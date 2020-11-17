Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Presents at New Street 2020 Conference: 5G. Infrastructure. Applications. Innovation. Disruption Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:CCI) New Street 2020 Conference: 5G. Infrastructure. Applications. Innovation. Disruption Conference November 17, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Dan Schlanger - CFO

Spencer Kurn - New Street Research

Spencer Kurn

Good morning. I’m Spencer Kurn, and I cover U.S. Communications Infrastructure here at New Street Research. I’m extending a big welcome to Dan Schlanger, the Chief Financial Officer of Crown Castle. I’m sure most are familiar with Dan. But as CFO, he is responsible for capital allocation decisions at Crown and positioning them for growth across their assets and towers, small cells and fiber.

So, Dan, let’s kick off. Start with the big agreement that you entered into with DISH yesterday, whereby DISH deploy equipment on up to 20,000 of your towers and will receive certain fiber transport services from you. This is the first infrastructure partnership that DISH has announced. So, it seems like a big deal. What’s the significance of this agreement for Crown? And the big question I’d be getting over the last 24 hours is, do you think with this agreement you’ll capture an outsized share of DISH’s deployment on towers relative to your current market share in the U.S. tower industry?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. Hey, Spencer. Thanks for having us. I appreciate the invitation and the opportunity to be here.

It is a big deal that we signed with DISH, and we’re really excited about it. As you said, it’s their first infrastructure partner that they’ve announced. And it goes to a 20,000 tower site mass. And as they’ve talked about 15,000 being their first round of deployment -- 15,000 sites into the first round of deployment, obviously 20,000 [Technical Difficulty]. We can’t get too much into the details of what we agreed to with DISH. And ultimately, we need to let them talk about how they’re going to deploy their network. But, we think that we’ve set ourselves up really well to get a significant portion of how they’re going to deploy, and that we’ve put ourselves in a position of being a partner that extends just beyond -- beyond just towers, as you mentioned in your lead into the question, is that it includes fiber transport as well. And we think that was a big deal for them and trying to choose a partner is that it’s not just where do you have the right tower when you’re building a new network, they have a little bit of choice there, it’s what’s the solution that somebody can help get you to. And we believe that having a large-scale tower operations focused in the top 100 markets in the U.S. with fiber was a differentiating factor for us and something that really skewed to our direction. That’s why we’re so excited about it.

Q - Spencer Kurn

Excellent. One of the biggest themes that’s emerged so far today is just the growth that people expect to happen in small cells in the U.S. Crown is the largest small cell player in the country. And industry forecasts have called for massive growth in the amount of small cells deployed up from around 200,000 in the country today to something like 1 million over the next seven to eight years. Yet we haven’t really -- in your business, you haven’t really seen an inflection in the number of nodes that you’re deploying. We’re still hovering around 10,000 a year. Why haven’t we seen an acceleration? And are you expecting an increase in the number of nodes that you deploy over fiber over the next few years?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. I think that the major driver of the pace at which we will ultimately deploy small cells is the demand that we see from our customers. And that demand has remained relatively stable over time at that 10,000 small cell per year level. And we think that what will be a driver of going up from there, to the extent that it will be, and we believe there will be, will be more of our customers looking for more small cells and more places. And as 5G becomes more a reality and the different spectrum managers will support 5G become increasingly deployed, all the way from low-band up through millimeter wave, we think small cells are going to be a really important facet of network deployment going forward, and as we realize that as an industry, that will increase the amount of small cells on air overall. And ultimately, that’s what’s going to drive our backlog and our ability to produce more than 10,000 in a given year.

I think, what’s interesting is that the timeframe for building a small cell really is -- has been pretty consistent at 18 to 36 months, with the majority of that being zoning, permitting and utility work that has to be done, which means that even if we did have an acceleration in the near term, it may take a little while to roll into when we actually put them on the air. I think, what that means also is that there is demand that’s being generated and pent-up over time that we all know or we firmly believe that small cells, like I said, are going to be integral in the 5G network. In order to getto 5G, if it takes us 18 to 36 months to build a small cell network, it means that we’re probably right now behind a little bit as an industry, which we think bodes well for us because the other thing that we can provide is the ability to go on a system that we already have in place, what we would call colocation, which we think can cut the deployment times in half, which I think, will be a huge driver going forward. Our customers, the carriers are torn many times between speed and cost. And when speed becomes a priority, that shared infrastructure and ability to locate on existing asset base becomes a driver. And we think that that’s something that will happen and could very well increase the amount of small cells that we can deploy in any given year.

But having said that, we have given ‘21 guidance and believe that 2021 deployments of small cells will look very much like 2020 has and continues to at basically the same pace, just given the backlog that we have as we booked previously in the backlog we had to do.

Spencer Kurn

So, just to hone in a little bit more on small cells, there’s a lot of analysis out there that suggests small cells don’t generate compelling returns. And an activist investor recently brought this to the forefront of their campaign. You’ve been steadfast in your small cell ambitions and have claimed that returns are just as good as those you generate on towers. What do you think investors are missing, or do you maybe have a different perspective on the returns that you deem worthy?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. I mean, first, the way you started that question, I just wanted to circle back to, which is, we haven’t seen any analysis that would show small cell returns are not very good. All of our internal analysis and all of the results that we’ve seen to date have shown extremely good returns on small cells. As defined, just to give a context, our first anchor build, where we build a small cell system from scratch in a greenfield area, we get 6% to 7% returns on that. And that doesn’t clear our cost of capital because it can’t -- and we’re a shared infrastructure provider, but we have to provide some value, which is lowering the cost and time to market. And if we charge more than our cost of capital, I don’t think we would necessarily lower the cost. We really have seen this play out over a long period of time where we get 6% to 7% to start with. And then, when we put a second tenant on, we get to kind of low-double-digit returns, 10% to 12%, which we do believe clears our cost of capital. So, only with two tenants, which we define in the neighborhood of 4 to 6 nodes per mile, that’s going to make us money as the infrastructure developer. Those are great returns.

And when we compare them to towers, it gets to a clearing of our cost of capital faster than what we saw with towers because we started at a lower base of towers. So, now, we are doing so in towers, and we’re making significant returns over and above our cost of capital. But, it’s taken a while to get there. And we still believe tower is the best business ever. So, we think it will continue to be. And we’re trying to prove out to the market that small cells have the same underlying drivers, the demand drivers, the same underlying contract structures and the same underlying carrier customer base. And the returns, when we get to the third tenant, are very similar between towers and small cells. And those are things that we’ve seen. We’ve given disclosures by market to show that we actually have markets that click off all of those different metrics I went through, first tenant, second tenant and third tenant of where the returns are.

So, the hardest part of your question, the one that we struggle with the most is, what are investors seeing that we’re not or vice versa. We’ve been pretty clear about how we view the future being small cell driven in many cases for 5G. And as that tenancy goes up, we will generate good returns. We think we’ve shown those. And yet we still don’t get the value that we think should be attributed to that business, which looks a lot like towers and is growing in mid-double-digits, mid-teens. And that’s a pretty substantial growth for a business like ours. So, we’re excited about the small cell. We feel really good about it. We see nothing that would lead us against our viewpoint of small cells generating significant value over long-term for our shareholders. And as we pointed out in our second quarter earnings call, the upside we see in small cells is significantly higher than what the downside may be, and the likelihood of that upside is significantly higher than the likelihood of the downside. So, we feel really comfortable with where we are in our investment in small cells.

And we think that basically what we’re looking for is incremental proof points to show whether the volume is going to be there or the returns are going to be there or both. And I think now what would be helpful is if we saw some additional volumes, just say that there is really significant progress being made in terms of the acceleration we were talking about earlier. So, I think that’s going to be the next proof point that we’re going to want to show and hopefully we can make progress on.

Spencer Kurn

Excellent. Yes. And for what’s worth, your small cell strategy has already received a lot of praise from others in the industry today. This is a 5G conference. One of the themes that’s been coming out is that there’s a new architecture that’s emerging with 5G. And it’s not just putting equipment on towers anymore; it’s breaking things out into aggregation points, connecting things with fiber, edge data centers. And your small cell strategy really plays into that. But, how are you positioning Crown Castle to benefit from the new architecture that’s coming out of 5G?

Dan Schlanger

I think, you just said it well, Spencer. We have within our portfolio a unique combination of tower small cells fiber that can’t be matched by any other provider. And as we’re going to move more and more into 5G, and we believe that 2021 will be kind of the first real move into 5G in the earnest, and then it will be a very long investment cycle to get us into true 5G architecture, that having the ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber together is a unique value proposition.

As you pointed out, we do not believe that towers will be the only way that 5G is deployed. It was part of our investment thesis when we started investing in small cells 10 years ago, that the density of the network would require something different than towers. And the only thing that would work in that case would be, in essence smaller towers closer together, which are now called small cells. And we saw that coming and started making small investments, and then increased our investments as we saw the investment thesis playing out and proving out the returns, ultimately culminating to where we have today, which is 80,000 route miles of fiber, 70,000 small cells on air or under development and 40,000 towers. That’s an unmatched portfolio that plays directly in all the things you’re talking about.

For 5G to really work, where we have a ubiquitous, low-latency, high-speed network, it’s going to take a significantly denser network architecture filled with fiber small cells, and like you put it out, edge data centers, to control all that traffic and ensure that people get the service they are expecting and that we’re able to come up with the new use cases that 5G we think will ultimately enable. And those use cases, I think that we would sum them up with being, instead of connecting people, which is what all of the other Gs have done within the wireless industry, we’re now going to be connecting things. And that’s a huge difference because you’re going to go from 300 million, 350 million people to billions and billions of things. And you need that network tobe dense to be able to handle all of that. And we think that there’s nothing that compares to what we can provide.

And going back to the first question you asked, the DISH agreement was kind of the first proof point that having that combination of solutions that we can provide, helps us in winning business in the market.

Spencer Kurn

Excellent. So, one of the things you touched on earlier and that investors are looking for in terms of higher -- seeing higher returns on small cells is the mix of nodes that are colocated versus new builds. And colocation comes with much higher margins and returns. So, you guided to a higher mix of colo this year. Can you talk about what’s driving that? And is this the start of a longer trend of adding more incremental nodes on existing fiber strands rather than having to build new fiber to accommodate more small cells?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. What is driving the move to colocation in 2021 is basically the bookings that we’ve had over the period that led to this period of time where we’re installing them now. So, between one and three years ago, we booked certain nodes. And this is what comes out the pipeline. It was not a deliberate strategy to go out and try to increase the number of colocation nodes we signed. It is part of our strategy to try to support our customers in the top markets in the U.S. with fiber and small cells that allows them to meet the needs for their networks. And it just so happened that in 2021, that landed on network and fiber assets that we already have in the ground, which is why we’re moving the percentage of colocation up from our normal kind of 20% to 30% to closer to 40%. And then, you’re seeing the commensurate reduction in capital allocation -- or capital expenditures in 2021 while not reducing the growth rates. That’s exactly part -- as you pointed out, that’s part of our business model, is that colocation comes with lower capital but higher margins and higher returns and maintains good growth for our business. That’s how we make money. And then we’re sharing that economic value with our customers, which is how we provide value to them.

We don’t think that this is necessarily the start of a longer term trend, as we think as we look into the rest of our pipeline and backlog, that it goes back to that kind of 20% to 30% colocation percentage. Because like I said, it wasn’t a purposeful strategy to get here, but regardless, it was a -- it is a proof point in our opinion that colocation can, does and will happen. And it does come with the incremental economics that we’ve talked about, allowing us to reduce capital and maintain growth. And that’s really the point that we were trying to make when we were planning this out.

Going forward, even though our pipeline is still in that 20% to 30% colocation rate, we think that there’s a potential that our customers could come and want, as I was talking about earlier, faster deployments to meet the 5G demand that they see. And if they do that, one way to do so would be to do colocation on our existing asset base. And because that takes less time than anchor builds, you could fill up more of a near-term pipeline with colocation and drive that percentage back up if that’s the way it happens. I’m not saying it is. But, if we get some bookings that are colocation driven, it could go back up to that 40% and beyond ‘21. So, it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it’s also not something we’re projecting right now. We think we’ll go back to the normal levels of colocation.

The longer term implication of all of this is this business is playing out exactly like we expect. We go in, build assets in markets that we think colocation will happen and small cells will be deployed. And we get a good return when we do that because we don’t expect that we build only when we have a contract. And as our customers want to go and get more service there, provide more robust network to their customers, the end users, and 5G use cases come up, we think we will see colocation. And this is just one of those proof points that we think helps defend why we’re so steadfast on our small cell strategy.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. We’ve got a couple of questions from the audience that I just want to ask quickly before we come back to one last question on your dividend. But with -- on the C-bands, could you talk about your expectations for how much deployment you expect with C-band spectrum on towers versus small cells? And then, the second question from the audience was, why weren’t small cells contemplated in your recent agreement with DISH?

Dan Schlanger

Yes. On the C-band question, again, I think, it’s better to let our customers talk through how they’re going to deploy their networks, whether that’s towers or small cells. We believe that all of the above strategy is necessary to meet the coverage and capacity requirements of both, the existing network as demands on that network continue to grow and as we implement 5G. But, we do think, as you move higher and higher up the bandwidth spectrum to where you get closer to closer to millimeter wave, the more likely it will be to be on small cells more than towers just because the propagation characteristics are so short. So, we believe that if something only -- if a millimeter wave only travels 1,000 feet, call it, putting it up 250 feet on a tower wastes a tremendous amount of its ability to carry data, just moving down the ground up. So, it just extends the long-term pattern we’ve seen of 20 years ago, the best place to be, which is on the top of a 300-foot tower and push the signal as far as possible. We keep moving down farther and farther closer to the ground, closing in the radius around the tower or the deployment, the point of presence, and ultimately moving into small cells, which we think will be necessary for millimeter wave and other bands.

Again, I’ll let DISH talk to how they are going to deploy their network. But, they are clearly focused on getting coverage of a big partner in the U.S. as part of their agreement to deploy the spectrum that they own. They need to cover 70% of the U.S. The most efficient way to deploy spectrum over large swaths of area into large population areas is through towers. That is still the case and will remain the case. So, my guess is, they’re looking at trying to do their network deployment as efficiently as possible, and towers play a big part of that. But, I’ll let them speak very much into how they think about tower, small cells and fiber here.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about your dividend today. Crown Castle offers one of the most compelling dividend growth opportunities for investors looking for yields. You recently guided to dividend growth of 11% in 2021, which is well above the growth of 7% in 2020 and above your long-term target of 7% to 8%. Could you unpack the drivers of the acceleration in your dividend growth next year? And as we think about this really strong backdrop for growth across both, towers and small cells, what’s preventing you from growing the dividend double digits over the next couple of years?

Dan Schlanger

To answer the first part of that question, the driver of our dividend is the cash we’re generating from our business, which we would equate to our AFFO per share. Our FFO per share is up 10% in our outlook at the midpoint going into 2021. And we increased our dividend by 11%, in large part because we don’t like not whole numbers when we do quarterly dividends. So, there was a choice to be made. So, we went up a little bit from there. So, it was 11% versus 10% AFFO growth. We basically keep the AFFO payoff the same. The driver of that is just the acceleration in our business and the fact that we’re continuing to drive really good revenue and incremental margins as we focus on maintaining our cost structure, reducing our costs, being as efficient as we possibly can while looking out for the growth going forward.

The second part of your question on what we could expect going forward in terms of dividend growth. We still anticipate 7% to 8% long-term dividend growth and AFFO per share growth. That is our expectation. It incorporates a range of outcomes that we think could go for us or against us, whether that’s activity levels or cost structure or interest rates, financing costs, all those things. And if every one of them were to go well, yes, we think we’d be above. And if every one of them were to go poorly, we think we’d be below. But we still think 7% to 8% is a reasonable expectation going forward for our business, which we think is a wonderful opportunity, as you pointed out. A business our size, dividend yield of 3.5%, growing at 7% to 8%, with the stability is fantastic.

Having said that, when we launched that 7% to 8% target, it was in 2017, on the back of our Lightower acquisition, and we beat that since then. We’re actually closer to 9%. So, even with our best assumptions, we’ve done better than that. And yes, of course, we think there’s a possibility we’ll do better going forward. It’s just not our base case at this point. Like I said, if things on the revenue side go better than -- or on the high end and on the financing side or on the high end and our cost structure side or on the high end, yes, we’ll beat that. But, that’s just not something that we expect, that everything goes well all at the same time. We do think though that the stability of our business and the low risk that we have to put into our business by focusing on the U.S. has really positioned us to do what we say we’re going to do, which is why it’s so important to look back three years ago, when we said 7% to 8% was our goal, and we beat that.

We think that we provide the highest risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders while still investing long-term in a significant growth part of our business through small cells. And that that return metric, both in the short term and long term is a really compelling value opportunity that we’re excited to be offering to shareholders.

Spencer Kurn

Awesome. Well, Dan, I think, that’s the perfect place to wrap up. Thank you so much for joining the conference this year. I hope to see you back again next year.

Dan Schlanger

Yes. Thanks, Spencer. It’s great to be here and I appreciate the invitation. Wish you luck with the rest of the conference.

Spencer Kurn

Thanks.