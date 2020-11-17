Pfizer And Moderna Give Investors A Shot Of Hope

Foot traffic in home improvement stores such as Lowe's and Home Depot has continued to increase throughout the year.

Today at the open, travel and hospitality stocks led a broad-based rally, with Carnival, Norwegian Cruise and United near the top.

Moderna announced today that its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19. This news comes after Pfizer said last Monday that its vaccine is 90% effective.

America, and the world, received another huge shot of hope this week.

Biotech firm Moderna (MRNA) announced today that its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19. This news comes after the $210 billion drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) said last Monday that its vaccine is 90% effective.

Today at the open, travel and hospitality stocks led a broad-based rally, with Carnival (CCL), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) and United Airlines (UAL) trading near the top. Meanwhile, stay-at-home stocks like Clorox (CLX), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and Amazon.com (AMZN) sold off.

The story was the same last Monday, following Pfizer’s announcement. The best performing S&P 500 stock for the day was Carnival, up nearly 40%. Hawaiian Airlines (HA) cruised the highest among airline stocks, up an incredible 50%. Only three airline stocks —Singapore Airlines (OTC:OTCPK:SINGY), Air Transport Services (ATSG) and Cargojet (OTC:OTC:CGJTF)—were down for the day.

Goldman Sachs was quick to adjust its market forecast for the next 12 months. The investment bank sees the S&P hitting 4300 by the end of 2021, which is an increase of 20% from Friday’s close.

Investors’ enthusiasm was tempered last week by the realization that Pfizer’s vaccine, although effective, has a couple of serious drawbacks that may prevent it from having a wide reach globally. One, the vaccine requires two doses a month apart, and it’s reasonable to expect that a large percentage of people who showed up for the first shot will not return for the second shot, for various reasons.

And two, the vaccine must be stored at an incredibly frigid -94° Fahrenheit. That’s colder than the average temperature observed at higher elevations in Antarctica’s icy interior. Most countries on earth, including some developed countries, simply do not have the appropriate cold storage, not to mention the supply chain infrastructure, to transport and deploy the vaccine to everyone who needs it.

According to CLSA’s estimate, as much as 50% to 60% of the population needs to be inoculated to stop the pandemic, though some estimates are even higher at between 70% to 75%. “Reaching this level of immunization will not be easy,” the investment group says.

Foot Traffic Data Proves Home Improvement Boom

I’m pleasantly surprised with how well some luxury retailers have done during the pandemic. Back in July, I discussed how sales at home improvement stores were increasing as high-net worth individuals were spending their lockdowns on do-it-yourself projects, renovating their homes, building back patios and installing swimming pools.

Last week we got even more proof of home improvement’s retail dominance. Placer.ai is a startup that provides retailers with foot traffic analytics and predictive consumer behavior. In a blog post titled “Kings of 2020: Home Improvement,” the group shared findings showing that foot traffic in Home Depot and Lowe’s has actually grown most months during the pandemic compared to the same months last year.

Look at the month of May. Lowe’s (LOW) saw an almost 50% increase in store visits versus May 2019. Home Depot (HD) had 26% more. Although there’s been some slowdown, foot traffic is still substantially up year-over-year. Visits also accelerated from September to October as we head into “what could be an enormous holiday season for these chains,” as Placer.ai’s Ethan Chernofsky writes.

Gold Briefs: Happy Diwali; Judy Shelton Moves Closer to Fed Confirmation

The price of gold fell 4.5% last Monday, its biggest one-day drop since August. But don’t worry—gold’s daily DNA of volatility is only ±1%. The decline was an attractive buying opportunity I hope you took advantage of.

This past weekend marked the start of India’s five-day Diwali celebration. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is considered an auspicious time for gold buying.

Indian gold demand fell 30% year-over-year in the September quarter as high prices discouraged consumers. The good news is that 2020 was the second straight year of good monsoon rains, which is supportive of India’s rural economy, responsible for about 60% of annual gold demand, according to the World Gold Council.

Also in gold-related news, Judy Shelton moved one step closer to getting a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. The former economic advisor to Trump supports both longer-for-longer interest rates as well as a return to a gold standard. However unlikely that may be, it’s good to know someone on the Fed has gold in mind. Shelton could be confirmed by the full Senate as early as this week.

Gold has surged during the pandemic – will a vaccine halt its rally?

--

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor. By clicking the links above, you will be directed to a third-party websites. U.S. Global Investors does not endorse all information supplied by this/these websites and is not responsible for its/their content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL, SINGY, ATSG, CGJTF, HA, HD, LOW, CLX, DPZ, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.