SVXY is likely going to continue declining due to convergence as short-term volatility has dried up and the VIX markets return towards normality.

SVXY is half-leveraged shorting an index which has declined at an annualized pace of nearly 50% per year for the last decade.

As you can see in the following chart, the past few months have been quite beneficial for shareholders of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) with price continuing to rise following the decrease in market volatility.

It is my belief that now is a good time to buy SVXY. My view is that much of the short-term volatility drivers like the election have been resolved at this point, which means that we can focus on SVXY's methodology to garner long-term returns in the ETF.

About SVXY

To start this piece off, let's take a look under the hood at exactly what SVXY is and how it functions as an ETF. Put simply, SVXY is an ETF which is shorting the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index provided by S&P Global at one-half leverage. Here is a chart of the long run performance of this index.

This index which SVXY shorts is pretty straightforward: it rolls exposure across the first two months of VIX futures contracts such that its average holding period is about 30 days into the future. In other words, it starts a month with 100% of its holdings in the front month contract and ends a month holding 100% of its exposure in the second month futures contract (at which point the front month contract expires and the process continues in perpetuity).

This methodology is simple and straightforward from a mechanical standpoint. However, the issue with this strategy has to do with futures convergence. Put simply, when you hold a futures contract through time, you are exposed to two key sources of return: the return you get from the underlying price changes in the asset you're tracking as well as the convergence between the spot commodity and futures contract priced into the curve during the duration of your holding. Investors in futures contracts only see a change in the outright value of the contract through time, so dissecting these returns require intentional and focused calculation.

To get an image of how this works in practice, I've calculated the average level of the VIX compared to the average price of a few different VIX futures contracts over the last 10 years and grouped the data by the time until expiry during the trading month the calculations were made. In other words, this gives an average picture of how a normal trading month unfolds in VIX futures.

What this chart shows is that, on average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX in direct correlation to the time until expiry. In other words, the longer the time until expiry, the greater the difference between the price of the futures contract and the spot level of the VIX. The chart also shows that during a typical month, futures contracts tend to slowly converge towards the spot level of the VIX and the greatest degree of convergence occurs in the front contracts.

Seen another way, here is the average differential between the spot VIX and the above VIX futures contracts grouped by days until expiry.

As can be seen, there's a very clear tendency for the contracts near the front of the curve to converge at a faster pace than the contracts further out along the curve. Indeed, the front month contract essentially reaches parity with the spot VIX at the time of expiry.

This key concept of futures convergence is critical for understanding why SVXY makes for a solid long-term buy. To understand this, imagine that you were to buy a front-month VIX futures contract at the beginning of the month and then holding until expiry. The above data shows this simple buying and holding approach would tend to see an underperformance versus the VIX by about 5-6% per month. In other words, buying and holding the front month VIX futures contract during a typical month normally results in you seeing losses of 5% or so compared to the performance of the VIX.

If the VIX constantly increased in value and dramatically so, then this 5-6% loss from futures convergence may not be that big of a deal because outright returns to futures holders would likely still be positive. However, VIX traders have a very big problem: the VIX is a largely mean-reverting instrument and spends most of its time under 20 or so.

Sure, the VIX will occasionally have a few periods of weeks or months in which it sees elevated levels, but nearly 30 years of data clearly show that it tends to be relatively tame with a long-run average level of around 19. In other words, over lengthy periods of time, the VIX doesn't really go anywhere.

What this means for futures traders is that the previously-discussed futures convergence losses directly translate into real losses for holders of the futures contracts. Since the futures are converging towards spot and since the VIX is largely a mean-reverting and sideways-trading instrument, then futures convergence results in losses to futures holders.

To get an idea as per the magnitude and consistency of losses, in the following chart, I've calculated the year-over-year changes seen in the index SVXY shorts using the last 10 years of data.

What this chart shows is that the vast majority of the time (over 90%), the Short-Term VIX Futures Index has declined on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the data also shows that the index has declined at an annualized pace of nearly 50% per year for the past decade.

And this is the key appeal of SVXY. It is shorting this index at half leverage, which means that it is capturing futures convergence. Since SVXY is short futures contracts which are typically priced above spot and since the VIX generally doesn't go anywhere over lengthy periods of time, SVXY is positioned to be a strong long-run winning trade.

It's important to stress the long-run nature of SVXY. While SVXY's methodology does have a history of declining, there certainly are periods of time in which volatility can make sharp movements to the upside and only correct the movement after several months (as was seen earlier this year). In these environments, patience is important because SVXY's strongest appeal comes from the long-run futures convergence play.

It is my belief that SVXY makes for a sound long-term play due to the clear futures convergence properties of VIX futures. Additionally, I believe that with the passing of the election, much of the short-term volatility is likely going to continue subsiding, which means that SVXY will likely be primarily driven by futures convergence in the short term rather than any specific market-moving forces.

It is entirely possible that we will see additional short-term volatility from the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. However, I believe that, with the latest vaccine developments, the large upside volatility risks have generally been assuaged. For example, since the first effective vaccine was announced last week, the VIX has fallen by 8%. It is my belief that, going forward, in the short term, we can expect volatility to continue declining and that we will not see a similar melt-up in volatility as witnessed earlier this year.

Conclusion

SVXY is half-leveraged shorting an index, which has declined at an annualized pace of nearly 50% per year for the last decade. Shorting VIX futures convergence makes for a solidly-winning trade, provided your time horizon is long enough. SVXY is likely going to continue declining due to convergence as short-term volatility has dried up and the VIX markets return towards normality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.