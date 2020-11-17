The company was temporarily set back by COVID-19 but has returned currently to a period of growth and profitability in the most recent quarter.

It's trading at 71% of tangible book value which is mostly inventory and cash. It trades for $1.04 but has $0.47 in cash and is profitable.

Forever One moissanite and Caydia lab grown diamond-charlesandcolvard.com

How many profitable growth companies can you name that trade at 71% of tangible net worth or less? Here is one major opportunity created by COVID-19.

Background

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is based in Morrisville, North Carolina, just outside the tech heavy Research Triangle Park. It is a manufacturer, designer, marketer and distributor of moissanite.

Moissanite is similar to a diamond. It is second hardest to a diamond, has almost twice the fire, but is made in a lab instead of mined. Baby Boomers don't get it. They call it fake diamonds, when in fact it is a synthetic gem. Millennials call it "ethically sourced" due to abuses of diamond miners and green due to the reduced impact to the environment. As such, the company has successfully marketed more toward Millennials.

Moissanite costs about one tenth that of a mined diamond. While moissanite is found in the earth, what is found is generally too small to use as a gemstone. Charles & Colvard invented a complex process to manufacture it. Once manufactured it is sent to third parties to polish and facet. The cutting process is actually different than cutting a diamond. It is sold in jewelry stores, wholesale and online. Moissanite is set in fine jewelry styles much like diamond jewelry.

Charles & Colvard warranties its moissanite for a lifetime. The raw material silicon carbide is supplied by Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), which is headquartered about three miles north. The two companies have a long relationship and an exclusive supply contract.

Charles & Colvard's patents expired in 2015 and 2016. Since then, competitors, primarily in China, have entered the market, though with inferior stones. In September 2015, Charles & Colvard introduced a new moissanite stone called Forever One, which is superior to the company's legacy products and that of competitors. Unlike Charles & Colvard's prior moissanite, it is completely colorless. Diamonds come in various hues - but the most valuable ones are colorless.

During the last quarter, the company made two major announcements. First of all, it has entered the lab grown diamond market with a new product line called Caydia. It is currently only sold at the Charles & Colvard website. The lab grown diamonds are being offered in premium grades to align with the premium Moissanite it sells.

It also announced its moissanite is being offered in 50 Macy's (NYSE:M) stores, including its flagship NYC Herald Square store. This is a step up from just Macy's website. Their largest bricks and mortar store customer is Helzberg Diamonds where their Forever One moissanite is in almost all of its 200+ stores.

On May 29, 2020, it was announced that COO Don O'Connell succeeded Suzanne Miglucci as CEO. Mr. O'Connell has been with the company since 2016, most recently as COO. Suzanne had been instrumental in moving toward more online sales, social media and marketing toward Millennials. Don O'Connell spearheaded the move toward more finished jewelry.

Financials

A summary of the financial results for the past four years is shown below.

Source: 10-K and 10-Q filings, EBITDA determined by the author.

As shown above, earnings and the gross margin have improved significantly in recent years due to several initiatives. The first is a move toward more finished jewelry and away from loose stones. Finished jewelry sales increased from 26% of the total in 2016 to 54% in the most recent quarter. The second has been a continued shift toward online sales. Online sales increased from 41% of the total in 2017 to 55% in the most recent quarter. The third is a 2020 cost cutting initiative. The first two items resulted in a significantly higher gross margin, from 42.8% in FYE 12/17 to 47.1% in the most recent quarter. The latter resulted in lower sales and marketing expenses, from 27.6% of revenues in FYE 12/17 to 20.8% in QE 9/20.

Sales prior to COVID-19 were on the rise and increased by 19% in the last fiscal year before COVID-19 (ended June 30, 2019). They were interrupted by COVID-19 as the company's brick and mortar customers shut down, the supply chain was interrupted, and international sales fell off. The most recent quarter ended September 30, 2020 brought a return to revenue growth of 4% year over year and 79% to the linked quarter. This was despite some bricks and mortar customers still having closed stores during the quarter and international sales still off 49% compared to the year ago quarter. The new Macy's and Caydia diamond sales were not material in the quarter as they started right at quarter end. Lab grown diamonds represent a large opportunity going forward.

Sales in the March and June 2020 quarters were both significantly impacted by COVID-19. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, most of the bricks and mortar store wholesale customers were closed much of the quarter and foreign sales also dropped significantly. The quarter ended September 30, 2020 showed a partial return to normal. Online sales were $4.5 million during that quarter, up 21% from one year earlier. Online sales include sales from Charles & Colvard's own website and from dropship retailers and marketplaces including Amazon. Sales from the Charles & Colvard website were up 24% and were over 60% of all online sales. Finished jewelry net sales were $4.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 12% compared with $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Catalysts

The company has numerous catalysts to much stronger earnings which are listed below. In fact, there are more catalysts here than I can remember with any other article I have written. Some like the first two are very recent.

1. Lab grown diamonds - Lab grown diamonds are estimated to be a $5.2 billion market by 2023. The market is expected to grow 7.4% per year through 2023.

Their lab grown diamond is virtually indistinguishable to mined diamonds to the naked eye but can be identified under a microscope. Many of the major mined diamond suppliers, including DeBeers (by far the largest), are now offering them. For Charles & Colvard, there is little extra overhead, space or capital expenses needed. It fits easily into the process they already have for moissanite. They also already have a high traffic website to sell them. The company is offering them in 2 carats or less so as not to cannibalize the moissanite. The cost is about 30% less than a mined diamond. It was introduced in the last ten days of the last quarter and is currently only offered on the website. Caydia lab grown diamonds are sold set in fine jewelry. The chart below shows the increasing demand for lab grown diamonds which was interrupted but not stopped by COVID-19.

Source: Google Trends

2. Macy's - Moissanite by Charles & Colvard started being offered in 50 Macy's stores at the end of the last quarter. This is an increase of a relationship that was previously just on Macy's website.

3. Margins - The company has significantly increased its gross margin and earnings by moving toward more finished jewelry and more online sales. The finished jewelry has higher retail margins versus the wholesale margins of loose jewels. Online sales, especially at their own website also cut out the middleman. There is much more that can be done in both areas and both continue to grow in share.

4. Operating expenses - A significant portion of the improved earnings year over year was due to cost cuts most of which management believes to be sustainable. This was primarily from a 25% reduction in workforce as of June 1, 2020. The reduction included several executives. Sales and marketing expense declined from $2.23 million in the quarter ended September 2019 to $1.65 million in the September 2020 quarter. General and administrative expenses also declined from $1.35 million to $1.21 million over the same period. The marketing cuts were due to more focused marketing.

5. Seasonality - The company earned $874,000 in the most recent quarter which is $0.03 per share. There were no unusual items. The current quarter is the seasonally strongest with revenues historically more than 30% higher than the other three quarters.

6. COVID-19 recovery - Charles & Colvard earned $874,000 or $0.03 EPS in the last quarter despite some of their bricks and mortar customers being closed part of the quarter and continued issues internationally. International sales were down 49% from the prior year quarter. Once COVID-19 fades, much of this should return.

7. Legacy inventory - In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the company wrote off all of its legacy inventory. This was all inventory produced before switching to the premium Forever One line. It had been slowly selling that inventory previously. It still has all that inventory but is not selling it currently. There are plans to create an online outlet. If or when this happens, it will be sold at close to 100% gross margins. That will improve overall margins. They could also bulk sell part or all of it.

8. Insider activity - On September 15th and 16th Director Olin Sykes purchased 258,004 shares of the stock. He purchased another 86,724 on November 12th. Director Neal Goldman purchased 18,700 shares on September 16th. CEO Don O'Connell purchased 50,000 shares on September 15th and 5,000 more on November 16th. CFO Pete Clint purchased 27,000 shares also on that date. On September 21st, the largest shareholder Silver Ring Value Partners (9.8% ownership) delivered a letter to the Board asking for a sale or an increase in the Board from 5 to 7 with two of their nominees added. This letter was prior to the earnings, lab grown diamonds and Macy's announcements.

9. Scalability - The capital expenses and management needed to be a much bigger business are already in place. This was shown recently by the addition of lab grown diamonds while actually cutting operating expenses.

10. Growth - A good argument can be made Charles & Colvard is now a growth company. Revenues grew 19% in the last full fiscal year before COVID-19. Revenues also grew 9% in the first two quarters of FYE 6/20 (before the effect of COVID-19 kicked in). Revenues grew 4% year over year in the last quarter despite many physical store customers being closed part of the quarter and international sales down 49%. If they can just maintain the current business, the post COVID-19 growth rate should be well above 4%. That assumes nothing from diamonds.

11. Millennials and Social Media - The focus on Millennials and social media is a focus on growth areas. Millennials may not be growing population-wise but are certainly growing financially as they start reaching peak earning years.

12. ESG - The Environmental, Social and Governance corporate movement has picked up steam despite the Trump presidency. With President Elect Biden it will continue to grow. Individual investors, ETFs, mutual funds and institutional investors are increasingly looking for companies that meet their ESG criteria. Two of the five directors are women. Only one director is an employee. The moissanite and lab diamonds are ethically sourced and don't impact the environment in the way mining for gems does.

13. Tax loss carry forwards - The company had federal tax loss carry forwards totaling $23.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company's balance sheet is strong and very liquid. On September 30, 2020, the company had a tangible net worth of $42.2 million, working capital of $20.6 million, and cash of $13.8 million. Inventory is unusual in that the majority of inventory is considered long term and not included in current assets. As of September 30, 2020, $20.8 million of the $29.7 million of inventory was considered long term. This is for two reasons. One it takes a while to "grow" the inventory in the lab, sometimes over a year for the larger items. Also, jewelry tends to have a much slower turnover than most other inventory. Fortunately, the company has the balance sheet to hold all this inventory. In fact, interest bearing debt was only a $965,000 PPP loan on September 30, 2020. The book value of tangible net worth was $1.46 per share on that date. There is little junk on the balance sheet as inventory and cash made up 90% of assets on September 30, 2020.

Concerns

The company's patents expired in 2015 and 2016, but it does not believe this to be a problem. A barrier to entry into the moissanite market remains with the complexity of manufacturing, which is a closely-held secret. Some competitors have emerged with lower quality moissanite. These competitors can hurt but also could help CTHR. They spread the word on moissanite and are there to buy moissanite if CTHR wants to bulk sell.

A recurrence of COVID-19 related lockdowns will likely adversely impact the company as it did the first time. However, the pandemic should be a temporary issue that should be gone sometime next year.

One of the largest customers is Helzberg Diamonds as they are in nearly all of their 200+ stores and on their website. Most physical store jewelers have struggled recently with the pandemic, move away from malls and move online. Helzberg has the benefit of being owned by a strong parent, Berkshire Hathaway.

Takeaway

Management has improved the business through moving toward higher margin products (finished jewelry), higher margin distribution (online) and sustainable cost cuts. The company also appears to have become a growth company, temporarily interrupted by the effects of COVID-19. Based on the last quarter, growth looks ready to ramp back up once the effects of COVID-19 is gone and maybe before. A new product line, Caydia lab grown diamonds may further add to growth. It was launched with very little new overhead, and no additional real estate space or marketing along with a redesigned website.

This investment fits my ideal investment profile of upside potential significantly exceeding downside risk. The strong balance sheet protects the downside. The stock is trading at 71% of tangible book value and the assets behind that are mostly inventory and cash. There are few stocks you will find that are solidly profitable that sell that far below book value.

Valuation

The company earned $0.03 EPS in the most recent quarter. This was with some customer stores still closed part of the quarter and international sales way down. It was also before the impact of the new lab grown diamonds product line and the Macy's 50 store launch. On the other hand, it benefitted slightly from temporarily lower costs due to COVID-19. Assuming they can simply maintain the current $0.03 EPS, I estimate annual EPS at $0.15. That assumes the seasonally strong December quarter at double the last and the other two quarters similar to the last.

Charles & Colvard has been considered a value stock. But if it can show the growth it got the year and a half before COVID-19 was not a fluke, it should get valued as a growth stock. The stock market, when excluding the large cap rapid growth companies, has an average P/E ratio of about 20. Since Charles & Colvard right now has a similar growth profile to the market, I believe it can command a P/E ratio of 20. However, the company had federal tax loss carry forwards totaling $23.7 million as of June 30, 2020. This is enough to last 3 to 5 years at the current level of earnings. Adjusting earnings down for that, I will use a P/E ratio of 16. That puts the current market value at $2.40.

Stocks are often being valued using enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA). For Charles & Colvard, the enterprise value is as follows; market cap $30.0 million plus debt $1.0 million less cash $13.8 million equals $17.2 million. EBITDA in the last full pre-COVID-19 fiscal year was $2.7 million. EBITDA in the last quarter was $1.0 million. Putting most weight on the last quarter, with the cost cuts, sales growth, and gross margin improvement discussed previously, I believe the current run rate for EBITDA is $5 million. This assumes nothing from the new lab grown diamonds product line and Macy's launch. That puts the EV/EBITDA at 3.4 which is very low. An EV/EBITDA ratio of 10 would be closer to the average for a moderate growth company. I believe an average EV/EBITDA ratio is warranted based on average growth rate with a strong balance sheet. Using EV/EBITDA of 10 market value is determined as follows.

EV = EBITDA $5.0 million x 10 = $50 million

Market value = EV of $50 million less $1 million in debt plus $13.8 in cash = $62.8 million

Market value per share is $62.8 million divided by 29.0 million shares = $2.17

Based on the two methods shown below, my one year price target is $2.25 for Charles & Colvard. Since it is trading at $1.04 as I write this, I strongly recommend buying this stock.

