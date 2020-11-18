Riding The Stock Waves: Technical Update On DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a younger tech company that has positioned itself as one of the top players - and arguably the leader - in the e-signature game.

As of the market close on Friday 11/13, share prices traded at $205.70, up over 170% year to date. Additionally, DocuSign is up roughly 217% off of the March lows.

While recent news includes a note of bearish tenor on the stock with the rationale that a prospective vaccine may diminish some ofDocuSign's future competitive edge, we see a potential pullback as a tremendous buying opportunity for excellent returns in 2021.

Off of the summer 2019 lows, DOCU has developed a rally with structure that's characteristic of what's referred to in Elliott Wave as impulsive. Impulses are to form 5 wave structures, and it appears that DOCU has completed the first 3 waves of a larger 5 wave move. In our study of Elliott Wave, we note that wave 3 tends to be the strongest exemplar of the underlying trend. In this case, it's very bullish. And while the standard expectation is for price to complete its 3rd wave in the 1.382-1.618 extension region of the initial wave 1, with DOCU having struck an all-time high of $290.23 in early September, price almost reached the 2.0 extension, just in wave 3, which can be seen on the black fibonacci lines in the accompanying chart

Since the September high, the overall price action has become very overlapping in a manner that is quite characteristic of a 4th wave. When a stock reaches near its 2.0 extension in wave 3, the support region - for likely future continuation higher to fulfill the expected pattern - is to be found in the 1.0-1.382 extension region. So far, the price brushed the top of the support region on the initial pullback and price action suggests short term continuation lower in order to complete the 4th wave correction.

The ideal support region sits in the $164-$167 region, where we have rough confluence of the 1.236 extension and the .382 retracement of wave 3. In Elliott Wave, we note that the .382 retracement of the 3rd wave will often be the point for price to find support and continue onward in the direction of the trend.

While a deeper pullback into the noted support region is preferable, it’s possible that price has bottomed in all of its wave 4 and is starting its ascent to the wave 5 targets, or that we see more protracted consolidation within this region prior to reaching ideal support. To distinguish between those two scenarios: If wave 4 is complete, we should see a sustained break above the October highs with follow-through above the September high, whereas, a larger consolidation could allow for a temporary break of the October highs that's quickly corrected.

Any pullback from current price deeper into the support zone can be seen as a buying opportunity and so long as price is able to maintain above the $139 level without any sustained break below, expectations are for the price to reach north of $450 on the expected rally over the next 12-24 months. Thus, a purchase in the support region would allow for a very nice risk/reward potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours.