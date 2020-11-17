China And The Dilemma Of World Leadership

This is the dilemma faced by the world going forward, the dilemma of opening up to allow further participation and cooperation in world markets, while accepting China's domestic control.

This is the dilemma the rest of the world faces when China makes moves, like its recent effort to enforce tighter rules and regulations over its companies and its people.

China wants to be the world leader in many things and has chosen to compete within world markets, but China also wants to maintain control over its people.

China wants to be number one in the world. In its attempt to achieve this position, China’s leaders believe that the country must be a global leader in business, finance, and technology. They believe that China must be a player in the world marketplace and Chinese companies must be able to compete with anyone…from anywhere.

But, Chinese leaders can be patient. They don’t have to achieve their goals overnight…like many of the leaders in the west feel they must.

One piece of evidence of this approach is the new Asian trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, a regional trade agreement among 15 nations that contain one-third of the world’s population and produces one-third of the world’s output. It includes such US allies as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

As I have recently written

The world moves on. This is a part of how history evolves, information grows and spreads, and this is captured in the way that trade encompasses the world and brings knowledge and knowhow to different regions.”

China, believes this and realizes that it must play in this game if it is really going to be a major force in the modern world.

China knows that it must be patient. It is not going to attain this role overnight. But, it also must “play the game” and work to allow this to happen and to play a role in the process as the world is transformed.

China Hit A Wall

However, recently China also revealed another part of the dilemma it faces. One of China’s most successful companies went too far. Ant Group, connected with Alibaba and entered an IPO for a world record amount of money, around $35 billion, and the deal was cut and everyone was just waiting for the distribution of shares.

And the Chinese government forced Ant Group to pull the deal. At the last minute, the government stated that more regulations were coming for companies like Ant Group, and so the deal could not go through as it was currently written.

It seems as if the Chinese government felt it needed to step up and take a more active role in the economy.

Many have said that the thing that set government leaders off was a speech by Jack Ma, Ant’s controlling shareholder.

Mr. Ma has been a constant challenger to China’s banking regulators. His speech criticized the regulators for “stifling innovation.”

Mr. Ma was immediately summoned by the regulators and was told that the issue could not go ahead. The reason: new rules were coming for companies like Ant.

Some analysts say that the new rules and regulations were already coming The speech by Mr. Ma was just the event that set the Chinese leaders off. They felt that they just could not take it any more.

The reason for this conclusion is that the new guidelines were “totally comprehensive” in scope, covering everything from how companies should use customer data to how they should price their offerings to what sort of promotions and subsidies they could use to attract customers.”

Adding on to this, it is argued that the Chinese, in regulating, were having the trouble many others in the world were having, trying to differentiate the product of the business as a technology company or a technology company.

This spilled over into a complicated system of which companies could list overseas while maintaining crucial licenses for doing business in China. This issue caused a lot of confusion in regulating and controlling what many companies, like Ant, were doing.

Whatever the precise reason for the government’s move, the whole picture here presents the dilemma that is always hanging over the actions of the Chinese and that is the Chinese leaders, ultimately, want to control the each and every situation.

It seems as if the time was right for the government to exert itself.

The Challenge

This brings the whole picture of trade with the Chinese into perspective.

The bottom line is that the Chinese leaders want to be in control of what is going on, businesswise.

Yet, the Chinese leaders desperately want to be a player in the world and be at the top of the ladder when it comes to trade, finance, and technology. They have observed that other countries aiming to achieve a higher position in the world, other countries with autocratic governments, have failed miserably when trying to control what goes on in international markets.

Chinese leaders know that they have to play in the international markets and they have to have competitive products and competitive firms. But…and this is the big but…they still want to control things domestically and so others constantly have to watch out for the Chinese exercising this desire to control.

And, this is what policymakers have to work with. It is good for the world…and for China…to be engaged with one another, to operate cooperatively in global markets and to compete, head-to-hear with one another. And, in terms of world peace, I strongly believe that it is better for the West to work with China and compete in world markets and keep channels of communication open. And, is it good to encourage the expansion of such efforts.

But, and this is the thing one cannot forget…Chinese leaders want to continue to feel that they have control of what is going on in their country. This is not going to go away.

And, this is one of the major challenges that the next president has to deal with going forward. As of last Sunday, however, the world has moved on without the United States. As mentioned above the signing of the RCEP has put China in a different position with respect to that region of the world. It is a position that China relishes and will use effectively.

How the United States responds to this will help to set the tone for the future.

The future, to me, depends upon the United States supporting such associations and helping China, and others, open up economies and global trade. This, to me, is a positive sum game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.