Investment Summary

We believe that BioTelemetry (BEAT) is well-positioned to continue its double-digit growth prospects over the coming periods, expanding its footprint in the remote patient data monitoring sector. We see accelerated top-line growth into next year and beyond, given a ramp-up in sales from key segments this year. This has been driven by the Geneva acquisition that was completed back in 2019, alongside other key points YTD. Drawing on guidance from management, alongside accelerated growth across this year, we believe that BEAT will continue this trajectory and create additional value for shareholders.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shareholders have enjoyed single-digit growth of +8% over the single-year period to date, and shares have recently seen an uptick in price following the Q3 earnings release. We believe that further upside is likely on the back of several key upcoming inflection points and the company's performance YTD. BEAT's case is discussed below.

Catalysts For Long-Term Price Change

We feel that top-line growth will continue to accelerate into 2021, primarily through the healthcare segment, which has multiple drivers to increase torque in the flywheel. Firstly, we see growth in patient volumes in the Holter and mobile cardiac output telemetry patch system ("MCOT") segments. MCOT collects data from a sensor attached to a telemetry device and then sends the ECG recordings via WiFi automatically to clinicians and other key medical providers. The use of this system integrates well within the current narrative of patient data collection, interweaving with cloud-based medicine and reducing clinician-patient consultation requirements. MCOT continues to drive growth in BEAT's wider healthcare segment, alongside the ePatch and DL950 Holter monitors. The differentiators with these products that help insulate the company pertain to the wireless function of data transmission for patient ECG recordings, building an enormous database and patient network. Whilst BEAT is not the only entity to be doing this, the wider space remains insulated through benign pricing competition and high switching costs, and there is plenty of market share for all competitors right now. Both MCOT and Holter revenues were over 100% of pre-pandemic levels, which shows the recovery and sales trajectory that is expected over the coming periods in this segment.

The Geneva continuous care segment has also grown ~125% YoY, adding fuel to the underlying growth pattern BEAT has demonstrated this year. Geneva's continued climb has been welcomed by investors after the acquisition was completed in 2019. The Geneva platform enables clinicians and patients to manage all relevant data within one portal, creating reports, synthesising large data sets and taking pressure away from time-poor clinicians. The software will likely continue to see accelerated growth, via the reduction in clinician-patient consultations from the pandemic. Geneva's contribution to overall growth in BEAT's healthcare markets has enabled ~$99 million in total revenues from the third quarter here. We firmly believe that Geneva's software will continue to see adoption by cardiologists, patients and other clinicians over the coming periods, and will result in accelerated growth in user accounts and referrals well beyond 2021.

There is also the potential inflection point of the BioTel care commercialisation that may eventuate in 2021. BioTel is BEAT's remote cardiac monitoring service. Just to demonstrate the size of BEAT's database: they "process" over 4 billion heartbeats every day, monitor over 1 million patients a year, have over 50,000 monitoring devices in the field and have provided over 1 million diagnostic reports to clinicians. Thus, BioTel care has potential to leverage this database and continue to build clinician accounts and diagnostic reach. Furthermore, the Centene transaction is certainly driving commercialisation here, and management are confident that BioTel can double in volume over the course of the next 2 years, on the back of this also. The Centene acquisition is complementary to BEAT's monitoring platform and tucks in nicely alongside Geneva and the device monitoring mix. We also anticipate Centene penetration to drive underlying growth in BioTel care over the course of next year, where sequential upside may be realised, on the back of account acquisition and growth in user accounts across this period.

ePatch Holter monitor, as a part of the BioTel care service.

Data Source: BioTelemetry

Financials & Guidance Bolster the Buy Case

Revenue beat consensus by almost $10 million and was recorded at ~$115 million this quarter. Although research earnings decreased by ~15% YoY, given the bookings strength via Geneva and MOTC volumes, management expects research to grow by over 10% next year. Margins faced some pressure, primarily from lower cost absorption and negative payer mix in healthcare, and the inclusion of revenues from the lower margin continuous care segment. Nonetheless, the earnings surprise has been reflected in the fundamental picture, which has, in turn, inflected on shares from the end of October.

Data by YCharts

Management have guided at single-digit growth in Q4, in the regions of 3%-4%, or around $120 million. They confidently raised guidance of at least 15% over next year, which would imply total revenues of ~$515 million, around 3%-4% above consensus. We are aligned with management's growth, and model around $510 million in the base case or ~12% full-year growth based on the current trajectory, erring on the side of caution due to potential headwinds from the lower margin continuous care segment. However, offsetting this sentiment is the company's planned expansion of the salesforce, to increase the number of players in the field, whilst improving the ratio of salesperson to coverage.

The company left the quarter with ~$90 million in cash, which was around $20 million increase YoY. BEAT also received a grant in the third quarter of ~$10 million, and the principal doesn't need to be paid nor is there an interest expense on this. Furthermore, they received ~$24 million advance for Medicare claims, which will offset against future payments, beginning in 2021. Management have also been busy on the balance sheet this year, after refinancing their $400 million revolving facility towards more favourable terms of repayment and interest. They currently have ~$240 million drawdown capacity on this total, which provides a sizeable liquidity cushion for operations into next year. Rearranging the revolving facility terms has saved the company ~$1 million in interest expenses this year to date, as reported by management. Thus, free cash flow has also benefitted and was ~$64 million exiting the third quarter, just over $71 million on TTM values. This also includes the Medicare advance, so we see true free cash at around $40 million or ~$51 million on TTM figures, from the quarter. Therefore, the runaway on cash should last well over 2 years, based on those figures.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Shares are currently trading at 4.1x book value, and 22.8x free cash flow, on a FCF yield of 2.34%. BEAT has ~$2.10 in free cash per share, and just over $3.10 in cash flow per share. Shares are also trading at ~19x Q3 EBITDA on the EV level, and a P/E of ~38x on today's trading. On these figures, shares are trading at a discount to peers, in our view. The company only scored ROIC of 7.5% this quarter, well below the 9.6% cost of capital, which may help explain the low valuation. Further, although we see quite a deep discount to the peer group, would comment that iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) is not within the scope of this analysis and is worth consideration as a comparable entity to BEAT, considering their operating lines. Nonetheless, trading at ~4x book value signals value creation for shareholders, whilst remaining at a discount to the peer median, alongside a deep discount on EV/EBITDA levels by ~-91% to the peer median. We believe that these multiples make the valuation attractive on today's trading.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

Assigning our 2021 12-month P/E estimate of 29.3x to our 2021 EPS estimate of 1.79, we see a price target of $52.45 over the coming 12-month period:

12-month P/E estimate - 29.3

2021 EPS estimate - 1.79

12-month price target = 29.3 x 1.79 = $52.45

Assigning a 2x premium to our 2021 EV/EBITDA forecasts of 14.9x and assigning this to our EPS estimates of 1.79 for 2021, we see a price target of $53.34:

2 x premium to 2021 EV/EBITDA forecast - 2 x 14.9 = 29.8

EPS 2021 estimate - 1.79

2021 Price target = 29.8 x 1.79 = $53.34

BEAT has ~$49 in EV per share, thus, combining this with free cash per share of ~$2 and cash per share of $2.60, we see a sum of the parts value of $53.60. Blending all 3 and taking the arithmetic mean, we see a 12-month price target of $53.13, around 12% upside on the price at the time of this report (subject to change with publication times).

Investors can see the potentials in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current level of near-term support, on the chart below. We advocate longer-term investors to observe the chart, to make decisions about entry over the coming quarters.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have held within a plateau channel that has continued sideways since the selloff in March. Shares have held the line but have failed to break the upper resistance level, where they are currently being tested. We don't see upward pressure coming from the bottom in the longer-term trend, in contrast to the flat upper trend line. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Should shares continue along the level of support formed since September, then the upward pressure should drive price dispersion through the resistance level. We can see the example of this on the chart below, as indicated by the blue theoretical price line. If shares hold support and rebound away one or 2 more times, then there is a good chance the resistance level will be broken. As the mouth of the ascending angle is narrowing, we believe that there is good chance this may happen should shares hold the current level of support. In that case, we would firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish. Investors can see this example on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

BEAT has had a better than expected quarter, and we are confident that they can continue their double-digit sales growth into next year. We firmly believe that the Geneva acquisition has paid off for the company, evidenced in the uptake in user accounts this year, and we are aligned with management's guidance of ~15% total year growth for 2021. We've seen the strength in the healthcare segment, with the MOTC and Holter devices. Considering BEAT's integration of technology into this area, we believe they are aligning with the current narrative in medical technology and patient data, whereby clinicians can access a patient's entire data set via the cloud. There are numerous advantages of this, notwithstanding the effect of the pandemic on clinician-patient consultation times. Management have managed to fortify the balance sheet this year, providing adequate liquidity and renegotiating the revolving facility to more favourable terms and saving a great deal on interest. Management also believe that research will increase by over 10% next year, alongside the Geneva and healthcare segments maintaining their ramp over the coming 12 months. Based on what we've observed this year, alongside the upcoming inflection points, we are bullish on the longer-term outlook of the company, setting a price target of $53. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.