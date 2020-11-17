Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stock prices of most companies in the aviation space have dropped precipitously. Not Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), which has seen a near doubling in share price in the year-to-date period ending November 15th, 2020. Gogo bulls seem optimistic that it will be able to weather the pandemic, with $400 million in cash coming from the divestiture of its Commercial Airline division, and that long-term, its dominant market share will allow it to capitalize on increasing demand in business aviation and become highly profitable. However, we believe that both tenets of this thesis are incorrect. First, we posit that the divestiture of their Commercial Airline division was value destructive. Second, we contend that the long-term demand that optimists expect may fail to materialize, or at least manifest itself to the degree that Gogo would need for its stock price to be where it is.

Company Overview

Gogo provides in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services for the aviation industry. Last fiscal year, they had three operating segments:

Commercial Airlines – North America (CA-NA): Gogo offers air-to-ground network, satellite connectivity, and entertainment solutions to airlines flying routes within North America. As of December 31, 2019. Gogo had long-term agreements with Aeromexico (which filed for bankruptcy in July), Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines. 2,442 aircraft were online with this segment at the end of 2019.

Commercial Airlines – Rest of World (CA-ROW): Gogo offers the same services to international routes including Air Canada, Air France, KLM, Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, British Airways, Delta, GOL, Iberia, Japan Air, JTA, LATAM Airlines, LEVEL, Virgin Atlantic Airways, and Virgin Australia. 792 aircraft were online with this segment at the end of 2019.

Business Aviation (BA): Gogo offers a suite of equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), fractional jet operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments, and wealthy individuals. These products are sold via a network of 170 independent distributors.

Gogo generated $836 million in revenues during FY 2019, a 6.5% decrease year over year even prior to COVID-19. This was mainly driven by a 20% decrease in CA-NA revenues, partially offset by a 7% increase in BA revenue and an 11% increase in CA-ROW revenue. Gogo’s Commercial Airlines segment generated 63% of revenues, a declining proportion relative to past years but significant nonetheless. In the same period, Gogo posted a net loss of $10 million, with the BA and CA-NA segments being profitable and the CA-ROW segment losing ~$90 million.

Source: Ophelia Research analysis

Across these segments, Gogo offers several main products. This includes their 2Ku and Ku systems satellite-based network systems and ATG solutions that will provide 5G connectivity by 2021. For their Business Segment, the AVANCE platform allows operators and owners to customize levels of connectivity and on-demand entertainment on their aircraft.

The Divestiture of the Commercial Airlines Segment Makes Gogo More Profitable, But at A Significant Cost

Gogo, like nearly all aviation industry peers, faced significant challenges with the onset of COVID-19. Q2 revenues decreased more than 50% year over year from $214 million to $97 million. Despite considerable cost-cutting measures, including firing 14% and furloughing 54% of their workforce, reducing executive salaries by 30%, and renegotiating supplier terms, the company lost $80 million in Q3 2020. With roughly $30 million in interest due quarterly, $905 million of principal due in 2024, and only $150 million in cash, the company decided that it was time for a drastic move to ensure near-term solvency and, hopefully, bolster long-term profitability.

On August 31st, 2020, Gogo entered an agreement with Intelsat, the largest satellite communications company in the world (which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy), to divest its flagship Commercial Airlines division for $400 million in cash. With the transaction expected to close in early 2021, the market reacted ecstatically. From August 31st to September 2nd, the stock jumped from $5.14 to $9.48 with over 160 million shares changing hands.

Source: CapitalIQ

This reaction makes sense upon superficial analysis. Gogo’s BA segment has been faster growing and more profitable than its Commercial Airlines segment. The average profit margin for fiscal years 2017 through 2019 was 21.6% in the CA-NA segment and 45.4% in the BA segment. The combined CA segment grew at a 5.28% CAGR through the same period, while the BA segment grew at an 8.69% compounded rate. Further, the BA segment has been much less affected by COVID-19 than the CA segments. Between Q2 2020 and 2019, CA segment revenues dropped by 70.5%, while BA revenues dropped only by 23%. Even more positively, BA profits dropped only 23%, remaining positive, while CA profits turned negative by 310%.

Source: Ophelia Research analysis

While optimists may focus on the new, streamlined entity's increased profitability, a realist would also note the fire-sale price that Gogo sold its flagship division for. The sale price of $400 million represents roughly 0.76x last fiscal year sales. In recent history, Gogo has traded at between 1.5x and 2.5x, while competitor Boingo trades at between 2.0x and 3.0x. On a book value basis, the divestiture occurred at a roughly 1.55x multiple, significantly lower than both the aviation (3.06x) and telecommunications services (2.82x) averages, indicating a considerable discount as well. Remember that these are trading multiples, and don't include the acquisition premium that strategic acquisitions often come with. It is clear that Gogo sold its Commercial Airlines division not as a part of a well-thought-out, strategic pivot, but as a fire sale to raise cash during the pandemic.

Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research analysis

Source: Aswath Damodaran, Ophelia Research analysis

Gogo is not out of the headwinds yet

If Gogo’s Business Aviation segment had a clear runway for growth after this divestiture, perhaps its valuation could be justified. However, we believe that several factors will inhibit Gogo BA’s growth in the near future and make its repayment of $905 million in principal by 2024 less likely. First, many analysts expect that business travel will take longer to recover than leisure travel, despite the lower initial drop (business aircraft activity only dropped by ~40% globally during COVID-19, whereas commercial traffic dropped 80-90%). A survey by Oliver Wyman, a management consultancy, found that 43% of business travellers will travel less than pre-COVID-19, with a majority stating that teleconferencing was as effective as travelling for relationship management.

Source: Oliver Wyman

Another survey by IATA, an airline industry group, says that higher cleaning requirements for planes could increase fares by 54%, greatly increasing the cost of business travel. These trends, combined with depressed earnings for many large companies and increasing pressure to cut corporate carbon emissions, will make expensive business jet purchases less likely, hurting Gogo’s clients and eventually Gogo. Second, a decrease in scale will make research and development expenditures more costly on a per-sale basis, which could reduce Gogo’s pace of innovation (a key competitive strength for them currently). Third, several well-capitalized and innovative competitors recently announced plans to enter the business aviation market, including SmartSky Networks and Panasonic Avionics (a subsidiary of the conglomerate Panasonic). This could reduce Gogo’s market share in an industry that already faces growth headwinds.

The most significant barrier to Gogo’s growth will be its poor cash balance and cash-generating ability. Even with the sale accounted for, the company’s debt to capital ratio is 166% (with all debt maturing in 2024 or sooner), meaning that any large-scale capital expenditures will be next to impossible. The company’s Caa1 rating indicates that its bonds are subprime - “poor quality and very high credit risk,” which will make further fundraising very difficult and expensive. These potential challenges demonstrate that Gogo faces trying times, needing to execute a picture-perfect turnaround to regain profitability and maintain solvency.

Conclusion

Gogo’s recovery could be yet justified. Extremely wealthy individuals may buoy demand for private jets as companies stop purchasing them for their executives. General Dynamics, the manufacturer of the Gulfstream, has stated that orders have actually remained stable during COVID-19. However, we believe that any upside associated with Gogo is greatly outweighed by significant downside risks at current prices. To even repay the $905 million in principal outstanding on its May 1st, 2024, senior secured loans, the company will need to significantly improve, not simply maintain its performance. The sale of its Commercial Airlines division was a step in the right direction, but management let the division go too cheaply. Gogo will need many more of those steps before we are confident in investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.