Fly Leasing has an older fleet and a shorter average remaining lease term compared to AerCap and Air Lease and I continue to think it’s the most vulnerable out of the three.

The company’s Q3 presentation contains several misleading statements and the road ahead is likely to be bumpy.

Fly Leasing has decided to move to non-recognition of revenue for certain lessees, but its financials still don’t reflect sinking aircraft values and lease rates on the global market.

For Q3 2020, the company missed estimates and posted its first quarterly loss since Q3 2017.

Introduction

Back in August, I wrote an article on the Q2 results of Fly Leasing (FLY) and warned that while the company had been showing good financial results, this was likely to change over the course of the next two years.

Well, Fly Leasing just missed Q3 revenue and earnings estimates by a significant amount and I think the next quarters are likely to be bleak. Also, I noticed there are some details in the Q3 results presentation that are somewhat misleading. Let’s take a closer look.

A quarter to forget

This is the first time Fly Leasing has booked a loss since Q3 2017 as revenue crashed by over 56% on the year. This was mainly due to the lack of aircraft sales as well as the non-recognition of revenue for certain lessees.

(Source: Fly Leasing)

While the collection of pre-deferral contracted rent improved to 53% from 47% in Q2, this still seems low. Deferrals currently stand at $60 million, which is equal to all revenues in Q3 2020.

(Source: Fly Leasing)

The deferrals are a major reason for the Q3 loss as many customers were switched to cash accounting - this accounted for $22.8 million of the revenue decrease compared to Q3 2019. The rents will be recognized as revenue only when cash is received.

The devil is in the detail

Almost all companies try to present bad results in a somewhat positive light, which means we have to dig a bit to see which statements are misleading. I’ve noticed several of those in Fly Leasing’s Q3 results presentation.

1) The notes and the lower interest payments

(Source: Fly Leasing)

What’s omitted is the interest rate on these new five-year notes, which is LIBOR plus 6.00% with a 1.00% LIBOR floor. This is more than twice compared to the interest rate on the company’s 2012 term loan. It’s also higher than the 2021 notes, although the latter count as unsecured debt. However, repurchasing them makes sense as the yield had gone up to 15% due to Fly Leasing’s recent troubles.

(Source: Fly Leasing)

While it’s true the cost of debt has gone down in 2020, the new term loan will bring it up.

2) Customers and solvency risk

(Source: Fly Leasing)

Actually, the exposure to the US is only 3% and Malaysia, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia account for over half of the company’s business. Fly Leasing is a Southeast Asia-focused aircraft lessor, and this is not good as there is scant support for airlines from many governments there.

(Source: Fly Leasing)

(Source: Fly Leasing)

The leases of Air India are guaranteed by the government, but AirAsia (OTCPK:AIABF) is one of the companies teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Also, Philippine Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have both gone bankrupt previously, which means that having a flag carrier status means little in challenging times.

Aircraft impairment is only recognized when the undiscounted cash flows from an asset are less than its book value, which many companies in the leasing industry have so far avoided these thanks to rent deferrals. However, this can change with customer bankruptcy and restructuring. Which brings me to Fly Leasing’s fleet valuation.

3) Fleet attractiveness and modern aircraft classification

(Source: Fly Leasing)

While it’s true that narrowbodies are more in demand, age is much more important as airlines worldwide are focusing on the newest and most effective aircraft. Out of the three listed large aircraft lessors, Fly Leasing has by far the oldest fleet. Its average fleet age is now 8.3 years compared to 6.3 years for AerCap (AER) and 4.0 years for Air Lease (AL).

Looking at the average remaining lease term, things also look challenging for Fly Leasing with just 4.9 years remaining. The average remaining lease terms for AerCap and Air Lease were 7.3 years and 6.9 years at the end of Q3, respectively.

In fact, looking at Fly Leasing’s portfolio as of the end of 2019, the company had just six airplanes manufactured after 2015, and one of them is a widebody.

As I mentioned in my last article on Fly Leasing, some analysts estimate that values of new narrowbody aircraft have fallen by 20%-25%, while values of widebodies have dropped 25%-30% in 2020. Regarding lease rates, those for narrowbody and widebody have probably slumped by around 30% for new aircraft, while the ones for airplanes like 747-800s and A380s are down by at least half.

Fly Leasing has inked agreements to sell two older aircraft by year-end, so we’ll have a better idea of how its aircraft valuations are holding up soon.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that global airline revenues will decline from $838 billion in 2019 to $419 billion in 2020, so I don’t expect an improved demand for airplanes anytime soon.

Conclusion

This year has been very bad for the whole air travel industry, but the financials of aircraft leasing companies still look good due to accounting standards. However, you can see lessors are in deep trouble from the low prices of their bonds as well as the high interest rates on new debt.

Fly Leasing is cheap because it's more vulnerable than AerCap and Air Lease due to its older fleet and low remaining average lease term. I see investing in Fly Leasing as a bet on a very fast recovery of air travel, which would lead to higher demand for aircraft. However, a rapid recovery looks very unlikely.

I think Fly Leasing is overvalued when you take into account the liquidity issues of airlines. According to IATA’s October estimations, the airline industry will burn through $77 billion in cash during the second half of 2020 despite the restart of operations.

In 2021, the industry is expected to continue to burn through $5 to $6 billion per month and I think a bankruptcy of any of Fly Leasing’s large clients in Southeast Asia (most likely AirAsia) could be devastating. The loan-to-value ratio (LTV) covenants on the company’s secured debts go as high as 75%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.