Flowers Foods (FLO) continued to show positive growth in Q3 earnings, as the leader in breads and bakery items heads to the finish line of a strong fiscal year. Pantry-loading at the beginning of the year associated with the pandemic drove Q1 sales up ~6.8%, as dollar sales for March and the first few days of April rose 48%. Branded retail prominence and growth should keep revenue streams rising, as well as unlocking margin expansion; yet at the end of the day, Flowers' portfolio of brands, from Nature's Own to Wonder to Tastykake, should maintain the consistent small growth in revenues and EPS, supporting the 3.6% dividend.

Q1 sales rose 6.8% YoY due to the pantry-loading trends early on in the pandemic, and while YoY growth has continued until then, it's at smaller growth rates, signaling that pantry-loading/panic buying bread and bakery products has diminished. Q2's YoY growth rate was 5.1%, and Q3's just 2.4%, as sales rose just $23 million on a dollar basis. However, the whole industry has seen some incremental growth in e-commerce sales, through delivery services like Instacart, up to 12.2% of net sales, so some of the growth to Flowers could have stemmed from that.

However, that 2.4% growth was driven by 8.1% growth in price and mix to branded retail, as volume mix declined 5.7%, impacted by foodservice and store-branded sales. Branded retail posted $71 million YoY growth, while the latter two categories fell $48 million; branded retail also is witnessing a higher contribution to revenues during FY20, with Q3 showing branded contributing ~66%, up ~6% from 2019.

Due to pandemic related growth in fiscal 1H, Flowers' guidance for the fiscal year sits above its targeted long-term growth rates. Sales are expected to be $4.35bn to $4.37bn, a 5.5%-6.0% YoY increase, while adjusted EPS is expected to hit $1.23-$1.28, up ~28%-33% YoY. Long-term targets are set at 1%-2% sales growth and 7%-9% adjusted EPS growth.

That long-term growth is expected to lag in FY21, as sales growth likely drops YoY due to shifts in consumer behavior back to a more 'normal' pattern. The growth during 1H was one-time, and growth in 1H21 won't be that large and could potentially be down YoY due to lack of pantry-loading and significant dollar share gains. Yet, shifts in product mix to branded retail have benefited margins and should continue to aid margins during Q1 with cost containment and a streamlined operating structure.

Production costs - materials/supplies/labor - decreased 240 bp to 50.3% of sales as the shift to branded retail boosted sales, as those items have higher per unit selling prices. SG&A expenses rose 50 bp excluding one-time items, yet logistics expenses fell from "supply chain optimization [which] enhances operating leverage [and] streamlines fixed cost structure."

This optimization should continue to benefit margins, just as the shift to branded retail has - gross margin rose 240 bp YoY to 49.7%, while net margin remained flat. Flowers is shifting capacity to focus on its leading brands, transitioning volume to the most efficient production lines, and consolidating distribution networks to decrease cost to market and related logistic expenses. Branded retail has far more attractive unit economics due to pricing premiums, while still maintaining market share growth.

Source: Barclays Conference Presentation

Another focus within the branded retail sub-segment aside from better unit economics is relevance. Flowers is focusing more on advertising through social media and YouTube recently, while shifting away from display in efforts to stay in touch with shifting consumer preferences and targeting channels; brand awareness remains heavily aided, due to multitudes of options in the bread market. With more awareness comes more relevance - Flowers looks to increase loyalty rate (repeat purchases) and drive household penetration for its brands, which lag peers.

Source: Barclays Conference Presentation

Driving loyalty in premium brands could have larger impacts on growth, as these brands have higher growth rates: a 45% 5-year CAGR in sales for Dave's Killer Bread, from $90mm to $570mm; a 58% 2-year CAGR in sales for Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Bread, from $26mm to $74mm.

Long-term potential for solid, stable growth remains intact across all brands, and Flowers still has large untapped markets that could be ripe for expansion efforts.

Source: Barclays Conference Presentation

Due to Flowers' HQ location in Georgia, sales of breads, due to the short shelf life, are mainly focused on the Southeast region where dollar share is the highest; however, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Virginia are three potential states for easy expansion due to location and proximity to large manufacturing plants; it's unlikely that Flowers will extend into the upper Midwest for geographical logistics reasons, but the Northeast and Southwest do have potential for dollar share gains.

Flowers also continues to maintain its over 70-quarter streak of dividends. The company announced a $0.20/q rate for a forward yield of 3.6%. Dividend growth remains solid, at a ~10% CAGR from 2010, and a 6% CAGR since 2018. Payout ratio sits at about 64%, given the forward dividend of $0.80 and adjusted EPS forecast of $1.25 at midpoint; dividends are safe, as payout also remains less than cash from operations and free cash flow per share.

Flowers is a stable value company, offering a consistently growing 3.6% dividend, although upside for shares remains limited due to low revenue growth rates. FY20 should end with solid Q4 results for an above-average year of growth sparked by pantry-loading early in the pandemic. FY21 could see some weaker YoY numbers as growth returns to 'normal', while also potentially setting up a path for the long-term targets of 1%-2% sales growth and 7%-9% adjusted EPS growth. Margin expansion from optimization and attractive unit economics in branded retail should support those long-term targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.