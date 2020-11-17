The COVID-19 boom should continue this quarter. Promising vaccines from PFE or MRNA could cause the boom to dissipate eventually.

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $20.93 billion and EPS of $1.6. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit percentage increase Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

The COVID-19 Boom Could Continue Wednesday

The pandemic caused policy makers to enact shelter-in-place policies, which caused millions of Americans to have to work from home. An out-sized share of shopping is now taking place online at the detriment of traditional retailers. Walmart (WMT), Target and Lululemon (LULU) have successfully made the transition to a digital world. They had the potential to garner market share at the expense of retailers with less prominent digital platforms. Target maximized the opportunity to distance itself from competitors amid the pandemic.

In the August quarter, Target reported revenue of $23.0 billion, up 25% Y/Y. The top line growth was jaw-dropping. That growth likely came at the expense of competitors. Growth for Target's digital operations was up nearly 200%:

In terms of channel mix, we saw a very healthy growth across the board with store [registering] [ph] comparable sales growing 10.9% and digital comp sales up nearly 200%. It's worth pausing to acknowledge that at just under 11%, this store only comp stack ups as of the best in our history. And yes, it happened at a time, when American consumers are adopting digital shopping like never before. In addition, as I mentioned in previous calls, channel numbers don't tell the whole story because they don't measure the benefit of our work to position our stores and hubs at the center of our digital fulfillment.

In my opinion, Target's digital performance implied the company was able to take share from other retailers due to out-sized demand for online purchases. To the extent more retail sales become heavily weighted to digital then Target could continue to distance itself from competitors.

It is difficult to de-link the company's stores from its digital performance. Target stores also operate as fulfillment centers for digital sales. Management's strategy of building stores in densely-populated urban areas is a sea change from malls located in the suburbs. As less shopping occurs in malls, more of it is likely transitioning to online and urban areas. This may be another competitive advantage vis-a-vis Macy's (M) or Kohl's (KSS).

Target has made it more convenient for shoppers with amenities like same-day services, drive up, in-store pick-up and shipped. These services offer speed and convenience. Comparable growth in same-day services was more than 270%, which out-stripped growth in total digital sales. Drive up grew the fastest among these services. To compete, smaller rivals must also offer same day services and continue to invest in their digital offerings. These services could match Target's convenience. Without Target's heft, smaller rivals may take a hit to margins from such services. The trade-off for rivals could be to (1) potentially lose customers due to lack of convenience or (2) suffer lower margins due to declining scale.

Total comparable sales growth was 24.3%, the strongest ever reported by the company. Target experienced accelerated growth in apparel, office equipment, home electronics and gaming. Growth in electronics was likely driven by the work from home phenomenon. The company's success in apparel may have come at the expense of rivals. The pandemic boom will likely help Target grow comparable sales in the double-digit percentage range again this quarter - phenomenal given Target's size.

Gross Margin Ticked Up

Prior to the pandemic the retail environment was characterized by heavy discounting in order to drive traffic. Target has been able to drive traffic without resorting to aggressive promotions. Gross margin was 31.8%, up 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $7.3 billion, up 26% Y/Y. Core merchandising strategies helped alleviate markdowns, creating a tailwind for gross margin. Target experienced headwinds pursuant to rising digital fulfillment and supply costs and a negative mix shift.

SG&A expense was $4.5 billion, up 14% Y/Y. SG&A included additional costs to help protect the safety of guests and employees. However, it increased less than revenue. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 19.4%, down about 180 basis points versus the year earlier period. This reflected the tremendous leverage in the business. The fallout was that operating income of $2.3 billion rose 74%. Operating income margin was 10.0%, up 280 basis points versus the year earlier period. Target should be able to deliver operating income margin improvement again this quarter due to increased scale.

Ample Liquidity

Retailers must maintain liquidity to help survive the pandemic and uncertain economy. Target's sizeable liquidity is another competitive advantage. Target ended the quarter with $7.3 billion in cash and equivalents. Working capital was $1.7 billion, of which $8.9 billion was made up of inventory. Management actually intimated it wished inventory was higher in order to meet demand for certain items. Other retailers may have trouble paring inventory to ensure items do not become stale.

Through the first half of the year, Target generated cash flow from operations of $5.1 billion, up from $2.3 billion in the year earlier period. Robust cash flow allows the company to reinvest in the business for future growth. Management plans to open about 30 new stores this year, which will increase the company's footprint and expand fulfillment services. Strong cash flow also portends liquidity can grow during a recession or during periods of economic expansion. Liquidity gives Target the flexibility to continue to invest in the business as needed.

Conclusion

TGT is up 25% Y/Y, despite a dismal economy. The COVID-19 boom will likely last this quarter. Promising vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) suggest the economy could reopen soon. Out-sized gains from digital sales could dissipate early next year. I rate TGT a hold.

