MRC Builds The Right Framework

At this point, MRC Global (MRC) does not have sufficient bandwidth at the end markets following a tight energy market. The lack of growth opportunities has forced it to look inward toward building a digital supply chain, focusing on PVF pipes, and exercising cost reduction measures. It plans to generate half of its North American revenue through digital channels. Its gross margin improved remarkably in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. However, I do not see its topline improving anytime soon.

The company plans to spend excess cash and free cash flows on reducing debt, which would reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by the end of 2020. While the sales can decline further in the short term, it aims to gain market share, optimize working capital, and maximize profitability in the long term. I think the stock has a slight positive bias, and investors might want to hold on to the stock for higher returns in the medium term.

An Insight Into Strategy And Challenges

Over the past year, e-commerce generated nearly one-third of MRC Global's total revenue. By 2023, the company expects roughly half of its revenues to stem from the e-commerce platform. In this platform, the company is working toward building a digital supply chain that links MRCGO (MRCGO is an online PVF procurement solution) to its customers and vendors across every touch-point. Since this is a key focus, the management has strengthened its workforce resources. In September 2020, 48% of its North American sales took place on various digital channels. More specifically, 68% of its gas utility revenue all came through digital interaction. These are large customers, but MRC also targets the smaller transactional customers to bring them under MRCGO. The benefits include customer stratification and cost-effective measures to deliver from the regional distribution centers to the customer delivery locations.

Following the pandemic, MRC's core business of providing pipes, valves, fittings (or PVF), and other infrastructure products became countercyclical. With the complex production process and long lead time, these products typically generate sufficient high returns from MRC. This strategy's pursuit yielded instant positive effects as the gross margin inflated to 19.5% in Q3 from 13.1% in Q2. I expect revenue share from Valve, Automation, Measurement & Instrumentation (or VAMI) to increase in the next three years.

Understanding Q4 2020 Outlook

Source

MRC's management expects a seasonal decline in the Q4 revenues by a range of 5% to 10%. Sales in the first month of Q4 (i.e., October) were in line with September, which gave the management confidence to hold revenues steady. However, the management conceded that it does not have visibility beyond Q4 2020 because of the uncertainty in the energy market. Due to growth concerns, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

As part of its long-term outlook, the company aims to gain market share while optimizing working capital and maximizing profitability. The balance sheet side plans to use all of its excess cash to pay down debt. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (or indebtedness), which was 3.8x in Q3, should decline due to free cash flow generation and proceeds from the asset sales. In the near term, it will look to keep the indebtedness ratio at 2.5x-3.5x.

The Margin Focus

MRC's profitability improvement measures include initiatives to reduce headcount, close facilities, and increase dependence on e-commerce. Since the start of this year, it has reduced headcount by 16% and consolidated 22 facilities. Investors may note that the cost-cutting program has been underway since 2014, which shows its constant focus on maintaining a healthy operating margin. So far, it has reduced operating costs by $77 million and plans to mitigate the annual SG&A costs by $110 million in FY2020 compared to FY2019. Beyond the numbers, some of the transformation due to the change in the cost curve will be structural, which means its EBITDA can rise fast.

The company recently gained market share in gas utility following the work ramp up by CenterPoint Energy (CNP) after the pandemic. The company does not expect any change to its earlier estimates about the gas utility market. You may read more about this in the previous article here.

Analyzing The Key Indicators

The crude oil price, which had recovered rapidly in Q2, kept steady in Q3 and afterward. Although the global economic recovery remains in question, as the pandemic rolls into the winter, some hopes have emerged in the vaccination. The EIA expects the crude oil to remain range-bound in 2020 and move up in 2021. The U.S. rig count has increased rapidly since the start of Q4 (19.5% up) after a resilient show in Q3. The company's cost reduction strategy and diversified business model will insulate it partially from any steep fall.

In Q3, MRC's revenues arising out of the upstream-level customers decreased sharply, by 59% compared to a year ago. This upstream market will continue to suffer the most from the customer budget reductions. For the same reason, the company's revenues from the midstream sector fell by 52% in the past year until Q3. Various midstream project delays contributed to the revenue decline. However, the Gas utility sector's revenues were resilient in Q3 as many of its utility customers renewed work. The current trend has given its management enough confidence to maintain its annual budget in this segment, although some of the planned expenditures will shift to 2021.

The Line Pipe Price Index

Source: FRED Economic Research

The line pipe price index decreased by 5% in the past year until September, while relative to August, it remained steady. Given the inventory-build, I expect the pricing to stay pressured in the short term, which will keep MRC's margin steady and result in additional LIFO inventory income.

Cash Flows And Leverage

In 9M 2020, MRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 33% compared to a year ago. Although revenues decreased in the past year, its working capital requirement was reduced due to declining sales. Accounts receivable fell in 9M 2020, which led to the improvement in CFO. It generated a 39% higher free cash flow 9M 2020. In FY2020, it aims to produce ~$220 million in CFO, which would further lower working capital by the end of the year.

MRC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.58x) (including preferred stock) is significantly higher than its peers' average of 0.24x. In FY2020, the company has reduced net debt by $150 million or 29%. It plans to reduce net debt by a further 19% by the end of the year. The available liquidity of $477 million and positive free cash flow can meet its near-term debt reduction target.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Producer Price Index for step price, 3:2:1 crack spread, and MRC's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. I think the multi-factor trend will affect revenues more than the short-term trend in the next two years. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can recover in 2023 and will stay steady afterward.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests a further decline, resulting in a negative EBITDA. In NTM 2023, I think EBITDA will reverse sharply and will become positive.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (15.1x) is lower (14% downside) than returns potential (22% upside) using the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (18.3x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect higher returns (43% upside). I think the stock has a positive bias.

MRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (21.2x) is in line with its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average.

What's The Take On MRC?

As the energy sector squeezes its E&P capex, MRC's revenues from upstream to downstream will stay under pressure in 2020. So, it is working toward building a digital supply chain that links its customers and vendors. By September, nearly half of its North American revenue was generated in various digital channels. The company's strategy to keep focusing on PVF pipes helped, and reducing operating costs helped gross margin inflate to 19.5% in Q3 from 13.1% in Q2.

Despite the pressure in the energy market, it received a fillip in the past few quarters by increasing spending on infrastructure in the natural gas utility sector, which can see the rising use of PVF pipes. However, refining will see activity continue to slide, with the falling crack spread not helping the cause, either. The company expects higher free cash flow after it revised down capex in 2020. As a result, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio can decrease from 3.8x to 2.5x-3.5x by the end of 2020. Investors can expect higher returns from the stock in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.