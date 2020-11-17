The stock trades at EV/E multiple of only ~10x after analysts update estimates for the big $1+ EPS beat.

After a few years of struggles, Baidu (BIDU) finally appears back in growth mode. The company has faced substantial advertising headwinds to their core business due to regulations and the coronavirus, but the Chinese tech giant has constantly worked on building future business opportunities in AI, Cloud and smart transportation. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, even after this rally back towards $150 as share buybacks should boost the ultimate highs for the stock.

Back To Growth

Baidu had reported multiple quarters with negative growth over the last few years leading to the depressed stock price recently. The company is very reliant on small business advertisers hit by Chinese government regulations limiting ads and the power of these customers to continue advertising in the face of slow global growth due to COVID-19.

For Q3, Baidu Core revenues grew 2% while the whole business saw revenues grow only 1%. For Q4, the company has guided to Core revenue growth of up to 10%. The real weakness in the business is the revenues from iQIYI (IQ) falling 3% in the quarter. Regardless, the company still beat EPS estimates by over $1 due to cutting costs.

Baidu acknowledges the risk of a small revenue decline, but the original guidance for Q3 was for revenues to possibly dip by up to 7%. The numbers came a lot closer to the top end 3% growth rate. With the recent strong economic numbers out of China, the market should have confidence in growth reaching close to the double-digit rate.

In another growth move, Baidu acquired the Chinese live streaming business YY Live from JOYY (YY) for $3.6 billion in cash. The business had 2019 revenues of ~$1.5 billion with 30% net margins providing a revenue boost per share conceding the use of a substantial cash balance to acquire YY.

Since the live streaming business from YY is mature and the company was willing to unload the revenue stream, one should assume revenues were down in 2020. Regardless, Baidu believes their mobile app traffic can help monetize this business.

In Q3, AI Cloud revenues grew 41%, but the division is only up to ~$340 million. Along with smart transportation and robotaxi businesses ramping up, Baidu has revenue growth drivers in the works that should ultimately drive growth beyond the Core business.

Cash Machine

As a technology company in China, the focus has always been on the growth story. As the stock got cheaper and cheaper over the last year, the story shifted towards the deep value.

Baidu ended Q3 with a cash balance of $21.5 billion after generating free cash flow in the quarter of $950 million. Excluding money burning iQIYI, FCF in Q3 was $1.22 billion. After accounting for $9.6 billion in combined debt, the search giant has a net cash balance of $11.9 billion.

The internet search giant in China spent the last few years chasing transaction based businesses and internet traffic with high costs and aggressively spending to shift the Core business to mobile. The end result was a huge hit to margins.

COVID-19 hid a lot of the progress to shift the business back to high margins with Baidu Core now generating an impressive 46% EBITDA margin in the quarter. The overall EBITDA margin reached 32% during Q3 for a $3 EPS. Finally, Baidu is back to letting the profitable search and mobile apps business produce the cash flows in order to invest in the growth stories.

The company was even able to take the large cash flows and repurchase $596 million worth of stock in the quarter. Baidu has already spent $1.3 billion this year to buy shares for a stock with a market value below $50 billion here.

The stock purchases are amazing considering Baidu was a $250+ stock back in 2018. In addition, the stock only traded at 16x 2021 EPS estimates before the massive Q3 beat. The company should easily top $10 in EPS next year with the YY deal pushing the forward P/E ratio below 15x.

The stock only has an EV of $36 billion pushing the EV/E multiple close to only 10x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Baidu remains a cheap tech stock. The company has a lot of growth drivers to combine with a Core business returning to growth. Investors should use any weakness to snap up the stock along with the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.