years.

Source: WFC Quarterly Results News Release, Author Excel

Note that, absent restructuring charges, WFC's efficiency ratio improved in 3Q, while those of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank of America (BAC) deteriorated markedly.

I don't draw too many conclusions from these quarter to quarter moves. These are volatile times, and all banks have been hit this year as a result. The sector has solid capital and is mostly still in profit year to date, so quarterly gyrations like this shouldn't worry investors excessively.

It's all about the dynamics. Will it get better, or worse? The reason you own WFC here is, in a sense, because of its poor efficiency ratio - because medium and long-term improvement can lead to a major upside in the shares. For banks with a better efficiency ratio (in normal times, forgetting pandemic driven fluctuations), there is less upside from improving operating efficiency.

Let's go back to revenue for a second. For all the focus on WFC's weakness, and remembering its core non-interest income is nice and stable, it's worth pointing out that its QoQ drop in net interest income wasn't any worse than peers. The following chart shows this on an indexed basis with 2Q as the anchor for Q3.

Source: WFC Quarterly Results News Release, Author Excel

The way forward

It's clear that WFC is conducting a deep review of its business with the following broad aim, as defined by CEO Scharf on the analyst call:

While there is much work to do and it will take time, our ultimate goal is to build a best-in-class business and hope to show progress along the way. This includes both competitive level of expenses and competitive revenue performance.

To the extent that interest rates move up, and they are doing so to a modest extent already as the economy strengthens, the pressure on WFC's net interest income will start to unwind to a degree.

Source: Marketwatch

The other external element will be the removal of the Fed-imposed asset cap.

WFC operates under a Fed-imposed growth restriction known as the asset cap, which limits its expansion of total assets until it has satisfied the Fed that its internal processes now protect the customer adequately.

On my numbers, this has cost WFC about half the net interest income growth achieved by its peers since it was imposed in 2018 and is a critical, important factor in its poor recent revenue performance.

This graphic shows an estimate by Bloomberg that conforms to my own calculations and measures the profit that has been foregone.

Source: Bloomberg

WFC management is focused on this as a priority, and I think the shares will rerate when it is lifted. As a medium-term prospect, it is a solid bet, as it is driven by internal change that WFC can deliver.

In addition to the probability of between volume growth if the asset cap it lifted and possibility of somewhat better interest yields, alleviation of compensation expenses for customers affected by WFC's scandals and related legal expenses will contribute without any dramatic cost cutting in core operations, although I think the fourth quarter call will bring concrete targets in that regard and give some detailed shape to the outlook.

The incoming CFO, Mike Santomassimo, and Ather Williams, who will lead WFC's Strategy, Digital and Innovations Group, are important hires. Mr. Williams will lead corporate strategic planning and manage WFC's digital platform and innovation efforts, which will underpin the efficiency program being put in place.

The outstanding short-term risk is credit quality. While things were much better on this front in 3Q than the prior quarter, WFC noted on the call that the economy is supported by government relief programs that are currently uncertain, as well as forbearance by various financial institutions in deferring fees and interest and rental payments to customers experiencing difficulties. Still, WFC has a strong capital base with a CET1 ratio of 11.4% ($28bn over its regulatory minimum) and can take further forward-looking credit provisions as an elevated level if it has to.

Valuation is compelling

Recent EPS revisions have been balanced.

Source: Nasdaq EPS estimates

On the basis of these forecasts, WFC would be trading on 7.7x 2022 consensus EPS. As a reference, JPM is trading at 10.8x 2022 consensus EPS from the same source. The WFC forecast will move up if the bank defines its targets and starts delivering, as analysts currently have to be cautious as they wait for concrete management targets.

WFC is not right for income investors, due to its limited payout that only gives a 1.7% yield here, though, over time, this will improve when economic risk recedes, and WFC's transformation has yielded benefits. Anyone interested in capital gains should pay it close attention due to its recovery potential.

Conclusion

Currently, your takeaways are:

This stock is cheap

There is a major management effort underway to increase profitability

The core franchise is intact

I will keep accumulating WFC shares as we wait for information on the strategy and am looking for a substantial long position, should the concrete guidance confirm better news is on the way.

