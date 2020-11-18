But SBNY carries a conservative portfolio of loans (under 60% LTV’s),and has already booked significant reserves to account for future losses.

The bank is a turnaround play however, as it suffers from a base in New York City, clearly a difficult environment in which to operate.

With Signature Bank, they stand above the herd, with impressive ROE’s and earnings growth since its founding in 2001.

There is elevated risk in buying a regional bank, as lack of scale and high regulatory costs typically equate to lower returns on equity.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Signature Bank (SBNY) is a New York-based bank that targets commercial clients, and the high net worth owners of these businesses. With the economy in dire straits in the NY City area, SBNY stock has gotten crushed.

From its 2016 highs, SBNY is down by ~35%. From a 21x P/E multiple, one ascribed just 3 years ago given its high-quality business model and superior growth, SBNY now trades at 11.1x 2020 earnings estimates, and about 9.2x 2021.

Admittedly, this is a long-dated recovery play. The New York market is expected to suffer longer given a variety of issues extending even beyond the pandemic. Higher unemployment, mass exodus to the suburbs, increasing taxes, and elevated crime, NY appears a place to avoid. Even worse, with 5% of the company’s loans in deferral mode, investors are also fearful of large write-offs in the coming 12-18 months.

That said, SBNY is a high quality, low cost operation with superior economics vs most regional banks. They also continue to produce positive profits. Earning 11% ROE’s last quarter (Q3 as reported in October), amidst growing loan loss provisions is pretty impressive.

For those with a 3-5 year timeframe, long term investors would be well served buying a position and adding as a recovery gets underway.

We estimate upside of roughly 90% over 3-4 years (17-24% annual IRR’s), and downside to perhaps $80 (25%) should loan losses escalate and really upset the apple cart here.

Per our math however, assuming 50% of deferred loans default, yielding recoveries of 60% on the defaulted loans, then the hit to EPS would amount to another $1.90 per share, off ~$10.49 per share (the runrate Q3 figures).

That works out to call it $8.25 in EPS in our downside scenario. At $108, SBNY would still trade at 13x, well below its average over time.

While hard to call this a Compounder given its New York profile and idiosyncratic risks, it is impressive nonetheless. Signature Bank:

Never lost money in either 2008 or 2009, and has grown EPS by 16.2% per year from 2007 through 2020 (assuming estimates for this year turn out to be roughly correct),

Carries an investment grade balance sheet, with over $6BB in cash and plenty of liquidity,

Is run by one of the original co-founders from 2001,

Perhaps operates one of the lowest cost banks anywhere, with efficiency ratios below 40% and ROE’s typically around 13%, and

Can likely grow EPS at double digit rates past 2020, despite our estimate for loan loss provision increases.

Even during the worst of the selloff, Signature Bank fell to $72 per share. The stock also remains materially lower than its $148 January highs.

We (shamelessly) point out that we recommended SBNY at $83 to our subscribers last month, and that our Compounders appear to be beating the market by ~10% too in a year.

Screening

In our search for recovery plays in beaten up names/cyclicals, we noted that many small caps and banks were entirely missing in our recommendations.

We have covered (for subscribers) the large cap money center banks in quite a bit of detail, and with many regional banks reporting solid Q3 results, decided to change our focus. We ran screens on many names in an attempt to find a regional or super-regional bank with characteristics of a Compounder (long term impressive EPS growth, solid management, high ROE’s, earnings revisions upward typically, as well as ones trading well below average multiples).

Here are some of our top names:

SBNY is one of our favorites (bottom line above). They exhibited the most impressive through the cycle growth as measured by our 2018 to 2021 column in grey. While owning the lowest P/E stocks tends to be a bad idea, in this case we found SBNY too compelling to pass up.

Compared to these smaller banks, SBNY generates best in class ROE’s, has solid management, and yet trades at one of the lowest valuations.

Capitalization

Signature Bank is BBB rated, headquartered in New York, NY, and has plenty of liquidity to survive the pandemic (and well beyond). They just raised $375mm of subordinated debt, and with well over $6BB of cash, intends to put $3-5BB of that to work over the next few quarters. Their loan to deposit ratio is 84%, indicating plenty of dry powder when demand (and economic growth) return. Their common equity tier one capital ratio is a healthy 10.3%.

Business

The company was founded in 2001 by Scott Shay and Joe DePaolo (the current CEO). They have grown 100% organically since then, with a focus on hiring teams of corporate lenders from bigger institutions over time. With a focus on lending to small businesses and their managers, the company operates zero retail branches, and instead has 36 larger, private banking branches. In 2018, SBNY began hiring teams to operate in both San Francisco and Los Angeles, with 4 offices there, and one in North Carolina.

The company emphasizes their “single-point-of-contact” approach. When hiring, SBNY attempts to poach established relationship managers/teams from large banks, taking experienced bankers that immediately can bring both deposits and lending relationships. With less overhead and supervision, these teams have more leeway to grow and can reap more of the rewards. Since 2001, Signature has hired approximately 100 teams, with no turnover to speak of. Many tainted big banks like Wells often lose groups to SBNY. The company does not acquire other banks.

The strategy has led to impressive (perhaps the best I have seen) efficiency ratios (ER's). ER’s simply measure non-interest costs as a percentage of net revenue (as measured after interest expenses, or NIM plus other fee-based revenue). Most well managed banks run in the sub 60% efficiency ratio ballpark. Signature last year operated at 39.5% ER’s, which is simply remarkable.

Below is a good five year summary:

Source (10-K)

From the 10-K is a good description of the business today:

We generally target closely held commercial clients with revenues of less than $200 million and fewer than 1,000 employees. Our business clients are principally representative of the New York metropolitan area economy and include real estate owners/operators, real estate management companies, law firms, accounting firms, entertainment business managers, medical professionals, retail establishments, money management firms and not-for-profit philanthropic organizations. We also target the owners and senior management of these businesses who typically have a net worth of between $500,000 and $20 million. Additionally, the newly launched Fund Banking division will be dedicated to providing financing and banking services to the private equity industry by offering subscription lines of credit, management company lines of credit and general partner loans, specifically targeted to private equity firms and their general partners. The Specialized Mortgage Servicing Banking team specializes in providing treasury management product and services to residential and commercial mortgage servicers.”

A couple of items are worth noting about SBNY. One, their loans tend to be fixed rate with terms between 5 and 10 years. Without material bank loans like most banks (that float depending on LIBOR), the floating rate component is lacking.

If the Fed raises rates, SBNY won’t be booking higher interest on their loan book, but they will be paying more on their deposits. Not likely a risk in a “lower for longer” world, but a potential drag in 2022 or 2023 perhaps. The company is shifting toward commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, which are your typical floating rate pieces of paper, but as of today they are mostly in fixed.

Also, their customers are high net worth individuals and smaller corporations. These are pickier customers, who are more price sensitive with their deposits. So, their interest-bearing deposits cost around 0.50% today, vs perhaps 0.05% at a JPMorgan or Wells Fargo.

But, their deposits are high quality, with little in the way of brokered deposits or CD’s.

Covid-19 Impact and Current Loan Portfolio

With Q3 results, SBNY reported $2.62 in EPS, vs $2.75 a year ago. With any bank in distress, these come down to breaking down the balance sheet.

Earnings look pretty good considering.

Below is the balance sheet:

Above we can see that Signature has $46.2BB in total loans with Allowances for Loan Losses of $485mm. (That means they have already booked losses of $485mm on their loans, or around 1% of them). They have no goodwill, almost unheard of in the banking world. Reported earnings tend to be quite clean.

They have increased reserves this year to date by $234mm, taking ALL from $250mm to the $485mm number.

The big question is, if NY is in such economic turmoil, is this enough?

We modeled out their portfolio of loans, looking to see if their loan loss reserves appear sufficient.

Above is their breakdown of loans. Most of their balance sheet resides in multi-family loans in NY city. These are probably gold. Rent controlled apartments rarely if ever see rents not paid. Losses here will remain low through all but another Great Depression. Multi-family is $15BB, or 33% of the total loan book.

Retail is a problem. SBNY has $250mm of loans in Manhattan retail that is especially troubled today.

On the plus side, at the far right are their LTV’s, conservatively under 60% across the board.

Highlighted in yellow above are where problems reside. Retail isn’t the only concern in NYC, as their office and ADC portfolios (construction loans) also are experiencing distress.

In the second column, Deferrals, the company offers a glimpse of how many loans are currently not being paid under various loan deferral programs. Out of $46BB in loans, $2.025BB are not getting paid. That is 4.4% of the total. On the plus side, this number peaked at $11BB in Q2, so has come down $9BB in just a few months.

To get a sense of potential losses here, we took a conservative perspective. In the boxed column, we assumed fully 50% of problematic loans would default, with recoveries of only 60% of the loan outstanding.

That is, with LTV’s (loan to value) in the high 50’s, then should their real estate borrowers default, it would have to be worth about 35% of the original value of the real estate to see these kinds of recoveries. Brokerage fees, foreclosure costs and any number of uncollected income can result in loans not getting their money back, but these are likely conservative estimates.

In total, we estimate that their $2.0BB deferred portfolio might lead to $312mm of total losses.

With loan loss provisions already at $484mm, then arguably incremental provisions won’t be necessary. Unquestionably we will be wrong in our assessment, but these seem to be reasonable expectations given what we know today. The 60% number isn’t one we pulled out of a hat either, it is the average recovery rate for a defaulted commercial real estate loan.

As for provisions on the income statement, management on their call said that they expect provisions for loan losses to be at or below the Q3 numbers (which were $53mm). They peaked at $93mm in Q3, so appear to be trending in the right direction. (We actually modeled higher provisions for the next 5 quarters).

From a different angle, today SBNY has $81mm of loans that are on non-accrual status, and $149mm of total loans that are not current (in the 30-89 day delinquent bucket).

That totals $230mm. With reserves over 2x that, then they appear to have reserved sufficiently. The company also indicated that of the $230mm, $80mm could be attributed to delays in processing payments and are now current. If true, then their troubled basket of loans could be just $150mm. With ALL at $485mm, again reserves appear to be 3x the level of problematic loans.

Income Statement and Projections

We modeled the above based on comments management made on their Q3 earnings conference call.

The company expects higher net interest income in Q4 compared to Q3 this year. Most of their loan growth in the quarter occurred at the end of Q3. Loan growth is expected to range from $3BB to $5BB over the course of the next 12 months. We assumed loans grow to $50.6BB from $46.1BB today (up $4.4BB). There was a lack of guidance in terms of NIM so we kept it roughly flat. Lowering deposit costs is possible. Adjusting spreads, migrating to more floating based loans, or any number of other changes are possible too. The NIM compression from 2.71% in Q2 to 2.50% in Q3 included 8 basis points of impact from PPP loan growth, so the real NIM compression was around 13 bps. Loan duration is 2.4 years. Credit spreads are at all time tights, so the possibility of better yields from here seems likely. On the other hand, spreads could simply remain at very low levels, pushing NIM a bit lower. SBNY intends to keep $2BB of cash on the balance sheet out of well over $6BB, implying $4BB is available today to invest. This matches up with their $3-5BB estimate, but obviously given deposit growth, could be higher. The company’s long-term goal is to add $6-8BB in loans per year. We baked in $7BB from 2021 to 2023. The provision for credit losses is obviously a major uncertainty. Above we estimated $312mm of losses on their deferred loans, which translates to about $127mm of incremental provisions over the next 5 quarters say (excluding CECL accounting, we estimate reserves have increased from $300mm to $485mm, or $185mm. So just took $312 less this “normalized” $185mm number to get the $127mm). That does imply Q4 and 2021 earnings estimates below the Street.

By our math, we get $10.60 in EPS in 2021, vs the Street at $11.60. We obviously want to underwrite a conservative 2021, and do worry that an earnings “miss” will keep a lid on the equity. But we probably have been overly conservative in our provisioning expectations.

The trading risk is of course that the stock continues to languish amidst lowered estimates. But at just 10x 2021 estimates using our numbers, I doubt a miss would move the stock that much.

Valuation

Peers trade today at 14x 2021 earnings. The closest comp is NYCB, who lends to multi-family condo’s and co-ops in NYC as well. It trades at 8.4x 2021 and even lower on 2022. SBNY typically trades better than NYCB, as its growth is better and costs lower.

SBNY has been quite effective in the past at growing faster than not only NYCB, but also most of the names on this list. Post Covid-19, and diminished urban flight, SBNY should trade better.

At just 14x 2023 earnings, likely well past the pandemic, SBNY could trade to $200+. This multiple appears reasonable given the company's superior ROE's and growth profile.

Indeed, over the past 8 years, SBNY has traded at a 16x multiple on average. That times even $12 in EPS in 2022 or 2023 works out to $192 per share.

For the value crowd, SBNY trades at 1.2x book, from a peak of 1.6x in January of this year. With book at $93, that multiple implies a ~$150 stock.

Conclusion

One valid reaction to buying this is that an investor must be crazy to purchase a bank with real estate loan exposure to New York City today. That naturally was my first reaction.

But Signature Bank has a solid long-term track record, and a niche that works. I am hard pressed to find a bank with higher margins/lower efficiency ratios. They also are expanding into other locations, which will eventually offer more diversification and growth.

With a $50BB balance sheet today, the company aims to grow to $100BB. With loan growth expectations of $7BB per year, 10% revenue and EPS growth appears doable.

The long term EPS growth figures paint an impressive picture, with the only blips being 2009 (the Great Recession), 2017 (with $1.80 hit from Taxi Medallion loan losses), and now 2020 (Covid-19).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that NYC is simply an irreplaceable location. You cannot go to Broadway, Times Square, the restaurants, or its museums and landmarks anywhere else. There will always be demand to both visit and live in New York.

Thanks for reading! Last year we launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just over 25% annual returns, and our one year Marketplace service track record is 10% better than the S&P 500. Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SBNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.