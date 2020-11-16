Investment Thesis

We believe that Penumbra (NYSE:NYSE:PEN) is well positioned to capitalise on the rebound in medical deferrals that will occur in the coming periods. This is especially true, considering the aetiology of conditions within PEN's product scope and global footprint as a leading vascular and rehabilitation product supplier. The company certainly is not immune to the headwinds and segment challenges faced by COVID-19; however, their story has stood out to investors over the single-year period to date, within the medical technology and devices sector.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

PEN has helped remould the basis of ischemic stroke treatment via their mechanical thrombectomy ("MT") segment, which has provided a remedial breakthrough to patients on a background of ischemic stroke. We believe that the underlay of PEN's growth is pinned by the penetration of the neurological rehabilitation, sub-acute and vascular markets, each of which have over $1 billion market potential. We've also seen an increase in the utilisation of PEN's Solumbra technique, as a first line treatment for thrombus retrieval. This procedure uses a stent retriever or balloon catheter in combination with local aspiration via intracranial MT. Clinical data has pointed to the benefits of using the Solumbra technique (Rankin Scale score ≤ 2 at 90+ days) to re-vascularize patients via a direct aspiration as a first-pass technique, or ADAPT.

The strength here is also coupled with our view on increased MT uptake over the coming periods, and a strong balance sheet that can be put to effective use, especially when increasing the geographical footprint, as management has guided. We are confident that PEN will continue to drive organic growth in the MT segment, alongside continuing to build on the neuro-rehabilitation exposure over the coming periods. What is perhaps most encouraging in our view, however, is the commercial and therapeutic potential of PEN's REAL segment, discussed below.

Catalysts - REAL is a real game changer

First, let us provide some context. Stroke mortality rates have reduced overwhelmingly by over 40% over the 10-year period to date. Significant improvements in medical technology can be thanked in large for these numbers, alongside the wealth of clinical data suppliers now have to draw on. In 2014, vascular and neurological medicine underwent a meaningful catalyst to remedial change, via the acceptance of MT to better patient outcomes in stroke symptomology. Over the last 20 years, the number of hospitals and institutions that are providing endovascular interventions has continued to grow beyond 30%, and PEN has been at the forefront in advocacy for these hypotheses, within the treatment of stroke/cerebrovascular accidents ("CVA"). Thus, PEN has benefited immensely on the back of the uptake in adoption of MT over recent years.

PEN has also leveraged their expertise in CVA over recent years, by expanding their treatments arm to post-stroke rehabilitation. Earlier this year, PEN released their REAL system into rehabilitation clinics throughout the 3rd quarter. The initial rollout in placements was delayed by the pandemic; however, management has committed to their guidance on placement figures earlier in the year. We've also witnessed additional technological integration into the REAL system, by providing at-home rehabilitation via tele-health, which enables sales and ongoing service delivery to thrive even in the face of headwinds from COVID. As far as post-modernity goes in rehabilitation, the REAL platform aligns perfectly with the current narrative in enhancing patient outcomes, by integrating technology into the rehab process. REAL uses virtual reality ("VR") to support patients in their rehabilitation. It enables the simulation of real-world scenarios to tie in with extensive research that supports task-based and goal-based rehabilitation. The integration of VR aims to capitalise on the principle of neuroplasticity. Let us provide some additional flavour here for the benefit of investors.

The REAL Virtual Reality Rehabilitation System:

Data Source: Penumbra

The brain is a wonderful organ, unlike any other in the human body. It has been established for some time now, the brain is able to form and strengthen new neurological pathways and neural tissue for motor function, in response to imposed demand. In fact, this is how we learn a new skill, become fitter or stronger, or just learn new motor patterns in general - like riding a scooter. This is true, even if brain tissue is no longer "usable", such as in a CVA/stroke. In rehabilitative medicine, this is exactly what we capitalise on in order to regain patient function and return to a reasonable quality of life. We use these principles in rehabilitation from injury, return to play in sport, and also in neurological rehabilitation from factors such as CVA, traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative disorders. VR is in [actual] reality the perfect synthesis to facilitate this process. To date, there have been 93 randomised-controlled trials and over 480 journal articles, investigating and supporting the use of VR in rehabilitative medicine. Exposing patients to simulated-stimuli that reflects the most functional based outcomes is far superior to repetitious, non-specific rehab exercises. Many studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of including functional-based training into the rehab process. REAL integrates this to real life scenarios via technology in upper limb functioning, visuospatial and somatosensory awareness, strength and power gains plus postural trunk control. Thus, the REAL system is at the forefront of the greatest advancement in rehabilitative potential that has ever been known to mankind, along with its peers. The potential for a remedial breakthrough in an otherwise complex and disproportionately unsuccessful segment is enormous here.

REAL is in fact the biggest task that PEN has undertaken in their lifespan. Management have confirmed the same, and the commercial potential is overwhelming, provided the efficacy data holds up across the patient population. There are also several commercial advantages, outside of the remedial scope for REAL. Firstly, there is no capital outlay for the system. The lack of capital-intensity means that the listing price of ~$1,400 per month is realised almost in entirety by the company, alongside additional requirements like bands that link to the system when in session, for $80 each. CVA data shows an average patient will have 7 consultations in their acute-phase CVA rehabilitation, with conventional inpatient rehabilitation services. REAL offers the extended benefits of increasing rehabilitation exposure in the ward, but also permitting the follow-on rehabilitation post-discharge. Outcomes can just as easily be assessed and uploaded to the cloud, where all relevant multi-disciplines can view the data for their perusal. Additionally, research shows that post-discharge, CVA patients typically receive around 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation in their sub-acute rehab stages, which can range anywhere from 1 to 3 sessions a week. Thus, third-party providers will likely pay for REAL services for this amount as a minimum over this time period, but the advantages extend to at-home use also. There is no saying providers will limit usage to 1 to 3 sessions a week also, considering the provider-patient interface in completing rehabilitation sessions, alongside group-session potential. So, patient exposure is increased, alongside provider utilisation, and their bottom-line benefits also.

Furthermore, collectively there are over 45,000 facilities that would qualify for REAL placements, who provide some level of non-acute CVA rehabilitation. Each of these sites has the potential to benefit greatly on the back of REAL's application and ease of patient use, notwithstanding the patients themselves. The main advantage for providers is the efficiency and speed that the REAL system can be used to begin the rehab process. From what we know about neuroplasticity after CVA, is that speed to begin rehab is critical to maximise outcomes. Thus, patients can be immediately set up on the system, and commence their rehabilitation at the various relevant stages. In view of all of the above points, the REAL system has enormous commercial potential. We foresee accelerated growth in provider accounts and re-orders over the coming 5 years at least. This device is at the forefront of the modern age in rehabilitative medicine, and interweaves perfectly with the current narrative of tech-integration in medicine. We look forward to additional colour to be provided on the REAL portfolio in early 2021.

Additional Catalysts & Financials

Management has pulled overall Q4 guidance from the Q3 earnings call. However, there still remains a great deal of evidence for the bullish case to remain. We see a strong 2021 for PEN, especially if the current sales trajectory remains and the cadence of REAL placements picks up over the coming periods. The company also has its next generation access catheter BMX 96 to be fully completed, and the Jet 7 FLEX segment had its strongest quarter to date with over $400,000 in sales just recently. PEN successfully utilised BMX 96 patient cases this quarter, and the market's perception seems to be high thus far. Positive feedback has been given on the guide function of BMX 96 over aspiration catheters. The lighting 12 system is set for its early US launch later this year, alongside the Lighting 7 launch, which has been outlined for the first half of 2021 by management. Thus, there are several key inflection points over the coming 6-12 months that investors must remain focused on in PEN's story. Combined with the REAL system's progression, the above segments are key drivers for change in share price over the upcoming periods.

The company had a strong quarter, beating consensus by 19% in revenues by posting $151 million in top-line earnings. Vascular sales were over $75 million, an increase of 33%, alongside strong neurological sales performance of ~$76 million that beat consensus by $6 million. There was margin pressures on the back of the pandemic, with impact from COGS and increasing the size of the workforce to drive sales in all segments. Management are confident that investment in infrastructure and product resources will drive margin expansion over the coming periods. They have also pointed at a small sequential growth in sales over Q4, although have pulled official guidance, as mentioned. We look forward to the EOFY results, where additional 2021 guidance will undoubtedly be laid out for the benefit of investors.

Breaking down the product mix, of the $75 million in vascular sales, this was driven primarily by strength in the US over their international markets, which declined -11% quarter/quarter. The real winner in this segment was MT revenues, that surmounted $41 million, and was driven by new procedures involving the Lightning 12 product. Embolisation made up the remainder of $34 million in sales in this period.

In the neurological segment, sales of ~$76 million were also driven by the US component, as international sales declined almost -20%. Distributors are also aiming at working down existing inventories, which may be a small headwind coming out of Q4 (we estimates 10-20bps maximum). Ischemic stroke sales were down -24%, which was caused in large by competitive forces in abroad, as reported by management. The access portion of this segment was strong, with a 34% increase quarter/quarter to over $21 million in revenue contribution, a strong recovery from the 2nd quarter. The stroke segment has also faced headwinds from the pandemic, primarily on the back of deferred procedures and PEN's exposure to distributors for turnover here.

Looking forward, we see top-line growth at a CAGR of 14.4% over the coming 5 years, largely driven by MT and REAL placements both in the US and abroad. In the upside case, we see >$1 billion in top-line earnings by 2023, and just under this in the base case. We also see significant FCF growth at a CAGR of ~49% over this time, and margin expansions in line with management guidance. EBITDA level earnings should see a large recovery over this period, especially when modelling REAL placements and the ongoing reimbursements with MT, plus extended services in the REAL segment. We believe that based on the recovery seen in Q3 this year, that COVID-19 headwinds will play less of a role than first thought back in June. Thus, we are bullish on the long-term growth outlook for PEN.

Data Source: PEN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data Source: PEN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Valuation is tilted high, but we believe this is offset by increased penetration in PEN's neurological rehabilitation and vascular markets over the coming years. Nonetheless, right now, shares are trading at a significant premium to peers, and have seen significant expansion across multiples over recent years. ROIC of 8.9% marginally outweighs the cost of capital, thus the valuation remains unsupported from that basis. We can see that shares are trading at over 250x free cash flow, on a FCF yield of only 0.8%, with $-0.21 in free cash per share. With significant growth in free cash forecast over the coming periods, we firmly believe that there will be significant improvement in these figures in time to come. Shares are also trading at ~16x book value, and 17.5x sales on a price level.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Shares are well above peers in several measures, as seen below. Current valuation is at a significant premium across all measures, and thus investors must take this into consideration into their own investment reasoning. We see significant improvement in these multiples in periods to come, however. Especially on the back of the recovery in deferred procedures in the US and globally, where PEN will benefit greatly in the MT and REAL segments. With our estimates, by 2025 we see peak sales and EBITDA of almost $1.2 billion and $206 million, respectively, which will have a healthy impact across valuation measures.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

On a DCF basis, we see a value gap skewed to the downside by almost -60%, with a fair value of $105.34 in the most basic scenario. The potential correction that may occur from this should be factored in by investors over the coming periods, but also may present an exciting entry point to buy or reallocate on the weakness. With the upcoming tailwinds as drivers for 2021, we believe that this is a plausible scenario for upside in pricing and valuation, should the correction occur. Additionally, the market may be under-reflecting these advancements right now, and not pricing in the future value of the asset returns that can be generated with additional MT and REAL placements into the future. Below, investors can see one scenario in our DCF modelling, using the company's WACC of 8.7% and a 3% terminal growth rate, with FCFE estimates from the base case.

DCF Model Scenario 1: Company WACC 8.7%, terminal growth 3%, base case:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can view the sensitivity matrix for PEN's DCF valuation, shown on the chart below. This may be helpful for investors in their own decision making and understanding where the sensitivity lies within the DCF model, using the FCFE estimates provided above. With what evidence we have right now, shares seem to be trading above their fair value for the time being.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can see the outcomes in pricing distribution should shares continue along their current trajectory, on the chart below. The chart provides essential information for longer-term investors who are making decisions on entry and reallocation in portfolios for PEN's shares. We encourage longer-term investors to have a close look, and understand the range of price distribution that may occur, and couple this with price returns over the last few periods to understand the probability of each outcome, in their own expected return analysis.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

Shares have trended in an ascending channel since the selloff in March. Distribution has been wide, and prices have touched the upper resistance level twice, but failed to break through. Currently, shares are being tested at the upper resistance level, as seen in the chart below, where there have been high volumes and pricing activity at this level. Since October, shares have rallied to the new high, and have held their strength at this level since early November. However, based on the volumes and volatility at this level, we could see a reversion towards the YTD mean and a correction towards the historical intrinsic value. There has been relatively low downside volatility YTD, and the longer-term trend has remained bullish. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

We can see that shares have failed to break the upper resistance bar YTD and are currently being tested at this level. Momentum has been quite volatile YTD, and factor exposure to momentum has been quite high based on autocorrelation of the data. Corresponding exposure to RSI ranges has also been observed, especially when shares breach the RSI 70 line and enter into overbought territory, which has happened 2 times YTD. Momentum has since taken a downtick, reverting towards the mean, however we encourage longer-term investors to consider keeping a close eye on momentum and RSI ranges, over the coming months. Those holding PEN in portfolios may feel it warranted to tilt exposure towards momentum in particular, considering the high autocorrelation we've seen here over the single-year period to date. As we aim to be beta neutral, we've managed to largely immunise the portfolio against the market exposure, to realise the risk-adjusted alpha from PEN's strengths (or weaknesses) alone. This way we can add true value, separate from the market's outcomes. Investors may want to consider the same philosophy, in light of the upcoming catalysts, in our view. We can see evidence of this correlation between these 3 metrics, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Summary

Debt has been reasonably well contained since expanding facilities early last year. We've watched the long-term debt total remain stable over this period, whilst short-term liabilities are covered over 5x from liquid assets. Liquidity suffers when excluding inventory from the equation, indicating the high net realisable value of the inventory holding on PEN's balance sheet. The company left the 3rd quarter with ~$270 million in cash and equivalents, and the runaway on this should be sufficient for the next 2 years. Short-term solvency measures listed above and the Altman Z-score of 21 supports this view. Total debt to total capital is around 11.2x, whilst equity to assets is ~76% and assets cover liabilities by over 4.2x. Thus, with all of these measures combined, there is significant strength on the balance sheet, meaning it can be put to effective use over the coming periods, especially as the debt ratio has remained low at under 10%. Adding to this is the lack of capital-intensity requirements in the REAL segment, which will enable the company to build on operating leverage, and also leverage COGS and SG&A lines from the income statement. Thus, we foresee no major drains or pulls on liquidity over the coming periods.

Data Source: PEN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

In Short

PEN has had a better than expected Q3, meaning that a strong recovery is on the way in all operating segments. Better than expected sales in vascular and neurological rehabilitation segments signals the company's rebound from procedure deferrals caused by the pandemic. We see strong top-line growth over the coming years, in parallel with greater penetration in both vascular and neurological rehabilitation markets, via MT and REAL placements over the coming years. The REAL platform has enormous commercial potential, and the likelihood to build on a remedial breakthrough in upper limb and trunk rehabilitation for CVA patients. The hypotheses here builds on a wealth of underlying clinical data that supports both VR and task-based rehabilitation in this patient population.

Certainly, commercial risks apply to this underlying growth, such as headwinds from COVID, competition in the stroke market, setbacks in their peripheral segment product launches, and worse than expected adoption of the MT and REAL segments over the coming years. We believe that the differentiators within these products and their benefit to patient outcomes offsets these risks, however. In this vein, shares are currently trading at a significant premium to peers, and as sales recovery has not yet been realised, this is not reflected in the valuation just yet. We see value skewed to the downside at present, and eagerly await for performance over Q4 to provide a correction in these figures. Based on this, we believe that the market me be under-reflecting the inherent value in PEN shares, drawing on the factors and commercial potential listed above. Now, it is PEN's job to go out there and show it to us, and justify why this valuation is appropriate for their equity. We look forward to providing additional coverage.